_______________________________________________________________________________________/\\\_________ ____________________________________________/\\\______________________________________\/\\\_________ ___/\\\\\\\\\______________________________\/\\\____________________________/\\\______\/\\\_________ __/\\\/////\\\_____/\\\\\________/\\\\\\\\_\/\\\\\\\\________/\\\\\\\\___/\\\\\\\\\\\_\/\\\_________ _\/\\\\\\\\\\____/\\\///\\\____/\\\//////__\/\\\////\\\____/\\\/////\\\_\////\\\////__\/\\\\\\\\\\__ _\/\\\//////____/\\\__\//\\\__/\\\_________\/\\\\\\\\/____/\\\\\\\\\\\_____\/\\\______\/\\\/////\\\_ _\/\\\_________\//\\\__/\\\__\//\\\________\/\\\///\\\___\//\\///////______\/\\\_/\\__\/\\\___\/\\\_ _\/\\\__________\///\\\\\/____\///\\\\\\\\_\/\\\_\///\\\__\//\\\\\\\\\\____\//\\\\\___\/\\\___\/\\\_ _\///_____________\/////________\////////__\///____\///____\//////////______\/////____\///____\///__

A pocket knife for developing and auditing smart contracts. Provides a series of cli commands that allow you to quickly operate on a contract, such as:

- getcode < deployedAddress > [targetFilePath] - Retrieves a contract's code from Etherscan. - split < sourcePath > < outputDirectory > - Splits Solidity files. - inheritance < contractPath > - Displays the inheritance tree of a contract. - members < contractPath > - Lists all members of a contract. - selectors < contractPath > - Lists all selectors of a contract. - calldata < data > - Splits up calldata into a more readable format. - blockdate < networkUrl > < blockHashOrNumber > - Gets the date of a block. - txs < networkUrl > < contractAddress > < functionSelector > < fromBlock > [toBlock] [maxThreads] - Finds transactions. - pastevents < networkUrl > < contractPath > < contractAddress > < eventName > < fromBlock > [toBlock] [batchSize] - Finds past events of a contract. - disassemble < contractPath > - Disassembles bytecode to EVM opcodes. - hex2str < hexString > - Converts hex to string. - str2hex < asciiString > - Converts string to hex. - transaction < networkUrl > < txHash > - Gets info about a transaction. - block < networkUrl > [blockHashOrNumber] - Gets info about a block. - info < networkUrlOrName > - Retrieves info about a network. - hex2uint < hexString > - Converts hex to uint. - uint2hex < decNumber > - Converts uint to hex. - convert [value] [sourceDenom] [destDenom] - Converts between ether denominations. - pad < value > [direction] [amount] [char] - Pads hex numbers. - compile < sourcePath > < outputDirectory > [solcVersion] - Compiles single Solidity files. - storage < networkUrl > < contractAddress > < storageSlot > - Reads the storage of a contract. - liststorage < networkUrl > < contractPath > < contractAddress > - Reads the storage of a contract. - checksum < address > - Checksums an address. - selector < signature > - Calculates a selector. - docyul [keyword] - Gets yul documentation. - int2hex < decNumber > - Converts int to hex. - hex2int < hexString > - Converts hex to int.

One script to rule them all!

Pocketh is basically a curated list of useful scripts, packed up in a commanderjs program.

On the fly compilation 🚀

Pocketh uses AST information for analysing contracts, but it doesn't require you to do any compilation at all. Whenever pocketh sees a Solidity file, it will compile it in background. Pocketh's compiler is super handy btw; it can compile anything, on the spot.

npm install --global pocketh

pocketh < command > [options]

Please refer to the inline documentation of the program for a list of available commands,

pocketh -- help

or, for command specific documentation.

pocketh < command > -- help

If you think of something useful that could be added to the tool, or have an idea, please don't hesitate to create a new issue with your feature request. Or, even better, go ahead and create a PR! Pocketh's architecture is intended to be as simple as possible so that it's super easy to add new scripts. Every command is pretty much a standalone script, with the exception of a few convenient tools that are shared between some of the commands.

Running tests

Make sure that you run npm run ganache before starting tests. Then run npm test .

Note: Unfortunately, pocketh currently requires an active internet connection for some of its tests, since some commands interact with public networks like mainnet and ropsten, and use public apis like Etherscan's api.