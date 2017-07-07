openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pog

pogobuf

by Andreas Reich
1.10.0 (see all)

🚀 pogobuf, a Pokémon Go Client Library for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

221

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pogobuf, a Pokémon Go Client Library for node.js

npm version npm downloads dependencies license slack

⚠️ THIS REPOSITORY IS NO LONGER UNDER ACTIVE MAINTENANCE. FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT PLEASE SEE THE POGOSANDBOX FORK. ⚠️

Features

  • Implements all known Pokémon Go API calls
  • Includes native request signing (up to API version 0.45) and hashing server support (API version 0.51 and up)
  • Uses ES6 Promises and Bluebird
  • Includes Pokémon Trainer Club and Google login clients
  • Optional batch mode to group several requests in one RPC call
  • Automatically retries failed API requests with increasing delay
  • 100% pure JS, no native library bindings

Acknowledgements

Documentation and usage

You can find the documentation and other information in the wiki.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial