pocketsphinx

by cmusphinx
5.0.7 (see all)

Pocketsphinx bindings for Node.JS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

PocketSphinx for Node.js

This module aims to allow basic speech recognition on portable devices through the use of PocketSphinx.

Installation

Windows installation is not supported yet.

To build this module you need to have following dependencies:

  • node at least 4.2
  • cmake at least version 3.1
  • cmake-js https://github.com/cmake-js/cmake-js (install with npm install -g cmake-js)
  • sphinxbase latest from github
  • pocketsphinx latest from github
  • swig at least 3.0.7
  • pkg-config

Make sure that pocketsphinx is installed properly, adjust LD_LIBRARY_PATH if libraries are not found. You can test pocketsphinx with

 pocketsphinx_continuous -infile goforward.raw // Recognize goforward.raw file

Make sure that PKG_CONFIG_PATH includes the folder where you installed pocketsphinx, for example, if you installed with default prefix, export PKG_CONFIG_PATH:

 export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/usr/local/lib/pkgconfig

You can test installation with 

 pkg-config --modversion pocketsphinx // This should print the version

To build simply use npm install, it should detect everything automatically. Carefully read build logs in order to see if there are any issues.

Example

var fs = require('fs');

var ps = require('pocketsphinx').ps;

modeldir = "../../pocketsphinx/model/en-us/"

var config = new ps.Decoder.defaultConfig();
config.setString("-hmm", modeldir + "en-us");
config.setString("-dict", modeldir + "cmudict-en-us.dict");
config.setString("-lm", modeldir + "en-us.lm.bin");
var decoder = new ps.Decoder(config);

fs.readFile("../../pocketsphinx/test/data/goforward.raw", function(err, data) {
    if (err) throw err;
    decoder.startUtt();
    decoder.processRaw(data, false, false);
    decoder.endUtt();
    console.log(decoder.hyp())
});

