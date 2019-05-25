PO loader for webpack

Usage

var messages = require ( "json!po!./locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po" ); loaders: [ { test : /\.po$/ , loader : 'json!po' } ] var messages = require ( "./locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po" );

See po2json for a list of possible options. Use the format option to change the output format, e.g. json!po?format=jed or json!po?format=jed1.x for the latest Jed format.

Simple async simple example:

import Jed from 'jed' const language = langParts[ 0 ] const territory = langParts[ 1 ].toUpperCase() const locale = multipart ? language + '_' + territory : language let i18n = null export default { async init() { const langRaw = window .navigator.userLanguage || window .navigator.language const langParts = langRaw.replace( '-' , '_' ).split( '_' ) const language = langParts[ 0 ] const country = langParts.length > 1 ? '_' + langParts[ 1 ].toUpperCase() : '' const locale = ` ${language} ${country} ` let localeData try { localeData = await getLocaleData(locale) } catch { localeData = await getLocaleData(LOCALE_DEFAULT) } i18n = new Jed(localeData) }, gettext(message) { return i18n.gettext(message) }, ngettext(msg1, msg2, n) { return i18n.ngettext(msg1, msg2, n) }, } async function getLocaleData ( locale ) { return import ( ` ${LOCALE_ROOT} / ${locale} /LC_MESSAGES/messages.po` ) }

Javascript with language fallback example:

Language fallback map stored at ${LOCALE_ROOT}/config :

default: en_US map: en: en_US ru: ru_RU uk: ru_RU de: de_DE ...

locale module:

import Jed from 'jed' let i18n let localeConfig export default { async init() { const localeConfig = await import ( ` ${LOCALE_ROOT} /config` ) const localeDefault = localeConfig[ 'default' ] const map = localeConfig[ 'map' ] const langRaw = window .navigator.userLanguage || window .navigator.language const langParts = langRaw.replace( '-' , '_' ).split( '_' ) const language = langParts[ 0 ] const country = langParts.length > 1 ? '_' + langParts[ 1 ].toUpperCase() : '' const locale = ` ${language} ${country} ` let localeData try { localeData = await getLocaleData(locale) } catch { const localeNext = map.hasOwnProperty(language) ? map[language] : localeDefault localeData = await getLocaleData(localeNext) } i18n = new Jed(localeData) }, gettext(message) { return i18n.gettext(message) }, ngettext(msg1, msg2, n) { return i18n.ngettext(msg1, msg2, n) }, } async function getLocaleData ( locale ) { return import ( ` ${LOCALE_ROOT} / ${locale} /LC_MESSAGES/messages.po` ) }

Then in your common shared code:

const localePromise = locale.init() const documentPromise = new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , resolve, false ) }) init([localePromise, documentPromise])

Finally in your entry code:

import init from 'init' init().then( function ( ) { console .log( 'The locale module is now ready.' ) })

