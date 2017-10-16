compute a point from an svg path string
This is like
path.getPointAtLength(t) for an svg
<path> element, but works
in node + browsers.
If you're in the browser, it's best to use the native svg implementation since that will be faster and more accurate.
var point = require('point-at-length');
var pts = point(process.argv.slice(2).join(' '));
var len = pts.length();
for (var i = 0; i <= 10; i++) {
console.log(i / 10, pts.at(i / 10 * len));
}
and then given an svg path:
$ node percent.js m 340.0802,61.38651 c -40.2898,8.22791 \
-62.56591,65.81112 -49.74004,128.6158 12.82587,62.80467 \
55.90207,107.07364 96.19186,98.84572 40.2898,-8.22791 \
62.55966,-65.84175 49.73379,-128.64642 C 423.43994,97.39694 \
380.36999,53.15859 340.0802,61.38651 z m 12.91104,8.55846 c \
22.51488,-4.59795 48.14062,27.6983 57.21553,72.13556 9.0749,44.43726 \
-1.83609,84.19498 -24.35097,88.79294 -22.51489,4.59795 \
-48.11001,-27.70455 -57.18492,-72.14182 -9.0749,-44.43726 \
1.80548,-84.18872 24.32036,-88.78668 z
0 [ 340.0802, 61.38651 ]
0.1 [ 286.4845903594534, 135.39847858871894 ]
0.2 [ 302.1571721534183, 238.7146891719936 ]
0.3 [ 384.5741907293933, 289.20324985412464 ]
0.4 [ 440.01448853962546, 216.81871101620578 ]
0.5 [ 424.995580315864, 113.42989532988953 ]
0.6 [ 344.0127910427327, 60.748668250007114 ]
0.7 [ 409.3069687960253, 137.94315136324377 ]
0.8 [ 387.80154792789017, 230.38180833710817 ]
0.9 [ 329.13606555255416, 160.92824115677908 ]
1 [ 352.99124, 69.94497 ]
var point = require('point-at-length')
Create a new
pt instance given
svgpath,
an svg path string,
or an array that matches the format returned by
parse-svg-path.
Compute the total length of the path.
This method is based on the output of the
getTotalLength() method of
svg path elements.
Compute the
[x,y] point
xy from a distance
len into the geometry.
With npm do:
npm install point-at-length
MIT