Plug'n'Play resolver for Webpack

This plugin is also available for Jest (jest-pnp-resolver), Rollup (rollup-plugin-pnp-resolve), and TypeScript (ts-pnp)

Installation

yarn add -D pnp-webpack-plugin

Usage

Simply add the plugin to both the resolver and resolveLoader :

const PnpWebpackPlugin = require ( `pnp-webpack-plugin` ); module .exports = { resolve : { plugins : [ PnpWebpackPlugin, ], }, resolveLoader : { plugins : [ PnpWebpackPlugin.moduleLoader( module ), ], }, };

The resolve entry will take care of correctly resolving the dependencies required by your program, and the resolveLoader entry will help Webpack find the location of the loaders on the disk. Note that in this case, all loaders will be resolved relative to the package containing your configuration.

In case part of your configuration comes from third-party packages that use their own loaders, make sure they use require.resolve - this will ensure that the resolution process is portable accross environments (including when Plug'n'Play isn't enabled), and prevent it from relying on undefined behaviors:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [{ test : /\.js$/ , loader : require .resolve( 'babel-loader' ), }] }, };

License (MIT)