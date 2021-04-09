A command line tools to bump podspec version for CocoaPods.
*.podspec
npm install -g podspec-bump
Automatically find
*.podspec file from working directory.
$ podspec-bump -h
Usage: podspec-bump <increment> [options]
-h, --help displays help
-w, --write write incremented version
-i, --increment String Incrementing "major", "minor", or "patch" version; or specify version [default: "patch"]
-p, --path String path to podspec
default is dry-run(doesn't write to file)
If you want to write incremented version to the podspec file, use
-w option.
$ podspec-bump -w
Incrementing "major", "minor", or "patch" version; or specify version [default: "patch"]
$ podspec-bump major -w
# or
$ podspec-bump -i 1.2.3 -w
You can use
-p option
$ podspec-bump -p /path/to/example.podspec
If you want to know podspec version value, use
--dump-version option.
$ podspec-bump --dump-version
0.1.0
Automatically release podspec !
podspec-bump -w
git commit -am "bump `podspec-bump --dump-version`"
git tag "`podspec-bump --dump-version`"
git push --tags
pod trunk push
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
MIT