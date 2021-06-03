Industrial scale point-in-polygon test. Given a polygon, this module preprocesses it in O(n log(n)) time such that any point can be classified against the polygon in O(log(n)) operations. All computations are performed in exact arithmetic.

If you want to use multiple polygons/regions, you should use point-in-region instead.

Example

var preprocessPolygon = require ( 'point-in-big-polygon' ) var loops = [ [ [ -10 , -10 ], [ -10 , 10 ], [ 10 , 10 ], [ 10 , -10 ] ], [ [ -1 , -1 ], [ 1 , -1 ], [ 1 , 1 ], [ -1 , 1 ] ] ] var classifyPoint = preprocessPolygon(loops) var img = [] for ( var y= -12 ; y<= 12 ; y+= 1 ) { var row = [] for ( var x= -12 ; x<= 12 ; x+= 0.5 ) { var v = classifyPoint([x, y]) if (v < 0 ) { row.push( '-' ) } else if (v === 0 ) { row.push( 'o' ) } else { row.push( '+' ) } } img.push(row.join( '' )) } console .log(img.join( '

' ))

Example output:

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ +ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o-----------------ooooo-----------------o+ +++ +++ +o-----------------o+ ++o-----------------o+ +++ +++ +o-----------------ooooo-----------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ +++ +o---------------------------------------o+ +++ ++++ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Install

This module works in any reasonable CommonJS environment including browserify, iojs and node.js.

npm install point - in -big- polygon

API

Constructor

var classifyPoint = require("point-in-big-polygon")(loops)

Preprocess a polygon given by a collection of clockwise oriented loops to handle point membership queries.

loops are a collection of oriented loops representing the boundary of the polygon. These loops must be manifold (ie no self intersections or dangling edges).

Returns A point membership function that can be used to classify points relative to the function

Method

This function is the result of running the preprocessing operation on a polygon. It takes a single point as input and tests it against the boundary.

p is a point encoded as a length 2 array

Returns A number which classifies p relative to the boundary

-1 means that p is inside

means that is inside 0 means that p is on the boundary

means that is on the boundary +1 means that p is outside

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License