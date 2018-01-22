openbase logo
podio-js

by podio
1.6.1 (see all)

Official Podio JavaScript SDK for node and the browser

Readme

No Maintenance Intended

podio-js Build Status Dependency Status Coverage

Official Podio JavaScript SDK for Node and the browser

Installation

$ npm install podio-js --save

Usage

Node

var Podio = require('podio-js').api;

var podio = new Podio({
  authType: 'server',
  clientId: 'id',
  clientSecret: 'secret'
});

Express Middleware

Simple express middleware for storing the Podio token

app.use(require('podio-js').middleware({
  clientId: 'id',
  clientSecret: 'secret'
}));

Browser

If you are using and AMD/CommonJS compatible module loader you can require the module:

var PodioJS = require('podio-js');

If you are not using a loader, browserify podio-js like this:

$ npm install -g browserify

$ npm run bundle

and include dist/podio-js.js using a <script> tag.

Documentation

You will find a detailed documentation at http://podio.github.io/podio-js/ and at https://developers.podio.com/

Tests

$ npm test

