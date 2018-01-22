Official Podio JavaScript SDK for Node and the browser

Installation

$ npm install podio-js --save

Usage

Node

var Podio = require ( 'podio-js' ).api; var podio = new Podio({ authType : 'server' , clientId : 'id' , clientSecret : 'secret' });

Express Middleware

Simple express middleware for storing the Podio token

app.use( require ( 'podio-js' ).middleware({ clientId : 'id' , clientSecret : 'secret' }));

Browser

If you are using and AMD/CommonJS compatible module loader you can require the module:

var PodioJS = require ( 'podio-js' );

If you are not using a loader, browserify podio-js like this:

$ npm install -g browserify $ npm run bundle

and include dist/podio-js.js using a <script> tag.

Documentation

You will find a detailed documentation at http://podio.github.io/podio-js/ and at https://developers.podio.com/

Tests