// Use it explicitly
var messages = require("json!po!./locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po");
// Or add a loader into your webpack.config.js
loaders: [
{test: /\.po$/, loader: 'json!po'}
]
// And then require it like this
var messages = require("./locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po");
See po2json for a list of possible options. Use the
format option to change the output format, e.g.
json!po?format=jed or
json!po?format=jed1.x for the latest Jed format.
import Jed from 'jed'
// The Locale consists of a language and territory.
const language = langParts[0]
const territory = langParts[1].toUpperCase()
// Set complete
const locale = multipart ? language + '_' + territory : language
let i18n = null
export default {
async init() {
const langRaw = window.navigator.userLanguage || window.navigator.language
const langParts = langRaw.replace('-', '_').split('_')
const language = langParts[0]
const country = langParts.length > 1 ? '_' + langParts[1].toUpperCase() : ''
const locale = `${language}${country}`
let localeData
try {
localeData = await getLocaleData(locale)
} catch {
localeData = await getLocaleData(LOCALE_DEFAULT)
}
i18n = new Jed(localeData)
},
gettext(message) {
return i18n.gettext(message)
},
ngettext(msg1, msg2, n) {
return i18n.ngettext(msg1, msg2, n)
},
}
// A runtime exception will be throw every time that the requested locale file cannot be found.
// Webpack uses a regular expression to build all locales as separate bundles.
async function getLocaleData(locale) {
return import(`${LOCALE_ROOT}/${locale}/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po`)
}
Language fallback map stored at
${LOCALE_ROOT}/config:
---
default: en_US
map:
en: en_US
ru: ru_RU
uk: ru_RU
de: de_DE
...
locale module:
import Jed from 'jed'
let i18n
let localeConfig
export default {
async init() {
const localeConfig = await import(`${LOCALE_ROOT}/config`)
const localeDefault = localeConfig['default']
const map = localeConfig['map']
const langRaw = window.navigator.userLanguage || window.navigator.language
const langParts = langRaw.replace('-', '_').split('_')
const language = langParts[0]
const country = langParts.length > 1 ? '_' + langParts[1].toUpperCase() : ''
const locale = `${language}${country}`
let localeData
try {
localeData = await getLocaleData(locale)
} catch {
const localeNext = map.hasOwnProperty(language) ? map[language] : localeDefault
localeData = await getLocaleData(localeNext)
}
i18n = new Jed(localeData)
},
gettext(message) {
return i18n.gettext(message)
},
ngettext(msg1, msg2, n) {
return i18n.ngettext(msg1, msg2, n)
},
}
// A runtime exception will be throw every time that the requested locale file cannot be found.
// Webpack uses a regular expression to build all locales as separate bundles.
async function getLocaleData(locale) {
return import(`${LOCALE_ROOT}/${locale}/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po`)
}
Then in your common shared code:
const localePromise = locale.init()
const documentPromise = new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resolve, false)
})
init([localePromise, documentPromise])
Finally in your entry code:
import init from 'init'
init().then(function() {
console.log('The locale module is now ready.')
})