openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pib

point-in-big-polygon

by Mikola Lysenko
2.0.1 (see all)

Industrial strength point in polygon test

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

87.6K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

point-in-big-polygon

Industrial scale point-in-polygon test. Given a polygon, this module preprocesses it in O(n log(n)) time such that any point can be classified against the polygon in O(log(n)) operations. All computations are performed in exact arithmetic.

If you want to use multiple polygons/regions, you should use point-in-region instead.

Example

var preprocessPolygon = require('point-in-big-polygon')

//Define the polygon loops
var loops = [
  [ [-10, -10], [-10, 10], [10, 10], [10, -10] ],
  [ [-1, -1], [1, -1], [1, 1], [-1, 1] ]
]

//Preprocess it
var classifyPoint = preprocessPolygon(loops)

//Render polygon test in ASCII to console
var img = []
for(var y=-12; y<=12; y+=1) {
  var row = []
  for(var x=-12; x<=12; x+=0.5) {
    var v = classifyPoint([x, y])
    if(v < 0) {
      row.push('-')
    } else if(v === 0) {
      row.push('o')
    } else {
      row.push('+')
    }
  }
  img.push(row.join(''))
}
console.log(img.join('\n'))

Example output:

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
++++ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o-----------------ooooo-----------------o++++
++++o-----------------o+++o-----------------o++++
++++o-----------------ooooo-----------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++o---------------------------------------o++++
++++ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo++++
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Install

This module works in any reasonable CommonJS environment including browserify, iojs and node.js.

npm install point-in-big-polygon

API

Constructor

var classifyPoint = require("point-in-big-polygon")(loops)

Preprocess a polygon given by a collection of clockwise oriented loops to handle point membership queries.

  • loops are a collection of oriented loops representing the boundary of the polygon. These loops must be manifold (ie no self intersections or dangling edges).

Returns A point membership function that can be used to classify points relative to the function

Method

classifyPoint(p)

This function is the result of running the preprocessing operation on a polygon. It takes a single point as input and tests it against the boundary.

  • p is a point encoded as a length 2 array

Returns A number which classifies p relative to the boundary

  • -1 means that p is inside
  • 0 means that p is on the boundary
  • +1 means that p is outside

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial