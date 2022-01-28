pofile - gettext .po parsing for JavaScript

Parse and serialize Gettext PO files.

Usage

Add pofile to your project:

Installation (Node.JS, browser via Browserified)

npm install --save pofile

Reference it in your code:

var PO = require ( 'pofile' );

Installation (via bower)

bower install --save pofile

Add it to your HTML file:

< script src = "bower_components/pofile/dist/pofile.js" > </ script >

Reference it in your code:

var PO = require ( 'pofile' );

Loading and parsing

You can create a new empty PO file by using the class:

var po = new PO();

Or by loading a file (Node.JS only):

PO.load( 'text.po' , function ( err, po ) { });

Or by parsing a string:

var po = PO.parse(myString);

The PO class

The PO class exposes three members:

comments : An array of comments (found at the header of the file).

: An array of comments (found at the header of the file). headers : A dictionary of the headers.

: A dictionary of the headers. items : An array of PO.Item objects, each of which represents a string from the gettext catalog.

There are two methods available:

save : Accepts a filename and callback, writes the po file to disk.

po.save( 'out.po' , function ( err ) { });

toString : Serializes the po file to a string.

The PO.Item class

The PO.Item class exposes the following members:

msgid : The message id.

: The message id. msgid_plural : The plural message id (null if absent).

: The plural message id (null if absent). msgstr : An array of translated strings. Items that have no plural msgid only have one element in this array.

: An array of translated strings. Items that have no plural msgid only have one element in this array. references : An array of reference strings.

: An array of reference strings. comments : An array of string translator comments.

: An array of string translator comments. extractedComments : An array of string extracted comments.

: An array of string extracted comments. flags : A dictionary of the string flags. Each flag is mapped to a key with value true. For instance, a string with the fuzzy flag set will have item.flags.fuzzy == true .

: A dictionary of the string flags. Each flag is mapped to a key with value true. For instance, a string with the fuzzy flag set will have . msgctxt : Context of the message, an arbitrary string, can be used for disambiguation.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Credits

Originally based on node-po (written by Michael Holly). Rebranded because node-po is unmaintained and because this library is no longer limited to Node.JS: it works in the browser too.

Changes compared to node-po

Proper handling of async methods that won't crash your Node.JS process when something goes wrong.

Support for parsing string flags (e.g. fuzzy).

A test suite.

Browser support (through Browserified and bower).

Migrating from node-po

You'll need to update the module reference: require('pofile') instead of require('node-po') .

At the initial release, node-po and pofile have identical APIs, with one small exception: the save and load methods now take a callback that has an err parameter: (err) for save and (err, po) for load . This is similar to Node.JS conventions.

Change code such as:

PO.load( 'text.po' , function ( po ) {

To:

PO.load( 'text.po' , function ( err, po ) {

License