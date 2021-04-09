openbase logo
pb

podspec-bump

by azu
0.4.2 (see all)

A command line tools to bump podspec version for Cocoapods.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

327

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

podspec-bump

A command line tools to bump podspec version for CocoaPods.

Feature

  • Automatically increments version in *.podspec
  • Default is dry-run
  • Dump version in podspec file

Installation

npm install -g podspec-bump

Usage

Automatically find *.podspec file from working directory.

$ podspec-bump -h

Usage: podspec-bump <increment> [options]

  -h, --help              displays help
  -w, --write             write incremented version
  -i, --increment String  Incrementing "major", "minor", or "patch" version; or specify version [default: "patch"]
  -p, --path String       path to podspec

default is dry-run(doesn't write to file)

If you want to write incremented version to the podspec file, use -w option.

$ podspec-bump -w

Incrementing version

Incrementing "major", "minor", or "patch" version; or specify version [default: "patch"]

Semantic Versioning!

$ podspec-bump major -w
# or
$ podspec-bump -i 1.2.3 -w

Specific podspec file

You can use -p option

$ podspec-bump -p /path/to/example.podspec

Dump version

If you want to know podspec version value, use --dump-version option.

$ podspec-bump --dump-version 
0.1.0

Automatically trunk push

Automatically release podspec !

podspec-bump -w
git commit -am "bump `podspec-bump --dump-version`" 
git tag "`podspec-bump --dump-version`"
git push --tags
pod trunk push

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

