Poet is a lightweight blogging library. Renders markdown, pug, or any templated files as posts, tag it up with metadata that's passed into any view engine you want, instant pagination, tag and category views.
If using Express 3, use v1.1.0. For sites using Express 4+, use v2.0.0+.
Full documentation for Poet can be found at http://jsantell.github.io/poet
These sites are using Poet for their blogging, check them out! Ping me, or send a PR if you too are using Poet in the wild.
npm install poet
Include Poet in your package.json and add it to your app, passing in your Express app and options. Call the
init method and routes will be set up!
var
express = require('express'),
app = express(),
Poet = require('poet');
var poet = Poet(app, {
posts: './_posts/',
postsPerPage: 5,
metaFormat: 'json'
});
poet.init().then(function () {
// ready to go!
});
/* set up the rest of the express app */
To run tests, run
npm test from the project root to run the Mocha tests. Generate documentation by updating the
docs.md and running
make.
Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md for guides on contributions.
MIT License, Copyright (c) 2012 Jordan Santell
Many thanks 💙 to Brittany Fedor for the sweet art!