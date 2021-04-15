A JavaScript/TypeScript notification, confirmation, and prompt library.

Notifications can display as toast style, snackbar style, banners, dialogs, alerts, or desktop notifications (using the Web Notifications spec) with fall back to an in-browser notice.

PNotify provides a unique notification flow called modalish that provides a good user experience, even when many notifications are shown at once.

Demos

Latest Stable - http://sciactive.com/pnotify/

Development - https://sciactive.github.io/pnotify/

Table of Contents

Getting Started

You can get PNotify using NPM or Yarn. (You can also use jsDelivr.)

You should install the packages you need individually. Alternatively, you can install all of them at once with the pnotify package.

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/core npm install --save-dev @pnotify/animate npm install --save-dev @pnotify/bootstrap3 npm install --save-dev @pnotify/bootstrap4 npm install --save-dev @pnotify/confirm npm install --save-dev @pnotify/countdown npm install --save-dev @pnotify/desktop npm install --save-dev @pnotify/font-awesome4 npm install --save-dev @pnotify/font-awesome5-fix npm install --save-dev @pnotify/font-awesome5 npm install --save-dev @pnotify/glyphicon npm install --save-dev @pnotify/mobile npm install --save-dev @pnotify/paginate npm install --save-dev pnotify

Documentation for Old Versions

Installation

In addition to the JS and CSS, be sure to include a PNotify style.

Svelte

PNotify in Svelte.

import { alert, defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyMobile from '@pnotify/mobile' ; defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); alert({ text : 'Notice me, senpai!' });

React

PNotify in React.

import { alert, defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import '@pnotify/core/dist/PNotify.css' ; import * as PNotifyMobile from '@pnotify/mobile' ; import '@pnotify/mobile/dist/PNotifyMobile.css' ; defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); alert({ text : 'Notice me, senpai!' });

Angular

PNotify in Angular.

import { alert, defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import '@pnotify/core/dist/PNotify.css' ; import * as PNotifyMobile from '@pnotify/mobile' ; import '@pnotify/mobile/dist/PNotifyMobile.css' ; defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); export class WhateverComponent { constructor ( ) { alert({ text: 'Notice me, senpai!' }); } }

For IE support, see this issue.

Angular (Injectable)

PNotify in Angular (Injectable)

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { alert, defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import '@pnotify/core/dist/PNotify.css' ; import * as PNotifyMobile from '@pnotify/mobile' ; import '@pnotify/mobile/dist/PNotifyMobile.css' ; defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); () export class PNotifyService { getPNotifyAlert() { return alert; } } import { PNotifyService } from './pnotify.service' ; ({ declarations: [...], imports: [...], providers: [PNotifyService], bootstrap: [...] }) export class WhateverModule {} import { PNotifyService } from './pnotify.service' ; export class WhateverComponent { alert = undefined ; constructor ( pnotifyService: PNotifyService ) { this .alert = pnotifyService.getPNotifyAlert(); this .alert({ text: 'Notice me, senpai!' }); } }

AngularJS

PNotify in AngularJS.

< link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/core/dist/PNotify.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/mobile/dist/PNotifyMobile.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

var angular = require ( 'angular' ); var PNotify = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); var PNotifyMobile = require ( '@pnotify/mobile' ); PNotify.defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); angular.module( 'WhateverModule' , []) .value( 'PNotify' , PNotify) .controller( 'WhateverController' , [ 'PNotify' , function ( PNotify ) { PNotify.alert({ text : 'Notice me, senpai!' }); }]);

Vanilla JS (ES5)

PNotify in vanilla ES5

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/@pnotify/core/dist/PNotify.js" > </ script > < link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/core/dist/PNotify.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/@pnotify/mobile/dist/PNotifyMobile.js" > </ script > < link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/mobile/dist/PNotifyMobile.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script type = "text/javascript" > PNotify.defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); PNotify.alert({ text: 'Notice me, senpai!' }); </ script >

Vanilla JS (ES6)

PNotify in vanilla ES6+

< link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/core/dist/PNotify.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/mobile/dist/PNotifyMobile.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" /> < script type = "module" > import { alert, defaultModules } from 'node_modules/@pnotify/core/dist/PNotify.js' ; import * as PNotifyMobile from 'node_modules/@pnotify/mobile/dist/PNotifyMobile.js' ; defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); alert({ text : 'Notice me, senpai!' }); </ script >

Styles

Bright Theme

The default theme, Bright Theme. Supports dark mode. Include the CSS file in your page:

< link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/core/dist/BrightTheme.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

Or if you're using a packager that imports CSS:

import '@pnotify/core/dist/BrightTheme.css' ;

Material

The Material theme. Supports dark mode. Requires material-design-icons and optionally the Roboto font. Include the CSS file in your page:

< link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/core/dist/Material.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

Or if you're using a packager that imports CSS:

import '@pnotify/core/dist/Material.css' ;

Then set the default styling and icons to 'material':

import { defaults } from '@pnotify/core' ; const { defaults } = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); defaults.styling = 'material' ; defaults.icons = 'material' ;

Material Icons

To use the Material Style icons, include the Material Design Icons Font in your page.

npm install --save material-design-icons npm install --save material-design-icon-fonts

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/material-design-icons/iconfont/material-icons.css" />

Or if you're using a packager that imports CSS:

import 'material-design-icons/iconfont/material-icons.css' ;

Alternatively, you can use the Google Fonts CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Material+Icons" />

Or a clone from jsDelivr:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/material-icons-font@2.0.0/material-icons-font.css" />

Roboto Font

The Material style uses the "400" and "500" weights of Roboto. It will fall back to "sans-serif".

You can use the Google Font CDN:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@400;500&display=swap" />

Angeler

The Angeler theme. Supports dark mode. Include the CSS file in your page:

< link href = "node_modules/@pnotify/core/dist/Angeler.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" />

Or if you're using a packager that imports CSS:

import '@pnotify/core/dist/Angeler.css' ;

It's recommended that you set the close button to not hide by default, as that is how Angela designed the theme to look best.

import { defaults } from '@pnotify/core' ; const { defaults } = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); defaults.closerHover = false ;

You can use the angeler-extended class to use the alternate, more spacious styling for the Angeler theme. This works great for big, center of the page notices, like page errors.

alert({ text : "I'll be more expanded than normal, with a separated title line." , addClass : 'angeler-extended' });

:info: It's named after Angela Murrell, who designed it, and it's pronounced like An-jel-er.

Bootstrap

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/bootstrap3 @pnotify/glyphicon npm install --save-dev @pnotify/bootstrap4

Styling for the popular Bootstrap library. Doesn't support dark mode (but you can use a Bootstrap theme).

Include the CSS:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/@pnotify/bootstrap4/dist/PNotifyBootstrap4.css" />

Or if you're using a packager that imports CSS:

import '@pnotify/bootstrap4/dist/PNotifyBootstrap4.css' ;

Include the appropriate line(s) from below:

import { defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyBootstrap4 from '@pnotify/bootstrap4' ; const { defaultModules } = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); const PNotifyBootstrap4 = require ( '@pnotify/bootstrap4' );

Then set it as a default module:

defaultModules.set(PNotifyBootstrap4, {});

Change the "4" to "3" for Bootstrap 3, and also import and set PNotifyGlyphicon to use Bootstrap 3's glyphicons. PNotifyGlyphicon doesn't have any CSS to import.

Font Awesome 4 (Icons)

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/font-awesome4

To set Font Awesome 4 as the default icons, include the appropriate line from below:

import { defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyFontAwesome4 from '@pnotify/font-awesome4' ; const { defaultModules } = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); const PNotifyFontAwesome4 = require ( '@pnotify/font-awesome4' );

Then set it as a default module:

defaultModules.set(PNotifyFontAwesome4, {});

Font Awesome 5 (Icons)

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/font-awesome5 @pnotify/font-awesome5-fix

To set Font Awesome 5 as the default icons, include the appropriate line from below:

import { defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyFontAwesome5Fix from '@pnotify/font-awesome5-fix' ; import * as PNotifyFontAwesome5 from '@pnotify/font-awesome5' ; const { defaultModules } = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); const PNotifyFontAwesome5Fix = require ( '@pnotify/font-awesome5-fix' ); const PNotifyFontAwesome5 = require ( '@pnotify/font-awesome5' );

Then set them as default modules:

defaultModules.set(PNotifyFontAwesome5Fix, {}); defaultModules.set(PNotifyFontAwesome5, {});

If you don't want to use Font Awesome 5 as your default icons, but you still want support for them in your notices, you should include only the @pnotify/font-awesome5-fix package. Font Awesome 5 does some mysterious magic in its code that breaks PNotify. This module has a workaround for it.

Creating Notices

To make a notice, use the factory functions. Each one takes an options object as its only argument. It will return a PNotify notice instance.

import { alert, notice, info, success, error } from '@pnotify/core' ; const { alert, notice, info, success, error } = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); const myAlert = alert({ text : "I'm an alert." , type : 'info' }); const myNotice = notice({ text : "I'm a notice." }); const myInfo = info({ text : "I'm an info message." }); const mySuccess = success({ text : "I'm a success message." }); const myError = error({ text : "I'm an error message." });

Options

PNotify options and default values.

defaults = {

type: 'notice'

Type of the notice. 'notice', 'info', 'success', or 'error'.

Type of the notice. 'notice', 'info', 'success', or 'error'. title: false

The notice's title. Can be a string, an element, or false for no title.

The notice's title. Can be a string, an element, or for no title. titleTrusted: false

Whether to trust the title or escape its contents. (Not allow HTML.)

Whether to trust the title or escape its contents. (Not allow HTML.) text: false

The notice's text. Can be a string, an element, or false for no text.

The notice's text. Can be a string, an element, or for no text. textTrusted: false

Whether to trust the text or escape its contents. (Not allow HTML.)

Whether to trust the text or escape its contents. (Not allow HTML.) styling: 'brighttheme'

What styling classes to use. (Can be 'brighttheme', 'material', another string provided by a module, or a styling object.)

What styling classes to use. (Can be 'brighttheme', 'material', another string provided by a module, or a styling object.) icons: 'brighttheme'

What icons classes to use (Can be 'brighttheme', 'material', another string provided by a module, or an icon object.)

What icons classes to use (Can be 'brighttheme', 'material', another string provided by a module, or an icon object.) mode: 'no-preference'

Light or dark version of the theme, if supported by the styling. This overrides the CSS media query when a preference is given. (Can be 'no-preference', 'light', or 'dark'.)

Light or dark version of the theme, if supported by the styling. This overrides the CSS media query when a preference is given. (Can be 'no-preference', 'light', or 'dark'.) addClass: ''

Additional classes to be added to the notice. (For custom styling.)

Additional classes to be added to the notice. (For custom styling.) addModalClass: ''

Additional classes to be added to the notice, only when in modal.

Additional classes to be added to the notice, only when in modal. addModelessClass: ''

Additional classes to be added to the notice, only when in modeless.

Additional classes to be added to the notice, only when in modeless. autoOpen: true

Open the notice immediately when it is created.

Open the notice immediately when it is created. width: '360px'

Width of the notice.

Width of the notice. minHeight: '16px'

Minimum height of the notice. It will expand to fit content.

Minimum height of the notice. It will expand to fit content. maxTextHeight: '200px' Maximum height of the text container. If the text goes beyond this height, scrollbars will appear. Use null to remove this restriction.

Maximum height of the text container. If the text goes beyond this height, scrollbars will appear. Use null to remove this restriction. icon: true

Set icon to true to use the default icon for the selected style/type, false for no icon, or a string for your own icon class.

Set icon to true to use the default icon for the selected style/type, false for no icon, or a string for your own icon class. animation: 'fade'

The animation to use when displaying and hiding the notice. 'none' and 'fade' are supported through CSS. Others are supported through the Animate module and Animate.css.

The animation to use when displaying and hiding the notice. 'none' and 'fade' are supported through CSS. Others are supported through the Animate module and Animate.css. animateSpeed: 'normal'

Speed at which the notice animates in and out. 'slow', 'normal', or 'fast'. Respectively, 400ms, 250ms, 100ms.

Speed at which the notice animates in and out. 'slow', 'normal', or 'fast'. Respectively, 400ms, 250ms, 100ms. shadow: true

Display a drop shadow.

Display a drop shadow. hide: true

After a delay, close the notice.

After a delay, close the notice. delay: 8000

Delay in milliseconds before the notice is removed. If set to Infinity , the notice will not close, but it will not be considered sticky, so it will be closed along with all unstuck notices if the modal backdrop is clicked.

Delay in milliseconds before the notice is removed. If set to , the notice will not close, but it will not be considered sticky, so it will be closed along with all unstuck notices if the modal backdrop is clicked. mouseReset: true

Reset the hide timer if the mouse moves over the notice.

Reset the hide timer if the mouse moves over the notice. closer: true

Provide a button for the user to manually close the notice.

Provide a button for the user to manually close the notice. closerHover: true

Only show the closer button on hover.

Only show the closer button on hover. sticker: true

Provide a button for the user to manually stick the notice.

Provide a button for the user to manually stick the notice. stickerHover: true

Only show the sticker button on hover.

Only show the sticker button on hover. labels: {close: 'Close', stick: 'Pin', unstick: 'Unpin'}

The various displayed text, helps facilitating internationalization.

The various displayed text, helps facilitating internationalization. remove: true

Remove the notice's elements from the DOM after it is closed.

Remove the notice's elements from the DOM after it is closed. destroy: true

Whether to remove the notice from the stack (and therefore, stack history) when it is closed.

Whether to remove the notice from the stack (and therefore, stack history) when it is closed. stack: defaultStack

The stack on which the notices will be placed. Also controls the direction the notices stack.

The stack on which the notices will be placed. Also controls the direction the notices stack. modules: defaultModules

This is where modules and their options should be added. It is a map of module => options entries.

}

defaultStack = new Stack({ dir1 : 'down' , dir2 : 'left' , firstpos1 : 25 , firstpos2 : 25 , spacing1 : 36 , spacing2 : 36 , push : 'bottom' , context : document .body })

Learn more about stacks.

defaultModules = new Map ()

Changing Defaults

import { defaults } from '@pnotify/core' ; const { defaults } = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); defaults.width = '400px' ;

Adding/removing a module to the defaults:

import { defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyMobile from '@pnotify/mobile' ; const { defaultModules } = require ( '@pnotify/core' ); const PNotifyMobile = require ( '@pnotify/mobile' ); defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); defaultModules.delete(PNotifyMobile);

Changing a module's defaults:

import { defaults } from '@pnotify/animate' ; const { defaults } = require ( '@pnotify/animate' ); defaults.inClass = 'fadeInDown' ; defaults.outClass = 'fadeOutUp' ;

Modules

Creating Notices with Modules

Besides using the default modules, you can remove or add modules and set their options when you call a notice. The modules Map has modules themselves as keys, and an options object as values.

import { notice, defaultModules } from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyBootstrap4 from '@pnotify/bootstrap4' ; import * as PNotifyFontAwesome4 from '@pnotify/font-awesome4' ; import * as PNotifyMobile from '@pnotify/mobile' ; import * as PNotifyAnimate from '@pnotify/animate' ; defaultModules.set(PNotifyBootstrap4, {}); defaultModules.set(PNotifyFontAwesome4, {}); defaultModules.set(PNotifyMobile, {}); notice({ text : "I don't have the Mobile module." , modules : new Map ([ ...[...defaultModules].filter( ( [mod] ) => mod !== PNotifyMobile) ]) }); notice({ text : "I use the Animate module in addition to the defaults." , modules : new Map ([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyAnimate, { inClass : 'fadeInDown' , outClass : 'fadeOutUp' }] ]) }); notice({ text : "I use the Mobile module with options I specify." , modules : new Map ([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyMobile, { swipeDismiss : false }] ]) });

TypeScript

Using modules with TypeScript requires types assertions for module entries, and possibly the downlevelIteration TypeScript option.

import {notice, defaultModules, Notice, ModuleEntry} from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyConfirm from '@pnotify/confirm' ; notice({ text: "I'm a notice with modules, and my module options are checked by TypeScript." , modules: new Map([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyConfirm, { confirm: true , buttons: [{ text: 'Ok' , primary: true , click: ( notice: Notice ) => notice.close() }] }] as ModuleEntry< typeof PNotifyConfirm>, ]) });

Desktop Module

Notifications that display even when the web page is not visible. Implements the Web Notifications spec.

If the user's browser doesn't support Web Notifications, or they deny permission to show them, they will see regular in-browser notices, unless fallback is false.

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/desktop

import {notice, defaultModules} from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyDesktop from '@pnotify/desktop' ; const myNotice = notice({ text : "I'm a notice." , modules : new Map ([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyDesktop, { }] ]) });

PNotifyDesktop.defaults = {

fallback: true

If desktop notifications are not supported or allowed, fall back to a regular notice.

If desktop notifications are not supported or allowed, fall back to a regular notice. icon: null

The URL of the icon to display. If false, no icon will show. If null, a default icon will show.

The URL of the icon to display. If false, no icon will show. If null, a default icon will show. tag: null

Using a tag lets you update an existing notice, or keep from duplicating notices between tabs. If you leave tag null, one will be generated, facilitating the update function.

Using a tag lets you update an existing notice, or keep from duplicating notices between tabs. If you leave tag null, one will be generated, facilitating the function. title: null

Optionally display a different title for the desktop.

Optionally display a different title for the desktop. text: null

Optionally display different text for the desktop.

Optionally display different text for the desktop. options: {}

Any additional options to be passed to the Notification constructor.

}

Mobile Module

Notices on mobile phones and tablets.

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/mobile

import {notice, defaultModules} from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyMobile from '@pnotify/mobile' ; const myNotice = notice({ text : "I'm a notice." , modules : new Map ([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyMobile, { }] ]) });

PNotifyMobile.defaults = {

swipeDismiss: true

Let the user swipe the notice away.

}

Countdown Module

Give an indication of how much time is left.

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/countdown

import {notice, defaultModules} from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyCountdown from '@pnotify/countdown' ; const myNotice = notice({ text : "I'm a notice." , modules : new Map ([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyCountdown, { }] ]) });

PNotifyCountdown.defaults = {

anchor: 'bottom'

Where the countdown bar should anchor. One of 'top', 'bottom', 'left', or 'right'.

Where the countdown bar should anchor. One of 'top', 'bottom', 'left', or 'right'. reverse: false

Whether the countdown shrinks the other way.

}

Animate Module

Fluid CSS animations using Animate.css.

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/animate

import {notice, defaultModules} from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyAnimate from '@pnotify/animate' ; const myNotice = notice({ text : "I'm a notice." , modules : new Map ([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyAnimate, { }] ]) });

PNotifyAnimate.defaults = {

inClass: null

The class to use to animate the notice in. If only one of these is set, it will be used for both.

The class to use to animate the notice in. If only one of these is set, it will be used for both. outClass: null

The class to use to animate the notice out. If only one of these is set, it will be used for both.

}

The Animate module also creates a method, attention(aniClass, callback) , on notices which accepts an attention grabber class and an animation completed callback.

Confirm Module

Confirmation dialogs and prompts.

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/confirm

import {notice, defaultModules} from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyConfirm from '@pnotify/confirm' ; const myNotice = notice({ text : "I'm a notice." , modules : new Map ([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyConfirm, { }] ]) });

PNotifyConfirm.defaults = {

confirm: false

Make a confirmation box.

Make a confirmation box. focus: null

For confirmation boxes, true means the first button or the button with promptTrigger will be focused, and null means focus will change only for modal notices. For prompts, true or null means focus the prompt. When false, focus will not change.

For confirmation boxes, true means the first button or the button with promptTrigger will be focused, and null means focus will change only for modal notices. For prompts, true or null means focus the prompt. When false, focus will not change. prompt: false

Make a prompt.

Make a prompt. promptClass: ''

Classes to add to the input element of the prompt.

Classes to add to the input element of the prompt. promptValue: ''

The value of the prompt. (Note that this is two-way bound to the input.)

The value of the prompt. (Note that this is two-way bound to the input.) promptMultiLine: false

Whether the prompt should accept multiple lines of text.

Whether the prompt should accept multiple lines of text. align: 'flex-end'

Where to align the buttons. (flex-start, center, flex-end, space-around, space-between)

buttons: [ { text : 'Ok' , primary : true , promptTrigger : true , click : ( notice, value ) => { notice.close(); notice.fire( 'pnotify:confirm' , {notice, value}); } }, { text : 'Cancel' , click : ( notice ) => { notice.close(); notice.fire( 'pnotify:cancel' , {notice}); } } ]

The buttons to display, and their callbacks. If a button has promptTrigger set to true, it will be triggered when the user hits enter in a prompt (unless they hold shift).

}

Because the default buttons fire notice events on confirmation and cancellation, you can listen for them like this:

import { alert } from '@pnotify/core' ; const notice = alert({ title : 'Confirmation Needed' , text : 'Are you sure?' , hide : false , modules : { Confirm : { confirm : true } } }); notice.on( 'pnotify:confirm' , () => { }); notice.on( 'pnotify:cancel' , () => { });

Paginate Module

Provide an index and count of the notices in the stack, and/or buttons to let the user page through them.

npm install --save-dev @pnotify/paginate

import {notice, defaultModules} from '@pnotify/core' ; import * as PNotifyPaginate from '@pnotify/paginate' ; const myNotice = notice({ text : "I'm a notice." , modules : new Map ([ ...defaultModules, [PNotifyPaginate, { }] ]) });

PNotifyPaginate.defaults = {

buttons: true

Show next and previous buttons.

Show next and previous buttons. count: true

Show the stack notice count.

Show the stack notice count. immediateTransition: true

Immediately transition to the next/previous notice (without animations).

Immediately transition to the next/previous notice (without animations). waiting: true

After transitioning, set the closed notice to "waiting" state.

After transitioning, set the closed notice to "waiting" state. labels: {previous: 'Previous', next: 'Next', of: 'of'}

Various texts. Allows for internationalization.

}

Exported Methods and Properties

alert(options)

Create and return a notice with the default type.

Create and return a notice with the default type. notice(options)

Create and return a notice with 'notice' type.

Create and return a notice with 'notice' type. info(options)

Create and return a notice with 'info' type.

Create and return a notice with 'info' type. success(options)

Create and return a notice with 'success' type.

Create and return a notice with 'success' type. error(options)

Create and return a notice with 'error' type.

Create and return a notice with 'error' type. defaults

Defaults for options.

Defaults for options. defaultStack

The default stack object.

The default stack object. styles

Styles objects.

Styles objects. icons

Icons objects.

Instance Methods and Properties

notice.open(immediate)

Open the notice. Returns a promise that is rejected on failure or resolved on completion.

Open the notice. Returns a promise that is rejected on failure or resolved on completion. notice.close(immediate, timerHide, waitAfterward)

Close the notice. Returns a promise that is rejected on failure or resolved on completion.

Close the notice. Returns a promise that is rejected on failure or resolved on completion. notice.update(options)

Update the notice with new options.

Update the notice with new options. notice.on(eventName, callback)

Invokes the callback whenever the notice dispatches the event. Callback receives an event argument with a detail prop. Returns a function that removes the handler when invoked.

Invokes the callback whenever the notice dispatches the event. Callback receives an argument with a prop. Returns a function that removes the handler when invoked. notice.fire(eventName, detail)

Fire an event.

Fire an event. notice.getState()

Returns the state of the notice. Can be 'waiting', 'opening', 'open', 'closing', or 'closed'.

Returns the state of the notice. Can be 'waiting', 'opening', 'open', 'closing', or 'closed'. notice.addModuleClass(element, ...classNames)

This is for modules to add classes to the notice or container element.

This is for modules to add classes to the notice or container element. notice.removeModuleClass(element, ...classNames)

This is for modules to remove classes from the notice or container element.

This is for modules to remove classes from the notice or container element. notice.hasModuleClass(element, ...classNames)

This is for modules to test classes on the notice or container element.

This is for modules to test classes on the notice or container element. notice.refs.elem

The notice's DOM element.

The notice's DOM element. notice.refs.container

The container DOM element.

The container DOM element. notice.refs.content

The content DOM element. (Title and text containers are in here.)

The content DOM element. (Title and text containers are in here.) notice.refs.titleContainer

The title container DOM element.

The title container DOM element. notice.refs.textContainer

The text container DOM element.

The text container DOM element. notice.refs.iconContainer

The icon container DOM element.

Events

Event objects have a detail property that contains information about the event, including a reference to the notice itself.

pnotify:init - Fired upon initialization of a new notice. This event bubbles.

- Fired upon initialization of a new notice. This event bubbles. pnotify:mount - Fired when the notice has been mounted into the DOM. This event bubbles.

- Fired when the notice has been mounted into the DOM. This event bubbles. pnotify:update - Fired when the notice's state changes. Careful, this includes internal state and can be very noisy (don't do anything computationally expensive on this one).

- Fired when the notice's state changes. Careful, this includes internal state and can be very noisy (don't do anything computationally expensive on this one). pnotify:beforeOpen - Fired before the notice opens. Use preventDefault() on the event to cancel this action.

- Fired before the notice opens. Use on the event to cancel this action. pnotify:afterOpen - Fired after the notice opens.

- Fired after the notice opens. pnotify:enterModal - Fired when the notice enters a modal state. (Opens in a modal stack, or a modalish stack that is in modal state.)

- Fired when the notice enters a modal state. (Opens in a modal stack, or a modalish stack that is in modal state.) pnotify:leaveModal - Fired when the notice leaves a modal state.

- Fired when the notice leaves a modal state. pnotify:beforeClose - Fired before the notice closes. Use preventDefault() on the event to cancel this action.

- Fired before the notice closes. Use on the event to cancel this action. pnotify:afterClose - Fired after the notice closes.

- Fired after the notice closes. pnotify:beforeDestroy - Fired before the notice is destroyed. Use preventDefault() on the event to cancel this action.

- Fired before the notice is destroyed. Use on the event to cancel this action. pnotify:afterDestroy - Fired after the notice is destroyed.

From the Svelte Component API.

Don't use these. I'm putting them in here to document that you should not use them. That way, if you do, and you file a bug report, I can point to this section in the README, and tell you that you did a bad.

notice.$set(options)

You should use update(options) instead. The Svelte API may change.

You should use instead. The Svelte API may change. notice.$on(event, callback)

You should use on(event, callback) instead. The Svelte API may change.

You should use instead. The Svelte API may change. notice.$destroy()

You should use close() with destroy: true instead. It will animate the notice out and remove it from the stack.notices array. Removes the component from the DOM and any observers/event listeners.

Stacks

A stack is an instance of the Stack class used to determine where to position notices and how they interact with each other.

import {alert, Stack} from '@pnotify/core' ; const myStack = new Stack({ dir1 : 'up' }); alert({ text : 'I\'m a notice centered at the bottom!' , stack : myStack });

Stack options and their defaults:

dir1: null

The primary stacking direction. Can be 'up' , 'down' , 'right' , or 'left' .

The primary stacking direction. Can be , , , or . firstpos1: null

Number of pixels from the edge of the context, relative to dir1 , the first notice will appear. If null, the current position of the notice, whatever that is, will be used.

Number of pixels from the edge of the context, relative to , the first notice will appear. If null, the current position of the notice, whatever that is, will be used. spacing1: 25

Number of pixels between notices along dir1 .

Number of pixels between notices along . dir2: null

The secondary stacking direction. Should be a perpendicular direction to dir1 . The notices will continue in this direction when they reach the edge of the viewport along dir1 .

The secondary stacking direction. Should be a perpendicular direction to . The notices will continue in this direction when they reach the edge of the viewport along . firstpos2: null

Number of pixels from the edge of the context, relative to dir2 , the first notice will appear. If null, the current position of the notice, whatever that is, will be used.

Number of pixels from the edge of the context, relative to , the first notice will appear. If null, the current position of the notice, whatever that is, will be used. spacing2: 25

Number of pixels between notices along dir2 .

Number of pixels between notices along . push: 'bottom'

Where, in the stack, to push new notices. Can be 'top' or 'bottom' .

Where, in the stack, to push new notices. Can be or . maxOpen: 1

How many notices are allowed to be open in this stack at once.

How many notices are allowed to be open in this stack at once. maxStrategy: 'wait'

The strategy to use to ensure maxOpen . Can be 'wait' , which will cause new notices to wait their turn, or 'close' , which will remove the oldest notice to make room for a new one.

The strategy to use to ensure . Can be , which will cause new notices to wait their turn, or , which will remove the oldest notice to make room for a new one. maxClosureCausesWait: true

Whether the notices that are closed to abide by maxOpen when maxStrategy === 'close' should wait and reopen in turn.

Whether the notices that are closed to abide by when should wait and reopen in turn. modal: 'ish'

Whether the stack should be modal ( true ), modeless ( false ), or modalish ( 'ish' ). Modalish stacks are cool. See https://sciactive.com/2020/02/11/the-modalish-notification-flow/.

Whether the stack should be modal ( ), modeless ( ), or modalish ( ). Modalish stacks are cool. See https://sciactive.com/2020/02/11/the-modalish-notification-flow/. modalishFlash: true

Whether new notices that start waiting in a modalish stack should flash under the leader notice to show that they have been added.

Whether new notices that start waiting in a modalish stack should flash under the leader notice to show that they have been added. overlayClose: true

Whether clicking on the modal overlay should close the stack's notices.

Whether clicking on the modal overlay should close the stack's notices. overlayClosesPinned: false

Whether clicking on the modal to close notices also closes notices that have been pinned ( hide === false ).

Whether clicking on the modal to close notices also closes notices that have been pinned ( ). positioned: true

Whether the notices in this stack are positioned by the stack. If false, the notices are simply part of the normal flow.

Whether the notices in this stack are positioned by the stack. If false, the notices are simply part of the normal flow. context: document.body

The DOM element this stack's notices should appear in.

Stack behavior:

If there is no dir1 property, the notice will be centered in the context.

property, the notice will be centered in the context. If there is a dir1 and no dir2 , the notices will be centered along the axis of dir1 .

and no , the notices will be centered along the axis of . The firstpos* values are relative to an edge determined by the corresponding dir* value. dirX === 'up' means firstposX is relative to the bottom edge. dirX === 'down' means firstposX is relative to the top edge. dirX === 'left' means firstposX is relative to the right edge. dirX === 'right' means firstposX is relative to the left edge.

values are relative to an edge determined by the corresponding value. Stacks are independent of each other, so a stack doesn't know and doesn't care if it overlaps (and blocks) another stack.

Stack objects are used and manipulated by PNotify, and therefore, should likely be a variable when passed. Only use stack: new Stack({...}) in your options if you intend to have only one notice open like that.

Stack methods:

forEach(callback, { start = 'oldest', dir = 'newer', skipModuleHandled = false } = {})

Run a callback for all the notices in the stack. start can be 'head', 'tail', 'oldest', or 'newest'. dir can be 'next', 'prev', 'older', or 'newer'.

Run a callback for all the notices in the stack. can be 'head', 'tail', 'oldest', or 'newest'. can be 'next', 'prev', 'older', or 'newer'. position()

Position all the notices in the stack.

Position all the notices in the stack. queuePosition(milliseconds = 10)

Queue a position call in that many milliseconds, unless another one is queued beforehand.

Queue a position call in that many milliseconds, unless another one is queued beforehand. close(immediate)

Close all the notices in the stack.

Close all the notices in the stack. open(immediate)

Open all the notices in the stack.

Open all the notices in the stack. openLast()

Open the last closed/closing notice in the stack.

Open the last closed/closing notice in the stack. swap(one, theOther, immediate = false, waitAfter = false)

If one is open, close it and open theOther instead. Returns a promise that is rejected on failure or resolved on completion.

If is open, close it and open instead. Returns a promise that is rejected on failure or resolved on completion. on(event, callback)

Add an event listener. Returns a function that will remove the listener when called.

There are other methods on the stack class, but you shouldn't use them. They're meant to be internal, so they begin with an underscore.

Stack properties:

stack.notices - An "array" of notices. It's actually built on the fly from the double linked list the notices are really stored in.

- An "array" of notices. It's actually built on the fly from the double linked list the notices are really stored in. stack.length - How many notices there are in the stack.

- How many notices there are in the stack. stack.leader - When a stack is modalish, this is the notice that is open in the non-modal state.

All of the options are properties as well.

Stack events and event.detail contents:

'beforePosition', { stack }

Before the notices in the stack are positioned.

Before the notices in the stack are positioned. 'afterPosition', { stack }

After the notices in the stack are positioned.

After the notices in the stack are positioned. 'beforeAddNotice', { stack, notice }

Before a notice is added to the stack.

Before a notice is added to the stack. 'afterAddNotice', { stack, notice }

After a notice is added to the stack.

After a notice is added to the stack. 'beforeOpenNotice', { stack, notice }

Before a notice in the stack is opened.

Before a notice in the stack is opened. 'afterOpenNotice', { stack, notice }

After a notice in the stack is opened.

After a notice in the stack is opened. 'beforeCloseNotice', { stack, notice }

Before a notice in the stack is closed.

Before a notice in the stack is closed. 'afterCloseNotice', { stack, notice }

After a notice in the stack is closed.

After a notice in the stack is closed. 'beforeRemoveNotice', { stack, notice }

Before a notice is removed from the stack.

Before a notice is removed from the stack. 'afterRemoveNotice', { stack, notice }

After a notice is removed from the stack.

After a notice is removed from the stack. 'beforeSetLeader', { stack, leader }

Before a notice is set as the leader of the stack. The leader is the notice that is open in a Modalish stack.

Before a notice is set as the leader of the stack. The leader is the notice that is open in a Modalish stack. 'afterSetLeader', { stack, leader }

After a notice is set as the leader of the stack. The leader is the notice that is open in a Modalish stack.

After a notice is set as the leader of the stack. The leader is the notice that is open in a Modalish stack. 'beforeAddOverlay', { stack }

Before the stack opens an overlay, indicating it is in modal mode.

Before the stack opens an overlay, indicating it is in modal mode. 'afterAddOverlay', { stack }

After the stack opens an overlay, indicating it is in modal mode.

After the stack opens an overlay, indicating it is in modal mode. 'beforeRemoveOverlay', { stack }

Before the stack closes and removes the overlay, indicating it is exiting modal mode.

Before the stack closes and removes the overlay, indicating it is exiting modal mode. 'afterRemoveOverlay', { stack }

After the stack closes and removes the overlay, indicating it is exiting modal mode.

After the stack closes and removes the overlay, indicating it is exiting modal mode. 'overlayClose', { stack, clickEvent }

When the user clicks the overlay to close the stack. You can call clickEvent.preventDefault() to cancel the close action.

⚠️ Calling something like alert({text: 'notice', stack: new Stack({dir1: 'down', firstpos1: 25})}); may not do what you want. It will create a notice, but that notice will be in its own stack and will overlap other notices.

Example Stack

Here is an example stack with comments to explain. You can play with it here.

const stackBottomModal = new Stack({ dir1 : 'up' , firstpos1 : 25 , push : 'top' , modal : true , overlayClose : true , context : document .getElementById( 'page-container' ) });

If you just want to position a single notice programmatically, and don't want to add any other notices into the stack, you can use something like this:

alert({ text : "Notice that's positioned in its own stack." , stack : new Stack({ dir1 : 'down' , dir2 : 'right' , firstpos1 : 90 , firstpos2 : 90 }) });

Features

Rich graphical features and effects. Automatic dark mode support. Material, Bootstrap 3/4, Font Awesome 4/5, or the stand-alone theme, Bright Theme. Mobile styling and swipe support. Timed hiding. Slick animations with Animate.css. Attention getters with Animate.css. Countdown bar to show time left before notice closes.

Highly customizable UI. Modalish, modal, and modeless notification flows. Sticky (pinned) notices. Optional close and stick buttons. Supports non-blocking notices for less intrusive use. Notification types: notice, info, success, and error. Stacks allow notices to position together or independently. Control stack direction and push to top or bottom. Confirm dialogs, alert buttons, and prompts. RTL language support.

Feature rich API. Desktop notifications based on the Web Notifications standard. Dynamically update existing notices. Put text, HTML, or DOM elements in notices. By default, escapes text to prevent XSS attacks. Optional notice history for reshowing old notices.

Universally compatible. Works with any frontend library (React, Angular, Svelte, Vue, Ember, etc.). Works with bundlers (Webpack, Rollup, etc.). No dependencies for most features.



Browser Compatibility and Build Size

PNotify provides prebuilt JS files, and those files are run through Babel to provide compatibility with older browsers. As such, their build size grows to maintain compatibility. If this is not acceptable, you can build much smaller (~80% of original) files yourself with:

git clone https://github.com/sciactive/pnotify.git cd pnotify npm i mv .browserslistrc-smallbuild .browserslistrc npx lerna bootstrap npm build

You should now have dist folders in all the packages with smaller (but only compatible with newer browsers) build files. Note that this doesn't apply to Svelte projects, because they build the PNotify *.svelte source files anyway.

Licensing and Additional Info

Copyright 2009-2020 Hunter Perrin Copyright 2015 Google, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

See http://sciactive.com/pnotify/ for more information, and demos.