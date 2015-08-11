Pogoscript is a programming language that emphasises readability, is friendly to domain specific languages and compiles to regular Javascript.

Installation

Pogoscript requires node.js and npm.

npm install -g pogo

Or to install local to your project:

npm install pogo

Usage

Interactive Prompt

pogo

Executing a Script

pogo helloWorld .pogo

Debugging a Script

All the regular node debugging invocations work:

To invoke the node debugger:

pogo debug helloWorld.pogo

To allow remote debugging, e.g. with node-inspector:

pogo -- debug helloWorld.pogo

If you want to break on the first line:

pogo -- debug -brk helloWorld.pogo

You can also put breakpoints in your source code, just put debugger on its own line:

someFunction () debugger someOtherFunction ()

Compiling a Script

pogo -c helloWorld .pogo

Will produce helloWorld.js .

Watching and Compiling

pogo -cw helloWorld .pogo

The canonical Node.js hello world:

http = require 'http' http .createServer @(req, res) res .writeHead 200 ( 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' ) res .end "Hello World

" .listen 1337 "127.0.0.1" console .log 'Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/'

The canonical 99 beers on the wall:

sing (n) bottlesOfBeerOnTheWall = if (n > 0 ) console.log ((n) bottlesOfBeerOnTheWall) sing (n - 1 ) bottlesOfBeerOnTheWall (n) bottlesOfBeerOnTheWall = "#((n) bottles) of beer on the wall, #((n) bottles) of beer.

" + "Take one down, pass it around, #((n - 1) bottles) of beer on the wall." (n) bottles = if ( n == 0 ) "no bottles" else if ( n == 1 ) "1 bottle" else "#(n) bottles" sing 99 bottlesOfBeerOnTheWall

The Big Features

Arguments and Parameters

Arguments and parameters can be placed anywhere in the name of a function or method call. The careful placement of an argument or a parameter can give it a lot of meaning.

mountains = [ 'Everest' , 'La Tournette' , 'Valuga' ] for each @(mountain) in (mountains) console.log (mountain)

Blocks

Blocks are just indented code:

after (duration, doSomething) = setTimeout (doSomething, duration) (n) seconds = n * 1000 after ( 10 seconds) console. log "hi there!"

Self

The self variable, also known as this in JavaScript, is retained from a block's outer context:

jack = { name = "Jack" sayHello () = console. log "hi, my name is #(self.name)" after ( 10 seconds) console. log "hi! this is #(self.name) again." } jack.sayHello ()

But if you want and expect self to be redefined to something useful, put => before the block like so:

onEachHttpRequest (action, port: 3000 ) = server = http.createServer @(request, response) requestContext = { request = request response = response } action.call (requestContext) server.listen (port) onEachHttpRequest => self.response.end "Hello World

"

Optional Arguments

Methods and functions can take optional arguments, in the form of a hash passed as the last argument.

webServer (port: 4567 ) = console .log "starting web server on port #(port)" webServer () webServer (port: 3000 )

No Built-in Keywords

There are no keywords in PogoScript. All control structures use the same syntax rules as regular functions and methods, so it's very easy to write your own control structures:

unless (condition, block) = if (!condition) block () unless (windSpeed > 25 ) console .log "going surfing"

What about a multi-line control structure?

renderEachIn (list, render) ifNone ( none ) = if (list .length > 0 ) content = '' for each @(item) in (items) content := content + render (item) content else none () mountains = [ 'Everest' , 'La Tournette' , 'Valuga' ] renderEach @(mountain) in (mountains) "<li>#(mountain)</li>" ifNone "<li>no mountains...</li>"

More

joshski has put together a page showing how PogoScript translates into JavaScript. You can examine the cheatsheet, or head to the home page page.