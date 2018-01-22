Official Podio JavaScript SDK for Node and the browser
$ npm install podio-js --save
var Podio = require('podio-js').api;
var podio = new Podio({
authType: 'server',
clientId: 'id',
clientSecret: 'secret'
});
Simple express middleware for storing the Podio token
app.use(require('podio-js').middleware({
clientId: 'id',
clientSecret: 'secret'
}));
If you are using and AMD/CommonJS compatible module loader you can require the module:
var PodioJS = require('podio-js');
If you are not using a loader, browserify
podio-js like this:
$ npm install -g browserify
$ npm run bundle
and include
dist/podio-js.js using a
<script> tag.
You will find a detailed documentation at http://podio.github.io/podio-js/ and at https://developers.podio.com/
$ npm test