A command line tools to bump podspec version for CocoaPods.

Feature

Automatically increments version in *.podspec

Default is dry-run

Dump version in podspec file

Installation

npm install -g podspec-bump

Usage

Automatically find *.podspec file from working directory.

$ podspec-bump -h Usage: podspec-bump <increment> [options] - h, --help displays help - w, --write write incremented version - i, --increment String Incrementing "major" , "minor" , or "patch" version; or specify version [ default: "patch" ] - p, --path String path to podspec

default is dry-run(doesn't write to file)

If you want to write incremented version to the podspec file, use -w option.

podspec-bump -w

Incrementing version

Incrementing "major", "minor", or "patch" version; or specify version [default: "patch"]

Semantic Versioning!

podspec-bump major -w or podspec-bump -i 1.2.3 -w

Specific podspec file

You can use -p option

podspec-bump -p /path/to/example.podspec

Dump version

If you want to know podspec version value, use --dump-version option.

$ podspec-bump --dump-version 0.1 .0

Automatically trunk push

Automatically release podspec !

podspec-bump -w git commit -am "bump `podspec-bump --dump-version`" git tag "`podspec-bump --dump-version`" git push --tags pod trunk push

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT