#PNGLib A PNG lib for Node.js

A handy class to calculate color values.

version 1 . 0 author Robert Eisele <robert @xarg .org> copyright Copyright (c) 2010 , Robert Eisele link http://www.xarg.org/2010/03/generate-client-side-png-files-using-javascript/ license http://www.opensource.org/licenses/bsd-license.php BSD License

Modified by George Chan gchan@21cn.com

##Install

npm install pnglib

##Examples

var pnglib = require ( 'pnglib' ); var p = new pnglib( 300 , 100 , 8 ); var lineIndex = p.index( 10 , 25 ); p.buffer[lineIndex+j]= '\x01' ; p.color( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ); p.color( 80 , 80 , 80 , 255 );

More example see: https://github.com/GeorgeChan/captchapng