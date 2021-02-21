A minimalistic version of socket.io that weights about 1K instead of 60K.
<!-- you require it on the client same way -->
<script src="/pocket.io/pocket.io.js"></script>
<!-- and it exposes most basic, and same, API -->
<script>
$(function () {
var socket = io();
socket.on('connect', function () {
console.log(socket.id);
});
socket.on('chat message', function(msg){
$('#messages').append($('<li>').text(msg));
});
$('form').submit(function(){
socket.emit('chat message', $('#m').val());
$('#m').val('');
return false;
});
});
</script>
On the Node.js side, you do the same you are doing now.
Try
node test/chat-express.js and visit
localhost:3000 to see the classic chat demo working.
var app = require('express')();
var http = require('http').Server(app);
var io = require('pocket.io')(http);
app.get('/', function(req, res){
res.sendFile(__dirname + '/chat.html');
});
io.on('connection', function(socket){
console.log('a user connected');
socket.on('chat message', function (msg) {
io.emit('chat message', msg);
});
socket.on('disconnect', function () {
console.log('disconnected');
});
});
http.listen(3000, function(){
console.log('listening on *:3000');
});
You can specify a JSON like parser through the option.
As example, this is how you'd use recursion compatible serialization via the flatted module.
// Node.js
io(server, {JSON: require('flatted/cjs')});
// client, after having Flatted exposed somehow, i.e.
// <script src="//unpkg.com/flatted"></script>
io({JSON: Flatted});