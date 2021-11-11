pngquantis a PNG compressor that significantly reduces file sizes by converting images to a more efficient 8-bit PNG format
You probably want
imagemin-pngquant instead.
$ npm install pngquant-bin
Make sure you have the correct version of libimagequant.
# via Homebrew for macOS
$ brew install libimagequant
# via apt-get for Debian distributions
$ sudo apt-get install libimagequant-dev
import {execFile} from 'node:child_process';
import pngquant from 'pngquant-bin';
execFile(pngquant, ['-o', 'output.png', 'input.png'], error => {
console.log('Image minified!');
});
$ npm install --global pngquant-bin
$ pngquant --help
The Linux binaries are statically linked so they should work on all Linux distributions. To recompile them:
sudo apt-get install libpng-dev
./configure CFLAGS=-static && make && cp pngquant pngquant-64
pwd:/source i386/debian:9.3 bash