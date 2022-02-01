openbase logo
pog

pogi

by Geza Radics
2.11.1 (see all)

Javascript library for PostgreSQL and node.js

Overview

Readme

pogi

What is your dream?

pogi is a wrapper over pg.js to use PostgreSQL easier.

  • it is not an over engineered ORM with new syntax to learn and with less functionality,
  • it is not a simple prepared statements executor with a lot of boilerplate for queries

it is somewhere in between, around the golden middle ground.

Some of the features:

  • typescript support (async-await!) (also can generate the structure for the db)
  • transaction support
  • connection pooling
  • sql file execution
  • BYOL - bring your own logger :) (db/schema/table/query level)
  • encourage mixing jsonb and relational columns (arrays, complex types, enums etc) to get the full power!
  • named parameters for queries
  • stream support

so all the basics that you would expect in 2018.

Install

npm install pogi --save

Documentation (includes why+1?)

here

Our experience on migrating from mongo

Some examples to get the taste

import {PgDb} from "pogi";

let pgdb = await PgDb.connect({connectionString: "postgres://"});

let table = pgdb['test']['users']; //or pgdb.test.users if you generate the interface

let c1 = await pgdb.query(`SELECT COUNT(*) as c FROM ${table} WHERE active=:active`, {active:true});
let c2 = await table.count({active:true});
c1[0].c == c2; //true

//mix json and relational columns (e.g. enumerations)
await table.insert({name:'simply', permissions:['r','w','e'], props:{email:'undefined@dev.null'}});

let rows;

//use the same operators as in postgre
rows = await table.find({'name ~':'Jo.*',                                  //regexp
                         'jsoncolumn @>':{'dream':{'change':'the world'}}, //contains
                         'arraycolumn @>':['up', 'down']});                //contains

//will be transformed to "select * from test.users where id in (1,2,3)"
rows = await table.find({id:[1,2,3]});

//easy fallback
rows = await table.findWhere('"happyWife"="happyLife" and name=:name', {name:'me'});

//convenient functions
let power = await pgdb.queryOneField('SELECT MAX(power) FROM magical.dbhandlers');
power; //>9000

//much more!

It's not without pitfalls

What is? It's just usually not written (definitely not in the front page), but see more in the docs. I wish more project would be honest about it to save a lot of hours for others. If you find more, don't hesitate to tell us!

Contributing

Ideas are welcome! To compile & test

npm run build
npm run test

Changelog

Changelog.md

Handcrafted at

www.labcup.net

Alternatives

Tutorials

