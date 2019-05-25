openbase logo
po-loader

by perchlabs
0.5.0 (see all)

PO loader for webpack

Readme

Usage

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

// Use it explicitly
var messages = require("json!po!./locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po");

// Or add a loader into your webpack.config.js
loaders: [
   {test: /\.po$/, loader: 'json!po'}
]

// And then require it like this
var messages = require("./locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po");

See po2json for a list of possible options. Use the format option to change the output format, e.g. json!po?format=jed or json!po?format=jed1.x for the latest Jed format.

Simple async simple example:

import Jed from 'jed'

// The Locale consists of a language and territory.
const language = langParts[0]
const territory = langParts[1].toUpperCase()

// Set complete
const locale = multipart ? language + '_' + territory : language

let i18n = null

export default {
  async init() {
    const langRaw = window.navigator.userLanguage || window.navigator.language
    const langParts = langRaw.replace('-', '_').split('_')

    const language = langParts[0]
    const country = langParts.length > 1 ? '_' + langParts[1].toUpperCase() : ''
    const locale = `${language}${country}`

    let localeData

    try {
      localeData = await getLocaleData(locale)
    } catch {
      localeData = await getLocaleData(LOCALE_DEFAULT)
    }

    i18n = new Jed(localeData)
  },
  gettext(message) {
    return i18n.gettext(message)
  },
  ngettext(msg1, msg2, n) {
    return i18n.ngettext(msg1, msg2, n)
  },
}

// A runtime exception will be throw every time that the requested locale file cannot be found.
// Webpack uses a regular expression to build all locales as separate bundles.
async function getLocaleData(locale) {
  return import(`${LOCALE_ROOT}/${locale}/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po`)
}

Javascript with language fallback example:

Language fallback map stored at ${LOCALE_ROOT}/config:

---
default: en_US
map:
  en: en_US
  ru: ru_RU
  uk: ru_RU
  de: de_DE
...

locale module:

import Jed from 'jed'

let i18n
let localeConfig

export default {
  async init() {
    const localeConfig = await import(`${LOCALE_ROOT}/config`)

    const localeDefault = localeConfig['default']
    const map           = localeConfig['map']

    const langRaw = window.navigator.userLanguage || window.navigator.language
    const langParts = langRaw.replace('-', '_').split('_')

    const language = langParts[0]
    const country = langParts.length > 1 ? '_' + langParts[1].toUpperCase() : ''
    const locale = `${language}${country}`

    let localeData

    try {
      localeData = await getLocaleData(locale)
    } catch {
      const localeNext = map.hasOwnProperty(language) ? map[language] : localeDefault
      localeData = await getLocaleData(localeNext)
    }

    i18n = new Jed(localeData)
  },
  gettext(message) {
    return i18n.gettext(message)
  },
  ngettext(msg1, msg2, n) {
    return i18n.ngettext(msg1, msg2, n)
  },
}

// A runtime exception will be throw every time that the requested locale file cannot be found.
// Webpack uses a regular expression to build all locales as separate bundles.
async function getLocaleData(locale) {
  return import(`${LOCALE_ROOT}/${locale}/LC_MESSAGES/messages.po`)
}

Then in your common shared code:

const localePromise = locale.init()
const documentPromise = new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
  document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resolve, false)
})

init([localePromise, documentPromise])

Finally in your entry code:

import init from 'init'

init().then(function() {
  console.log('The locale module is now ready.')
})

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

