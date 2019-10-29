bounds 'auto' Data range, if different from points bounds, eg. in case of subdata.

depth 256 Max number of levels. Points below the indicated level are grouped into single level.

output 'array' Output data array or data format. For available formats see dtype.

<!-- node 1 Min size of node, ie. tree traversal is stopped once the node contains less than the indicated number of points. -->

<!-- sort 'z' Sort values within levels by x -, y -coordinate, z -curve or r - point radius. z is the fastest for init, x or y are faster for lod and r is the most data-relevant. -->