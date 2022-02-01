pogi

What is your dream?

pogi is a wrapper over pg.js to use PostgreSQL easier.

it is not an over engineered ORM with new syntax to learn and with less functionality,

it is not a simple prepared statements executor with a lot of boilerplate for queries

it is somewhere in between, around the golden middle ground.

Some of the features:

typescript support (async-await!) (also can generate the structure for the db)

transaction support

connection pooling

sql file execution

BYOL - bring your own logger :) (db/schema/table/query level)

encourage mixing jsonb and relational columns (arrays, complex types, enums etc) to get the full power!

named parameters for queries

stream support

so all the basics that you would expect in 2018.

Install

npm install pogi --save

Documentation (includes why+1?)

here

Our experience on migrating from mongo

Some examples to get the taste

import {PgDb} from "pogi" ; let pgdb = await PgDb.connect({ connectionString : "postgres://" }); let table = pgdb[ 'test' ][ 'users' ]; let c1 = await pgdb.query( `SELECT COUNT(*) as c FROM ${table} WHERE active=:active` , { active : true }); let c2 = await table.count({ active : true }); c1[ 0 ].c == c2; await table.insert({ name : 'simply' , permissions :[ 'r' , 'w' , 'e' ], props :{ email : 'undefined@dev.null' }}); let rows; rows = await table.find({ 'name ~' : 'Jo.*' , 'jsoncolumn @>' :{ 'dream' :{ 'change' : 'the world' }}, 'arraycolumn @>' :[ 'up' , 'down' ]}); rows = await table.find({ id :[ 1 , 2 , 3 ]}); rows = await table.findWhere( '"happyWife"="happyLife" and name=:name' , { name : 'me' }); let power = await pgdb.queryOneField( 'SELECT MAX(power) FROM magical.dbhandlers' ); power;

It's not without pitfalls

What is? It's just usually not written (definitely not in the front page), but see more in the docs. I wish more project would be honest about it to save a lot of hours for others. If you find more, don't hesitate to tell us!

Contributing

Ideas are welcome! To compile & test

npm run build npm run test

Changelog

Changelog.md

Handcrafted at

www.labcup.net