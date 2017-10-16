compute a point from an svg path string

This is like path.getPointAtLength(t) for an svg <path> element, but works in node + browsers.

If you're in the browser, it's best to use the native svg implementation since that will be faster and more accurate.

example

var point = require ( 'point-at-length' ); var pts = point(process.argv.slice( 2 ).join( ' ' )); var len = pts.length(); for ( var i = 0 ; i <= 10 ; i++) { console .log(i / 10 , pts.at(i / 10 * len)); }

and then given an svg path:

$ node percent.js m 340.0802,61.38651 c -40.2898,8.22791 \ -62.56591,65.81112 -49.74004,128.6158 12.82587,62.80467 \ 55.90207,107.07364 96.19186,98.84572 40.2898,-8.22791 \ 62.55966,-65.84175 49.73379,-128.64642 C 423.43994,97.39694 \ 380.36999,53.15859 340.0802,61.38651 z m 12.91104,8.55846 c \ 22.51488,-4.59795 48.14062,27.6983 57.21553,72.13556 9.0749,44.43726 \ -1.83609,84.19498 -24.35097,88.79294 -22.51489,4.59795 \ -48.11001,-27.70455 -57.18492,-72.14182 -9.0749,-44.43726 \ 1.80548,-84.18872 24.32036,-88.78668 z 0 [ 340.0802, 61.38651 ] 0.1 [ 286.4845903594534, 135.39847858871894 ] 0.2 [ 302.1571721534183, 238.7146891719936 ] 0.3 [ 384.5741907293933, 289.20324985412464 ] 0.4 [ 440.01448853962546, 216.81871101620578 ] 0.5 [ 424.995580315864, 113.42989532988953 ] 0.6 [ 344.0127910427327, 60.748668250007114 ] 0.7 [ 409.3069687960253, 137.94315136324377 ] 0.8 [ 387.80154792789017, 230.38180833710817 ] 0.9 [ 329.13606555255416, 160.92824115677908 ] 1 [ 352.99124, 69.94497 ]

methods

var point = require ( 'point-at-length' )

var pts = point(svgpath)

Create a new pt instance given svgpath , an svg path string, or an array that matches the format returned by parse-svg-path.

Compute the total length of the path.

This method is based on the output of the getTotalLength() method of svg path elements.

var xy = pts.at(len)

Compute the [x,y] point xy from a distance len into the geometry.

install

With npm do:

npm install point-at-length

license

MIT