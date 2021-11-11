pngquant is a PNG compressor that significantly reduces file sizes by converting images to a more efficient 8-bit PNG format

You probably want imagemin-pngquant instead.

Install

npm install pngquant-bin

Make sure you have the correct version of libimagequant.

via Homebrew for macOS brew install libimagequant via apt-get for Debian distributions sudo apt-get install libimagequant-dev

Usage

import {execFile} from 'node:child_process' ; import pngquant from 'pngquant-bin' ; execFile(pngquant, [ '-o' , 'output.png' , 'input.png' ], error => { console .log( 'Image minified!' ); });

CLI

$ npm install

pngquant -- help

Updating pre-compiled binaries

The Linux binaries are statically linked so they should work on all Linux distributions. To recompile them: