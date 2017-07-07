pogobuf, a Pokémon Go Client Library for node.js

⚠️ THIS REPOSITORY IS NO LONGER UNDER ACTIVE MAINTENANCE. FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT PLEASE SEE THE POGOSANDBOX FORK. ⚠️

Features

Implements all known Pokémon Go API calls

Includes native request signing (up to API version 0.45) and hashing server support (API version 0.51 and up)

Uses ES6 Promises and Bluebird

Includes Pokémon Trainer Club and Google login clients

Optional batch mode to group several requests in one RPC call

Automatically retries failed API requests with increasing delay

100% pure JS, no native library bindings

Acknowledgements

Uses the excellent POGOProtos (via node-pogo-protos)

Based on prior work by tejado and others

Uses node-pogo-signature for pure JS request signing

Documentation and usage

You can find the documentation and other information in the wiki.