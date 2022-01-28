Parse and serialize Gettext PO files.
Add pofile to your project:
npm install --save pofile
Reference it in your code:
var PO = require('pofile');
bower install --save pofile
Add it to your HTML file:
<script src="bower_components/pofile/dist/pofile.js"></script>
Reference it in your code:
var PO = require('pofile');
You can create a new empty PO file by using the class:
var po = new PO();
Or by loading a file (Node.JS only):
PO.load('text.po', function (err, po) {
// Handle err if needed
// Do things with po
});
Or by parsing a string:
var po = PO.parse(myString);
The
PO class exposes three members:
comments: An array of comments (found at the header of the file).
headers: A dictionary of the headers.
items: An array of
PO.Item objects, each of which represents a string
from the gettext catalog.
There are two methods available:
save: Accepts a filename and callback, writes the po file to disk.
po.save('out.po', function (err) {
// Handle err if needed
});
toString: Serializes the po file to a string.
The
PO.Item class exposes the following members:
msgid: The message id.
msgid_plural: The plural message id (null if absent).
msgstr: An array of translated strings. Items that have no plural msgid
only have one element in this array.
references: An array of reference strings.
comments: An array of string translator comments.
extractedComments: An array of string extracted comments.
flags: A dictionary of the string flags. Each flag is mapped to a key with
value true. For instance, a string with the fuzzy flag set will have
item.flags.fuzzy == true.
msgctxt: Context of the message, an arbitrary string, can be used for disambiguation.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Originally based on node-po (written by Michael Holly). Rebranded because node-po is unmaintained and because this library is no longer limited to Node.JS: it works in the browser too.
You'll need to update the module reference:
require('pofile') instead of
require('node-po').
At the initial release, node-po and pofile have identical APIs, with one small
exception: the
save and
load methods now take a callback that has an
err
parameter:
(err) for
save and
(err, po) for
load. This is similar to
Node.JS conventions.
Change code such as:
PO.load('text.po', function (po) {
To:
PO.load('text.po', function (err, po) {
// Handle err if needed
(The MIT License)
Copyright (C) 2013-2017 by Ruben Vermeersch <ruben@rocketeer.be>
Copyright (C) 2012 by Michael Holly
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.