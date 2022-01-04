Official Javascript client for connecting an application to the Pocket Network of decentralized nodes.

Overview

Pocket-JS is the core client used for sending relays to any network that is currently supported on the Pocket Network.

Getting Started

These instructions will outline how to start developing with the Pocket-JS SDK.

Requirements

You should have a basic knowledge of blockchain technology and JavaScript. You will also need to install the NPM tool.

Installation

npm install --save @ pokt - network / pocket - js

Documentation

Visit our docs site for tutorials and information about the Pocket Network or get started with the examples below:

For all of the following examples, start with this initialization code:

const pocketJS = require ( '@pokt-network/pocket-js' ) const { Pocket, Configuration, HttpRpcProvider, PocketAAT } = pocketJS; const dispatchURL = new URL( "https://node1.mainnet.pokt.network:443" ) const rpcProvider = new HttpRpcProvider(dispatchURL) const configuration = new Configuration( 5 , 1000 , 0 , 40000 ) const pocketInstance = new Pocket([dispatchURL], rpcProvider, configuration) const blockchain = "0021"

Use an AAT to connect to any blockchain:

An Application Authentication Token is a token signed by an account that has staked for bandwidth as an App on the Pocket blockchain. You can create an Application Authentication Token (AAT) for multiple clients using the Pocket Core CLI.

An example of a properly-formed AAT:

{ "version" : "0.0.1" , "clientPublicKey" : "78219c51f6157e629948166d3af8c90cf4c4f5b245513b47806ed4dbdb28d0b6" , "applicationPublicKey" : "a85ffc9026d9c9f7e302785f3f9ddd15c85ddc85eeaa3b24e23b9e736d66361d" , "applicationSignature" : "727d8bb9167861413b5c85a7f220b7464f05e3740d6f8dc78734fa764a3093ba7b84e81fae4e5574e300177564d93a1ca5b6f0e2bf594367fa39e99510bf800f" }

Once you have your AAT, include it with your project as a JSON file.

const aat = require ( './aat.json' )

To unlock the AAT for use in your application, you must first import and unlock the AAT's client account indicated by the clientPublicKey field. The PPK file is obtained through the Pocket Core CLI with pocket accounts export .

A properly-formed ppk.json file will start with {"kdf":"scrypt" . Include it with your project as a JSON file along with the passphrase used when creating it:

const accountPPK = require ( './ppk.json' ) const accountPassphrase = 'Qwerty1234!'

Once unlocked, your app can use the AAT to send relayed RPC calls to the external blockchain:

async function unlockAAT ( aat, accountPPK, accountPassphrase ) { try { const account = await pocketInstance.keybase.importPPKFromJSON( accountPassphrase, JSON .stringify(accountPPK), accountPassphrase ) await pocketInstance.keybase.unlockAccount(account.addressHex, accountPassphrase, 0 ) return await PocketAAT.fromSignature( aat.version, account.publicKey.toString( 'hex' ), aat.applicationPublicKey, aat.applicationSignature ) } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } async function sendRelay ( rpcQuery, blockchain, pocketAAT ) { try { return await pocketInstance.sendRelay(rpcQuery, blockchain, pocketAAT) } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } unlockAAT(aat, accountPPK, accountPassphrase).then( pocketAAT => { rpcQuery = '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"net_version","params":[]}' sendRelay(rpcQuery, blockchain, pocketAAT).then( result => { console .log(result.payload); }) })

Use private keys to connect to any blockchain:

If you instead include the staked application's public and private keys, you can generate the AAT on-the-fly:

const accountPrivateKey = '25a42ad8ef4b5...' const accountPublicKey = '6e2cda5a6b6709...' const accountPassphrase = 'Qwerty1234!' async function unlockAccount ( accountPrivateKey, accountPublicKey, accountPassphrase ) { try { const account = await pocketInstance.keybase.importAccount( Buffer.from(accountPrivateKey, 'hex' ), accountPassphrase ) await pocketInstance.keybase.unlockAccount(account.addressHex, accountPassphrase, 0 ) return await PocketAAT.from( "0.0.1" , accountPublicKey, accountPublicKey, accountPrivateKey ) } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } async function sendRelay ( rpcQuery, blockchain, pocketAAT ) { try { return await pocketInstance.sendRelay(rpcQuery, blockchain, pocketAAT) } catch (e) { console .log(e) } } unlockAccount(accountPrivateKey, accountPublicKey, accountPassphrase).then( pocketAAT => { rpcQuery = '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","id":1,"method":"net_version","params":[]}' sendRelay(rpcQuery, blockchain, pocketAAT).then( result => { console .log(result.payload); }) })

Query the Pocket blockchain without using an account:

const accountAddress = "36b783a1189f605969f438dfaece2a4b38c65752" const balance = await pocketInstance.rpc().query.getBalance(accountAddress) console .log( "Account Balance: " + balance)

Running the tests

npm run test

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on contributions and the process of submitting pull requests.

Join us on Discord for immediate assistance directly from the Pocket Team.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License; see the LICENSE.md file for details.