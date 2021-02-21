A minimalistic version of socket.io that weights about 1K instead of 60K.

< script src = "/pocket.io/pocket.io.js" > </ script > < script > $( function ( ) { var socket = io(); socket.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log(socket.id); }); socket.on( 'chat message' , function ( msg ) { $( '#messages' ).append($( '<li>' ).text(msg)); }); $( 'form' ).submit( function ( ) { socket.emit( 'chat message' , $( '#m' ).val()); $( '#m' ).val( '' ); return false ; }); }); </ script >

On the Node.js side, you do the same you are doing now.

Try node test/chat-express.js and visit localhost:3000 to see the classic chat demo working.

var app = require ( 'express' )(); var http = require ( 'http' ).Server(app); var io = require ( 'pocket.io' )(http); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { res.sendFile(__dirname + '/chat.html' ); }); io.on( 'connection' , function ( socket ) { console .log( 'a user connected' ); socket.on( 'chat message' , function ( msg ) { io.emit( 'chat message' , msg); }); socket.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'disconnected' ); }); }); http.listen( 3000 , function ( ) { console .log( 'listening on *:3000' ); });

API differences

You can specify a JSON like parser through the option.

As example, this is how you'd use recursion compatible serialization via the flatted module.