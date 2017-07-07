Categories
pog
pogobuf
●
by Andreas Reich
●
1.10.0 (see all)
●
🚀 pogobuf, a Pokémon Go Client Library for node.js
npm i pogobuf
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1
GitHub Stars
221
Maintenance
Last Commit
5yrs
ago
Contributors
21
Package
Dependencies
8
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Readme
pogobuf, a Pokémon Go Client Library for node.js
⚠️ THIS REPOSITORY IS NO LONGER UNDER ACTIVE MAINTENANCE. FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT PLEASE SEE THE
POGOSANDBOX FORK
. ⚠️
Features
Implements all known Pokémon Go API calls
Includes native request signing (up to API version 0.45) and
hashing server support
(API version 0.51 and up)
Uses ES6 Promises and
Bluebird
Includes
Pokémon Trainer Club
and Google login clients
Optional batch mode to group several requests in one RPC call
Automatically retries failed API requests with increasing delay
100% pure JS, no native library bindings
Acknowledgements
Uses the excellent
POGOProtos
(via
node-pogo-protos
)
Based on prior work by
tejado
and others
Uses
node-pogo-signature
for pure JS request signing
Documentation and usage
You can find the documentation and other information in the
wiki
.
