React Calendar Timeline

A modern and responsive React timeline component.

Checkout the examples here!

Contents

Getting started

yarn add react-calendar-timeline npm install --save react-calendar-timeline

react-calendar-timeline has react, react-dom, moment and interactjs as peer dependencies.

Usage

At the very minimum:

import Timeline from 'react-calendar-timeline' import 'react-calendar-timeline/lib/Timeline.css' import moment from 'moment' const groups = [{ id : 1 , title : 'group 1' }, { id : 2 , title : 'group 2' }] const items = [ { id : 1 , group : 1 , title : 'item 1' , start_time : moment(), end_time : moment().add( 1 , 'hour' ) }, { id : 2 , group : 2 , title : 'item 2' , start_time : moment().add( -0.5 , 'hour' ), end_time : moment().add( 0.5 , 'hour' ) }, { id : 3 , group : 1 , title : 'item 3' , start_time : moment().add( 2 , 'hour' ), end_time : moment().add( 3 , 'hour' ) } ] ReactDOM.render( < div > Rendered by react! < Timeline groups = {groups} items = {items} defaultTimeStart = {moment().add(-12, ' hour ')} defaultTimeEnd = {moment().add(12, ' hour ')} /> </ div > , document.getElementById('root') )

API

NB! All props need to be immutable. For example, this means if you wish to change the title of one of your items, please pass in a whole new items array instead of changing the title in the old array. Here's more info.

The component can take many props:

groups

Expects either a vanilla JS array or an immutableJS array, consisting of objects with the following attributes:

{ id : 1 , title : 'group 1' , rightTitle : 'title in the right sidebar' , stackItems?: true , height?: 30 }

If you use the right sidebar, you can pass optional rightTitle property here. If you want to overwrite the calculated height with a custom height, you can pass a height property as an int in pixels here. This can be very useful for categorized groups.

items

Expects either a vanilla JS array or an immutableJS array, consisting of objects with the following attributes:

{ id : 1 , group : 1 , title : 'Random title' , start_time : 1457902922261 , end_time : 1457902922261 + 86400000 , canMove : true , canResize : false , canChangeGroup : false , itemProps : { 'data-custom-attribute' : 'Random content' , 'aria-hidden' : true , onDoubleClick : () => { console .log( 'You clicked double!' ) }, className : 'weekend' , style : { background : 'fuchsia' } } }

The preferred (fastest) option is to give Unix timestamps in milliseconds for start_time and end_time . Objects that convert to them (JavaScript Date or moment() ) will also work, but will be a lot slower.

defaultTimeStart and defaultTimeEnd

Unless overridden by visibleTimeStart and visibleTimeEnd , specify where the calendar begins and where it ends. This parameter expects a Date or moment object.

visibleTimeStart and visibleTimeEnd

The exact viewport of the calendar. When these are specified, scrolling in the calendar must be orchestrated by the onTimeChange function. This parameter expects a Unix timestamp in milliseconds.

Note that you need to provide either defaultTimeStart/End or visibleTimeStart/End for the timeline to function

selected

An array with id's corresponding to id's in items ( item.id ). If this prop is set you have to manage the selected items yourself within the onItemSelect handler to update the property with new id's and use onItemDeselect handler to clear selection. This overwrites the default behaviour of selecting one item on click.

keys

An array specifying keys in the items and groups objects. Defaults to

{ groupIdKey : 'id' , groupTitleKey : 'title' , groupRightTitleKey : 'rightTitle' , itemIdKey : 'id' , itemTitleKey : 'title' , itemDivTitleKey : 'title' , itemGroupKey : 'group' , itemTimeStartKey : 'start_time' , itemTimeEndKey : 'end_time' , }

className

Additional class names as a string for the root Timeline element.

sidebarWidth

Width of the sidebar in pixels. If set to 0 , the sidebar is not rendered. Defaults to 150 .

sidebarContent

Everything passed here will be displayed above the left sidebar. Use this to display small filters or so. Defaults to null .

rightSidebarWidth

Width of the right sidebar in pixels. If set to 0 , the right sidebar is not rendered. Defaults to 0 .

rightSidebarContent

Everything passed here will be displayed above the right sidebar. Use this to display small filters or so. Defaults to null .

dragSnap

Snapping unit when dragging items. Defaults to 15 * 60 * 1000 or 15min. When so, the items will snap to 15min intervals when dragging.

minResizeWidth

The minimum width, in pixels, of a timeline entry when it's possible to resize. If not reached, you must zoom in to resize more. Default to 20 .

lineHeight

Height of one line in the calendar in pixels. Default 30

itemHeightRatio

What percentage of the height of the line is taken by the item? Default 0.65

minZoom

Smallest time the calendar can zoom to in milliseconds. Default 60 * 60 * 1000 (1 hour)

maxZoom

Largest time the calendar can zoom to in milliseconds. Default 5 * 365.24 * 86400 * 1000 (5 years)

clickTolerance

How many pixels we can drag the background for it to be counted as a click on the background. Default 3

canMove

Can items be dragged around? Can be overridden in the items array. Defaults to true

canChangeGroup

Can items be moved between groups? Can be overridden in the items array. Defaults to true

canResize

Can items be resized? Can be overridden in the items array. Accepted values: false , "left" , "right" , "both" . Defaults to "right" . If you pass true , it will be treated as "right" to not break compatibility with versions 0.9 and below.

useResizeHandle

Append a special .rct-drag-right handle to the elements and only resize if dragged from there. Defaults to false

stackItems

Stack items under each other, so there is no visual overlap when times collide. Can be overridden in the groups array. Defaults to false . Requires millisecond or Moment timestamps, not native JavaScript Date objects.

traditionalZoom

Zoom in when scrolling the mouse up/down. Defaults to false

itemTouchSendsClick

Normally tapping (touching) an item selects it. If this is set to true, a tap will have the same effect, as selecting with the first click and then clicking again to open and send the onItemClick event. Defaults to false .

timeSteps

With what step to display different units. E.g. 15 for minute means only minutes 0, 15, 30 and 45 will be shown.

Default:

{ second : 1 , minute : 1 , hour : 1 , day : 1 , month : 1 , year : 1 }

scrollRef

Ref callback that gets a DOM reference to the scroll body element. Can be useful to programmatically scroll.

Called when an item is moving or resizing. Returns an object with the following properties:

property type description eventType string retuns either move or resize itemId number ID of the item being moved or resized time number UNIX timestamp in milliseconds edge string on resize , returns a value of either left or right newGroupOrder number on move , index position of the new group that the item is moving to

Callback when an item is moved. Returns 1) the item's ID, 2) the new start time and 3) the index of the new group in the groups array.

Callback when an item is resized. Returns 1) the item's ID, 2) the new start or end time of the item 3) The edge that was dragged ( left or right )

Called when an item is selected. This is sent on the first click on an item. time is the time that corresponds to where you click/select on the item in the timeline.

Called when deselecting an item. Used to clear controlled selected prop.

Called when an item is clicked. Note: the item must be selected before it's clicked... except if it's a touch event and itemTouchSendsClick is enabled. time is the time that corresponds to where you click on the item in the timeline.

Called when an item was double clicked. time is the time that corresponds to where you double click on the item in the timeline.

Called when the item is clicked by the right button of the mouse. time is the time that corresponds to where you context click on the item in the timeline. Note: If this property is set the default context menu doesn't appear.

Called when an empty spot on the canvas was clicked. Get the group ID and the time as arguments. For example open a "new item" window after this.

Called when an empty spot on the canvas was double clicked. Get the group ID and the time as arguments.

Called when the canvas is clicked by the right button of the mouse. Note: If this property is set the default context menu doesn't appear

Called when the timeline is zoomed, either via mouse/pinch zoom or clicking header to change timeline units

This function is called when an item is being moved or resized. It's up to this function to return a new version of change , when the proposed move would violate business logic.

The argument action is one of move or resize .

The argument resizeEdge is when resizing one of left or right .

The argument time describes the proposed new time for either the start time of the item (for move) or the start or end time (for resize).

The function must return a new unix timestamp in milliseconds... or just time if the proposed new time doesn't interfere with business logic.

For example, to prevent moving of items into the past, but to keep them at 15min intervals, use this code:

function ( action, item, time, resizeEdge ) { if (time < new Date ().getTime()) { var newTime = Math .ceil( new Date ().getTime() / ( 15 * 60 * 1000 )) * ( 15 * 60 * 1000 ); return newTime; } return time }

A function that's called when the user tries to scroll. Call the passed updateScrollCanvas(start, end) with the updated visibleTimeStart and visibleTimeEnd (as unix timestamps in milliseconds) to change the scroll behavior, for example to limit scrolling.

Here is an example that limits the timeline to only show dates starting 6 months from now and ending in 6 months.

const minTime = moment().add( -6 , 'months' ).valueOf() const maxTime = moment().add( 6 , 'months' ).valueOf() function ( visibleTimeStart, visibleTimeEnd, updateScrollCanvas ) { if (visibleTimeStart < minTime && visibleTimeEnd > maxTime) { updateScrollCanvas(minTime, maxTime) } else if (visibleTimeStart < minTime) { updateScrollCanvas(minTime, minTime + (visibleTimeEnd - visibleTimeStart)) } else if (visibleTimeEnd > maxTime) { updateScrollCanvas(maxTime - (visibleTimeEnd - visibleTimeStart), maxTime) } else { updateScrollCanvas(visibleTimeStart, visibleTimeEnd) } }

Called when the bounds in the calendar's canvas change. Use it for example to load new data to display. (see "Behind the scenes" below). canvasTimeStart and canvasTimeEnd are unix timestamps in milliseconds.

itemRenderer

Render prop function used to render a customized item. The function provides multiple parameters that can be used to render each item.

Parameters provided to the function has two types: context params which have the state of the item and timeline, and prop getters functions

Render props params

context

item has the item we passed as a prop to the calendar.

timelineContext

property type description timelineWidth number returns the full width of the timeline. visibleTimeStart number returns the exact start of view port of the calendar visibleTimeEnd number returns the exact end of view port of the calendar. canvasTimeStart number denotes the start time in ms of the canvas timeline canvasTimeEnd number denotes the end time in ms of the canvas timeline

itemContext

property type description dimensions object returns the dimensions of the item which includes collisionLeft , collisionWidth , height , isDragging , left , order , originalLeft , stack , top , and width useResizeHandle boolean returns the prop useResizeHandle from calendar root component title string returns title to render in content element. canMove boolean returns if the item is movable. canResizeLeft boolean returns if the item can resize from the left canResizeRight boolean returns if the item can resize from the right. selected boolean returns if the item is selected. dragging boolean returns if the item is being dragged dragStart object returns x and y of the start dragging point of the item. dragTime number current drag time. dragGroupDelta number returns number of groups the item moved. if negative, moving was to top. If positive, moving was to down resizing boolean returns if the item is being resized. resizeEdge left , right the side from which the component is being resized form resizeStart number returns the x value from where the component start moving resizeTime number current resize time width boolean returns the width of the item (same as in dimensions)

prop getters functions

These functions are used to apply props to the elements that you render. This gives you maximum flexibility to render what, when, and wherever you like.

Rather than applying props on the element yourself and to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned). You can pass an object to the prop getters to avoid any problems. This object will only accept some properties that our component manage so the component make sure to combine them correctly.

property type description getItemProps function(props={}) returns the props you should apply to the root item element. getResizeProps function(props={}) returns two sets of props to apply on the left and right elements as resizing elements if you have useResizeHandle prop set to true

getItemProps returns the props you should apply to the root item element. The returned props are: key: item id ref: function to get item reference className: classnames to be applied to the item onMouseDown: event handler onMouseUp: event handler onTouchStart: event handler onTouchEnd: event handler onDoubleClick: event handler onContextMenu: event handler style: inline object



** the given styles will only override the styles that are not a requirement for positioning the item. Other styles like color , radius and others

These properties can be overriden using the prop argument with properties:

className: class names to be added

onMouseDown: event handler will be called after the component's event handler

onMouseUp: event handler will be called after the component's event handler

onTouchStart: event handler will be called after the component's event handler

onTouchEnd: event handler will be called after the component's event handler

onDoubleClick: event handler will be called after the component's event handler

onContextMenu: event handler will be called after the component's event handler

style: extra inline styles to be applied to the component

getResizeProps returns the props you should apply to the left and right resize handlers only if useResizeHandle set to true. The returned object has the props for the left element under property left and the props to be applied to the right element under right : left ref: function to get element reference style: style to be applied to the left element className: class names to be applied to left className right ref: function to get element reference style: style to be applied to the right element className: class names to be applied to left className



These properties can be override using the prop argument with properties:

leftStyle: style to be added to left style

rightStyle: style to be added to right style

leftClassName: classes to be added to left handler

rightClassName: classes to be added to right handler

example

let items = [ { id : 1 , group : 1 , title : 'Title' , tip : 'additional information' , color : 'rgb(158, 14, 206)' , selectedBgColor : 'rgba(225, 166, 244, 1)' , bgColor : 'rgba(225, 166, 244, 0.6)' , ... } ] itemRenderer : ({ item, itemContext, getItemProps, getResizeProps }) => { const { left : leftResizeProps, right : rightResizeProps } = getResizeProps() return ( <div {...getItemProps(item.itemProps)}> {itemContext.useResizeHandle ? <div {...leftResizeProps} /> : ''} <div className="rct-item-content" style={{ maxHeight: `${itemContext.dimensions.height}` }} > {itemContext.title} </div> {itemContext.useResizeHandle ? <div {...rightResizeProps} /> : ''} </div> )} }

groupRenderer

React component that will be used to render the content of groups in the sidebar. Will be passed the group and isRightSidebar as props.

let groups = [ { id : 1 , title : 'Title' , tip : 'additional information' } ] groupRenderer = ( { group } ) => { return ( < div className = "custom-group" > < span className = "title" > {group.title} </ span > < p className = "tip" > {group.tip} </ p > </ div > ) }

resizeDetector

The component automatically detects when the window has been resized. Optionally you can also detect when the component's DOM element has been resized. To do this, pass a resizeDetector . Since bundling it by default would add ~18kb of minimized JS, you need to opt in to this like so:

import containerResizeDetector from 'react-calendar-timeline/lib/resize-detector/container' <Timeline resizeDetector={containerResizeDetector} ... />

This function is called when the vertical line is rendered. start and end are unix timestamps in milliseconds for the current column. The function should return an array of strings containing the classNames which should be applied to the column. This makes it possible to visually highlight e.g. public holidays or office hours. An example could look like (see: demo/vertical-classes):

verticalLineClassNamesForTime = ( timeStart, timeEnd ) => { const currentTimeStart = moment(timeStart) const currentTimeEnd = moment(timeEnd) for ( let holiday of holidays) { if ( holiday.isSame(currentTimeStart, 'day' ) && holiday.isSame(currentTimeEnd, 'day' ) ) { return [ 'holiday' ] } } }

Be aware that this function should be as optimized for performance as possible as it will be called on each render of the timeline (i.e. when the canvas is reset, when zooming, etc)

This function is called when the horizontal line is rendered. group is the group which will be rendered into the current row. The function should return an array of strings containing the classNames which should be applied to the row. This makes it possible to visually highlight categories or important items. An example could look like:

horizontalLineClassNamesForGroup={(group) => group.root ? [ "row-root" ] : []}

Timeline Markers

Timeline markers are markers that are overlayed on the canvas at specific datepoints.

Overview

Markers can be placed in the Timeline by declaring them as children of the Timeline component:

import Timeline, { TimelineMarkers, CustomMarker, TodayMarker, CursorMarker } from 'react-calendar-timeline' <Timeline> < TimelineMarkers > < TodayMarker /> < CustomMarker date = {today} /> < CustomMarker date = {tomorrow} > {/* custom renderer for this marker */} {({ styles, date }) => { const customStyles = { ...styles, backgroundColor: 'deeppink', width: '4px' } return < div style = {customStyles} onClick = {someCustomHandler} /> }} </ CustomMarker > < CursorMarker /> </ TimelineMarkers > </ Timeline >

Each marker allows for passing in a custom renderer via a function as a child component. This allows the user to render whatever they want (event handlers, custom styling, etc). This custom renderer receives an object with two properties:

styles: {position: 'absolute', top: 0, bottom: 0, left: number}

This object must be passed to the root component's style prop in order to be rendered properly. Note that you can merge this object with any other properties.

date: number

Date in unix timestamp of this marker. This can be used to change how your marker is rendered (or if its rendered at all)

TimelineMarkers

Wrapper for timeline markers that you want rendered.

TodayMarker

Marker that is placed on the current date/time.

interval: number | default: 10000

How often the TodayMarker refreshes. Value represents milliseconds.

children: function({styles: object, date: number}) => JSX.Element

Custom renderer for this marker. Ensure that you always pass styles to the root component's style prop as this object contains positioning of the marker.

const twoSeconds = 2000 <TodayMarker interval={twoSeconds} /> < TodayMarker > {({ styles, date }) => // date is value of current date. Use this to render special styles for the marker // or any other custom logic based on date: // e.g. styles = {...styles, backgroundColor: isDateInAfternoon(date) ? 'red' : 'limegreen'} < div style = {styles} /> } </ TodayMarker >

CustomMarker

Marker that is placed on the current date/time.

date: number | required

Where to place the marker on the timeline. date value is unix timestamp.

children: function({styles: object, date: number}) => JSX.Element

Custom renderer for this marker. Ensure that you always pass styles to the root component's style prop as this object contains positioning of the marker.

const today = Date .now() <CustomMarker date={today} /> <CustomMarker date={today}> {({ styles, date }) => <div style={styles} />} </CustomMarker> // multiple CustomMarkers const markerDates = [ {date: today, id: 1,}, {date: tomorrow, id: 2,}, {date: nextFriday, id: 3,}, ] <TimelineMarkers> {markerDates.map(marker => <CustomMarker key={marker.date} date={marker.date}/> )} </TimelineMarkers>

CursorMarker

Marker that is displayed when hovering over the timeline and matches where your cursor is.

children: function({styles: object, date: number}) => JSX.Element

Custom renderer for this marker. Ensure that you always pass styles to the root component's style prop as this object contains positioning of the marker.

<CursorMarker /> < CursorMarker > {({ styles, date }) => // date is value of current date. Use this to render special styles for the marker // or any other custom logic based on date: // e.g. styles = {...styles, backgroundColor: isDateInAfternoon(date) ? 'red' : 'limegreen'} < div style = {styles} /> } </ CursorMarker >

Timeline Headers

Timeline headers are the section above the timeline which consist of two main parts: First, the calender header which is a scrolable div containing the dates of the calendar called DateHeader . Second, is the headers for the sidebars, called SidebarHeader , the left one and optionally the right one.

Default usage

For the default case, two DateHeader s are rendered above the timeline, one primary and secondary . The secondary has the same date unit as the timeline and a primary which has a unit larger than the timeline unit by one.

For the SidebarHeader s an empty SidebarHeader will be render for the left and optionally an empty right sidebar header if rightSidebarWith exists.

Overview

To provide any custom headers for DateHeader or SidebarHeader . You need to provide basic usage to provide any custom headers. These Custom headers should be always included inside TimelineHeaders component in the component's children.

import Timeline, { TimelineHeaders, SidebarHeader, DateHeader } from 'react-calendar-timeline' <Timeline> <TimelineHeaders> <SidebarHeader> {({ getRootProps }) => { return <div {...getRootProps()}>Left</div> }} </SidebarHeader> <DateHeader unit="primaryHeader" /> <DateHeader /> </TimelineHeaders> <Timeline>

Components

Custom headers are implemented through a set of component with mostly function as a child component pattern, designed to give the user the most control on how to render the headers.

TimelineHeader

Is the core component wrapper component for custom headers

props

Prop type description style object applied to the root component of headers className string applied to the root component of the headers calendarHeaderStyle object applied to the root component of the calendar headers -scrolable div- DateHeader and CustomHeader ) calendarHeaderClassName string applied to the root component of the calendar headers -scrolable div- DateHeader and CustomHeader ) headerRef function used to get the ref of the header element

SidebarHeader

Responsible for rendering the headers above the left and right sidebars.

props

Prop type description variant left (default), right renders above the left or right sidebar children Function function as a child component to render the header headerData any Contextual data to be passed to the item renderer as a data prop

Child function renderer

a Function provides multiple parameters that can be used to render the sidebar headers

Prop getters functions

Rather than applying props on the element yourself and to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned). You can pass an object to the prop getters to avoid any problems. This object will only accept some properties that our component manage so the component make sure to combine them correctly.

property type description getRootProps function(props={}) returns the props you should apply to the root div element. data any Contextual data passed by headerData prop

getRootProps The returned props are: style: inline object style These properties can be override using the prop argument with properties: style: extra inline styles to be applied to the component



example

import Timeline, { TimelineHeaders, SidebarHeader, DateHeader } from 'react-calendar-timeline' <Timeline> <TimelineHeaders> <SidebarHeader> {({ getRootProps }) => { return <div {...getRootProps()}>Left</div> }} </SidebarHeader> <SidebarHeader variant="right" headerData={{someData: 'extra'}}> {({ getRootProps, data }) => { return <div {...getRootProps()}>Right {data.someData}</div> }} </SidebarHeader> <DateHeader unit="primaryHeader" /> <DateHeader /> </TimelineHeaders> <Timeline>

Note : the Child function renderer can be a component or a function for convenience

Responsible for rendering the headers above calendar part of the timeline. Consists of time intervals dividing the headers in columns.

props

Prop type description style object applied to the root of the header className string applied to the root of the header unit second , minute , hour , day , week , month , year or primaryHeader intervals between columns labelFormat Function or string controls the how to format the interval label intervalRenderer Function render prop to render each interval in the header headerData any Contextual data to be passed to the item renderer as a data prop height number default (30) height of the header in pixels

Note: passing primaryHeader to unit the header will act as the main header with interval unit larger than timeline unit by 1

Interval unit

intervals are decided through the prop: unit . By default, the unit of the intervals will be the same the timeline.

If primaryHeader is passed to unit, it will override the unit with a unit a unit larger by 1 of the timeline unit.

If unit is set, the unit of the header will be the unit passed though the prop and can be any unit of time from momentjs .

Label format

To format each interval label you can use 2 types of props to format which are:

string : if a string was passed it will be passed to startTime method format which is a momentjs object .

Function : This is the more powerful method and offers the most control over what is rendered. The returned string will be rendered inside the interval type Unit = `second` | `minute` | `hour` | `day` | `month` | `year` ([startTime, endTime] : [Moment, Moment], unit: Unit, labelWidth: number , formatOptions: LabelFormat = defaultFormat ) => string

Default format

by default we provide a responsive format for the dates based on the label width. it follows the following rules:

The long , mediumLong , medium and short will be be decided through the labelWidth value according to where it lays upon the following scale:

|----- `short` ---- -50 px----- `medium` ---- -100 px----- `mediumLong` ---- -150 px-------- `long` -----

const format : LabelFormat = { year: { long: 'YYYY' , mediumLong: 'YYYY' , medium: 'YYYY' , short: 'YY' }, month: { long: 'MMMM YYYY' , mediumLong: 'MMMM' , medium: 'MMMM' , short: 'MM/YY' }, week: { long: 'w' , mediumLong: 'w' , medium: 'w' , short: 'w' }, day: { long: 'dddd, LL' , mediumLong: 'dddd, LL' , medium: 'dd D' , short: 'D' }, hour: { long: 'dddd, LL, HH:00' , mediumLong: 'L, HH:00' , medium: 'HH:00' , short: 'HH' }, minute: { long: 'HH:mm' , mediumLong: 'HH:mm' , medium: 'HH:mm' , short: 'mm' , } }

Note: this is only an implementation of the function param. You can do this on your own easily

intervalRenderer

Render prop function used to render a customized interval. The function provides multiple parameters that can be used to render each interval.

Paramters provided to the function has two types: context params which have the state of the item and timeline, and prop getters functions

Note : the renderProp can be a component or a function for convenience

interval context

An object contains the following properties:

property type description interval object : {startTime, endTime, labelWidth, left} an object containing data related to the interval intervalText string the string returned from labelFormat prop

Prop getters functions

Rather than applying props on the element yourself and to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned). You can pass an object to the prop getters to avoid any problems. This object will only accept some properties that our component manage so the component make sure to combine them correctly.

property type description getIntervalProps function(props={}) returns the props you should apply to the root div element.

getIntervalProps The returned props are: style: inline object style onClick: event handler key These properties can be extended using the prop argument with properties: style: extra inline styles to be applied to the component onClick: extra click handler added to the normal showPeriod callback



data

data passed through headerData

example

import Timeline, { TimelineHeaders, SidebarHeader, DateHeader } from 'react-calendar-timeline' <Timeline> < TimelineHeaders > < SidebarHeader > {({ getRootProps }) => { return < div { ...getRootProps ()}> Left </ div > }} </ SidebarHeader > < DateHeader unit = "primaryHeader" /> < DateHeader /> < DateHeader unit = "day" labelFormat = "MM/DD" style = {{ height: 50 }} data = {{someData: ' example '}} intervalRenderer = {({ getIntervalProps , intervalContext , data }) => { return < div { ...getIntervalProps ()}> {intervalContext.intervalText} {data.example} </ div > }} /> </ TimelineHeaders > </ Timeline >

CustomHeader

Responsible for rendering the headers above calendar part of the timeline. This is the base component for DateHeader and offers more control with less features.

props

Prop type description unit second , minute , hour , day , week , month , year (default timelineUnit ) intervals children Function function as a child component to render the header headerData any Contextual data to be passed to the item renderer as a data prop height number default (30) height of the header in pixels

unit

The unit of the header will be the unit passed though the prop and can be any unit of time from momentjs . The default value for unit is timelineUnit

Children

Function as a child component to render the header

Paramters provided to the function has three types: context params which have the state of the item and timeline, prop getters functions and helper functions.

Note : the Child function renderer can be a component or a function for convenience

({ timelineContext: { timelineWidth, visibleTimeStart, visibleTimeEnd, canvasTimeStart, canvasTimeEnd }, headerContext: { unit, intervals: this .state .intervals }, getRootProps: this .getRootProps , getIntervalProps: this .getIntervalProps , showPeriod, data, })=> React .Node

context

An object contains context for timeline and header :

Timeline context

property type description timelineWidth number width of timeline visibleTimeStart number unix milliseconds of start visible time visibleTimeEnd number unix milliseconds of end visible time canvasTimeStart number unix milliseconds of start buffer time canvasTimeEnd number unix milliseconds of end buffer time

Header context

property type description intervals array an array with all intervals unit string unit passed or timelineUnit

** interval : [startTime: Moment, endTime: Moment]

Prop getters functions

Rather than applying props on the element yourself and to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned). You can pass an object to the prop getters to avoid any problems. This object will only accept some properties that our component manage so the component make sure to combine them correctly.

property type description getRootProps function(props={}) returns the props you should apply to the root div element. getIntervalProps function(props={}) returns the props you should apply to the interval div element.

getIntervalProps The returned props are: style: inline object style onClick: event handler key These properties can be extended using the prop argument with properties: style: extra inline styles to be applied to the component onClick: extra click handler added to the normal showPeriod callback



property type description showPeriod function(props={}) returns the props you should apply to the root div element.

pass through the headerData prop content

example

import Timeline, { TimelineHeaders, SidebarHeader, DateHeader } from 'react-calendar-timeline' <Timeline> < TimelineHeaders > < SidebarHeader > {({ getRootProps }) => { return < div { ...getRootProps ()}> Left </ div > }} </ SidebarHeader > < DateHeader unit = "primaryHeader" /> < DateHeader /> < CustomHeader height = {50} headerData = {{someData: ' data '}} unit = "year" > {({ headerContext: { intervals }, getRootProps, getIntervalProps, showPeriod, data, }) => { return ( < div { ...getRootProps ()}> {intervals.map(interval => { const intervalStyle = { lineHeight: '30px', textAlign: 'center', borderLeft: '1px solid black', cursor: 'pointer', backgroundColor: 'Turquoise', color: 'white' } return ( < div onClick = {() => { showPeriod(interval.startTime, interval.endTime) }} {...getIntervalProps({ interval, style: intervalStyle })} > < div className = "sticky" > {interval.startTime.format('YYYY')} </ div > </ div > ) })} </ div > ) }} </ CustomHeader > </ TimelineHeaders > </ Timeline >

FAQ

My timeline is unstyled

You need to include the Timeline.css file, either via static file reference or webpack stylesheet bundling. The file is located at lib/Timeline.css

How can I have items with different colors?

Now you can use item renderer for rendering items with different colors itemRenderer. Please refer to examples for a sandbox example

How can I add a sidebar on the right?

The library supports right sidebar.

To use it, you need to add a props to the <Timeline /> component:

rightSidebarWidth={ 150 }

And add rightTitle prop to the groups objects:

{ id : 1 , title : 'group 1' , rightTitle : 'additional info about group 1' }

If you are using Custom Headers then you need to add SidebarHeader component under TimelineHeader with variant right

The timeline header doesn't fix to the top of the container when I scroll down.

you need to add sticky to the header like this example.

I'm using Babel with Rollup or Webpack 2+ and I'm getting strange bugs with click events

These module bundlers don't use the transpiled (ES5) code of this module. They load the original ES2015+ source. Thus your babel configuration needs to match ours. We recommend adding the stage-0 preset to your .babelrc to make sure everything works as intended.

If that's too experimental, then the minimum you need is to add is the transform-class-properties plugin that's in stage-2 and possibly the transform-object-rest-spread plugin from stage-3. However in this case it's easier to make sure you have at least stage-2 enabled.

See issue 51 for more details.

Alternatively you may import the transpiled version of the timeline like this:

import Timeline from 'react-calendar-timeline/lib'

However doing so you lose on some of the features of webpack 2 and will potentially get a slightly larger bundle.

It doesn't work with create-react-app

It's the same issue as above. See issue 134 for details and options.

What are the zIndex values for all the elements?

This is useful when using the plugins (that you pass as children to the component). Override the CSS to change:

Horizontal Lines: 30

Vertical Lines: 40

Items: 80-88 (depending on selection, dragging, etc)

Header: 90

Behind the scenes

The timeline is built with speed, usability and extensibility in mind.

Speed: The calendar itself is actually a 3x wide scrolling canvas of the screen. All scroll events left and right happen naturally, like scrolling any website. When the timeline has scrolled enough (50% of the invisible surface on one side), we change the "position:absolute;left:{num}px;" variables of each of the visible items and scroll the canvas back. When this happens, the onBoundsChange prop is called.

This results in a visually endless scrolling canvas with optimal performance.

Extensibility and usability: While some parameters ( onTimeChange , moveResizeValidator ) might be hard to configure, these are design decisions to make it as extensible as possible. If you have recipes for common tasks regarding those parameters, send a PR to add them to this doc.

Interaction

To interact and navigate within the timeline there are the following options for the user:

shift + mousewheel = move timeline left/right alt + mousewheel = zoom in /out ctrl + mousewheel = zoom in /out 10 × faster meta + mousewheel = zoom in /out 3 x faster (win or cmd + mousewheel)

Plus there is a handling for pinch-in and pinch-out zoom gestures (two touch points). The pinch gesture on a trackpad (not a touch device) works in Chrome and Firefox (v55+) because these browsers map the gesture to ctrl + mousewheel .

Contribute

If you like to improve React Calendar Timeline fork the repo and get started by running the following:

$ git clone https://github.com/namespace-ee/react-calendar-timeline.git react-calendar-timeline $ cd react-calendar-timeline $ yarn $ yarn start

Check http://0.0.0.0:8888/ in your browser and have fun!

Please run npm run lint before you send a pull request. npm run test runs the jest tests.

License

MIT licensed.