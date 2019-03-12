This module aims to allow basic speech recognition on portable devices through the use of PocketSphinx.
Windows installation is not supported yet.
To build this module you need to have following dependencies:
npm install -g cmake-js)
Make sure that pocketsphinx is installed properly, adjust LD_LIBRARY_PATH if libraries are not found. You can test pocketsphinx with
pocketsphinx_continuous -infile goforward.raw // Recognize goforward.raw file
Make sure that PKG_CONFIG_PATH includes the folder where you installed pocketsphinx, for example, if you installed with default prefix, export PKG_CONFIG_PATH:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/usr/local/lib/pkgconfig
You can test installation with
pkg-config --modversion pocketsphinx // This should print the version
To build simply use npm install, it should detect everything automatically. Carefully read build logs in order to see if there are any issues.
var fs = require('fs');
var ps = require('pocketsphinx').ps;
modeldir = "../../pocketsphinx/model/en-us/"
var config = new ps.Decoder.defaultConfig();
config.setString("-hmm", modeldir + "en-us");
config.setString("-dict", modeldir + "cmudict-en-us.dict");
config.setString("-lm", modeldir + "en-us.lm.bin");
var decoder = new ps.Decoder(config);
fs.readFile("../../pocketsphinx/test/data/goforward.raw", function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
decoder.startUtt();
decoder.processRaw(data, false, false);
decoder.endUtt();
console.log(decoder.hyp())
});