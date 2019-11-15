a point geometry with transforms
Requires nodejs.
$ npm install @mapbox/point-geometry
A standalone point geometry with useful accessor, comparison, and modification methods.
x Number the x-coordinate. this could be longitude or screen
pixels, or any other sort of unit.
y Number the y-coordinate. this could be latitude or screen
pixels, or any other sort of unit.
var point = new Point(-77, 38);
Clone this point, returning a new point that can be modified without affecting the old one.
Returns Point the clone
Add this point's x & y coordinates to another point, yielding a new point.
p Point the other point
Returns Point output point
Subtract this point's x & y coordinates to from point, yielding a new point.
p Point the other point
Returns Point output point
Multiply this point's x & y coordinates by point, yielding a new point.
p Point the other point
Returns Point output point
Divide this point's x & y coordinates by point, yielding a new point.
p Point the other point
Returns Point output point
Multiply this point's x & y coordinates by a factor, yielding a new point.
k Point factor
Returns Point output point
Divide this point's x & y coordinates by a factor, yielding a new point.
k Point factor
Returns Point output point
Rotate this point around the 0, 0 origin by an angle a, given in radians
a Number angle to rotate around, in radians
Returns Point output point
Rotate this point around p point by an angle a, given in radians
Returns Point output point
Multiply this point by a 4x1 transformation matrix
Returns Point output point
Calculate this point but as a unit vector from 0, 0, meaning that the distance from the resulting point to the 0, 0 coordinate will be equal to 1 and the angle from the resulting point to the 0, 0 coordinate will be the same as before.
Returns Point unit vector point
Compute a perpendicular point, where the new y coordinate is the old x coordinate and the new x coordinate is the old y coordinate multiplied by -1
Returns Point perpendicular point
Return a version of this point with the x & y coordinates rounded to integers.
Returns Point rounded point
Return the magnitude of this point: this is the Euclidean distance from the 0, 0 coordinate to this point's x and y coordinates.
Returns Number magnitude
Judge whether this point is equal to another point, returning true or false.
other Point the other point
Returns boolean whether the points are equal
Calculate the distance from this point to another point
p Point the other point
Returns Number distance
Calculate the distance from this point to another point, without the square root step. Useful if you're comparing relative distances.
p Point the other point
Returns Number distance
Get the angle from the 0, 0 coordinate to this point, in radians coordinates.
Returns Number angle
Get the angle from this point to another point, in radians
b Point the other point
Returns Number angle
Get the angle between this point and another point, in radians
b Point the other point
Returns Number angle
Construct a point from an array if necessary, otherwise if the input is already a Point, or an unknown type, return it unchanged
a (Array[number](https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Number) | Point) any kind of input value
// this
var point = Point.convert([0, 1]);
// is equivalent to
var point = new Point(0, 1);
Returns Point constructed point, or passed-through value.