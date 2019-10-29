Point clustering for 2D spatial indexing. Incorporates optimized quad-tree data structure.
const cluster = require('point-cluster')
let ids = cluster(points)
// get point ids in the indicated range
let selectedIds = ids.range([10, 10, 20, 20])
// get levels of details: list of ids subranges for rendering purposes
let lod = ids.range([10, 10, 20, 20], { lod: true })
ids = cluster(points, options?)
Create index for the set of 2d
points based on
options.
points is an array of
[x,y, x,y, ...] or
[[x,y], [x,y], ...] coordinates.
ids is Uint32Array with point ids sorted by zoom levels, suitable for WebGL buffer, subranging or alike.
options
|Option
|Default
|Description
bounds
'auto'
|Data range, if different from
points bounds, eg. in case of subdata.
depth
256
|Max number of levels. Points below the indicated level are grouped into single level.
output
'array'
|Output data array or data format. For available formats see dtype.
|<!--
node
1
|Min size of node, ie. tree traversal is stopped once the node contains less than the indicated number of points. -->
|<!--
sort
'z'
|Sort values within levels by
x-,
y-coordinate,
z-curve or
r - point radius.
z is the fastest for init,
x or
y are faster for
lod and
r is the most data-relevant. -->
|<!--
pick
'first'
'first',
'last' or a function, returning point id for the level. -->
result = ids.range(box?, options?)
Get point ids from the indicated range.
box can be any rectangle object, eg.
[l, t, r, b], see parse-rect.
options
|Option
|Default
|Description
lod
false
|Makes result a list of level details instead of ids, useful for obtaining subranges to render.
px
0
|Min pixel size in data dimension (number or
[width, height] couple) to search for, to ignore lower levels.
level
null
|Max level to limit search.
let levels = ids.range([0,0, 100, 100], { lod: true, d: dataRange / canvas.width })
levels.forEach([from, to] => {
// offset and count point to range in `ids` array
render( ids.subarray( from, to ) )
})
© 2017 Dmitry Yv. MIT License
Development supported by plot.ly.