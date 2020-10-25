Simple PNG encoder/decoder for Node.js with no dependencies.
Based on the original pngjs with the follow enhancements.
tTRNS transparent colours
Known lack of support for:
|Name
|Forked From
|Sync
|Async
|16 Bit
|1/2/4 Bit
|Interlace
|Gamma
|Encodes
|Tested
|pngjs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|node-png
|pngjs
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Hidden
|Yes
|Manual
|png-coder
|pngjs
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Hidden
|Yes
|Manual
|pngparse
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|pngparse-sync
|pngparse
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|png-async
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|png-js
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
Native C++ node decoders:
Tested using PNG Suite. We read every file into pngjs, output it in standard 8bit colour, synchronously and asynchronously, then compare the original with the newly saved images.
To run the tests, fetch the repo (tests are not distributed via npm) and install with
npm i, run
npm test.
The only thing not converted is gamma correction - this is because multiple vendors will do gamma correction differently, so the tests will have different results on different browsers.
$ npm install pngjs --save
The package has been build with a Browserify version (
npm run browserify) and you can use the browser version by including in your code:
import { PNG } from 'pngjs/browser';
var fs = require("fs"),
PNG = require("pngjs").PNG;
fs.createReadStream("in.png")
.pipe(
new PNG({
filterType: 4,
})
)
.on("parsed", function () {
for (var y = 0; y < this.height; y++) {
for (var x = 0; x < this.width; x++) {
var idx = (this.width * y + x) << 2;
// invert color
this.data[idx] = 255 - this.data[idx];
this.data[idx + 1] = 255 - this.data[idx + 1];
this.data[idx + 2] = 255 - this.data[idx + 2];
// and reduce opacity
this.data[idx + 3] = this.data[idx + 3] >> 1;
}
}
this.pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream("out.png"));
});
For more examples see
examples folder.
As input any color type is accepted (grayscale, rgb, palette, grayscale with alpha, rgb with alpha) but 8 bit per sample (channel) is the only supported bit depth. Interlaced mode is not supported.
PNG is readable and writable
Stream.
width - use this with
height if you want to create png from scratch
height - as above
checkCRC - whether parser should be strict about checksums in source stream (default:
true)
deflateChunkSize - chunk size used for deflating data chunks, this should be power of 2 and must not be less than 256 and more than 32*1024 (default: 32 kB)
deflateLevel - compression level for deflate (default: 9)
deflateStrategy - compression strategy for deflate (default: 3)
deflateFactory - deflate stream factory (default:
zlib.createDeflate)
filterType - png filtering method for scanlines (default: -1 => auto, accepts array of numbers 0-4)
colorType - the output colorType - see constants. 0 = grayscale, no alpha, 2 = color, no alpha, 4 = grayscale & alpha, 6 = color & alpha. Default currently 6, but in the future may calculate best mode.
inputColorType - the input colorType - see constants. Default is 6 (RGBA)
bitDepth - the bitDepth of the output, 8 or 16 bits. Input data is expected to have this bit depth.
16 bit data is expected in the system endianness (Default: 8)
inputHasAlpha - whether the input bitmap has 4 bytes per pixel (rgb and alpha) or 3 (rgb - no alpha).
bgColor - an object containing red, green, and blue values between 0 and 255
that is used when packing a PNG if alpha is not to be included (default: 255,255,255)
function(metadata) { }
Image's header has been parsed, metadata contains this information:
width image size in pixels
height image size in pixels
palette image is paletted
color image is not grayscale
alpha image contains alpha channel
interlace image is interlaced
function(data) { }
Input image has been completely parsed,
data is complete and ready for modification.
function(error) { }
Parses PNG file data. Can be
String or
Buffer. Alternatively you can stream data to instance of PNG.
Optional
callback is once called on
error or
parsed. The callback gets
two arguments
(err, data).
Returns
this for method chaining.
new PNG({ filterType: 4 }).parse(imageData, function (error, data) {
console.log(error, data);
});
Starts converting data to PNG file Stream.
Returns
this for method chaining.
Helper for image manipulation, copies a rectangle of pixels from current (i.e. the source) image (
sx,
sy,
w,
h) to
dst image (at
dx,
dy).
Returns
this for method chaining.
For example, the following code copies the top-left 100x50 px of
in.png into dst and writes it to
out.png:
var dst = new PNG({ width: 100, height: 50 });
fs.createReadStream("in.png")
.pipe(new PNG())
.on("parsed", function () {
this.bitblt(dst, 0, 0, 100, 50, 0, 0);
dst.pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream("out.png"));
});
Helper that takes data and adjusts it to be gamma corrected. Note that it is not 100% reliable with transparent colours because that requires knowing the background colour the bitmap is rendered on to.
In tests against PNG suite it compared 100% with chrome on all 8 bit and below images. On IE there were some differences.
The following example reads a file, adjusts the gamma (which sets the gamma to 0) and writes it out again, effectively removing any gamma correction from the image.
fs.createReadStream("in.png")
.pipe(new PNG())
.on("parsed", function () {
this.adjustGamma();
this.pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream("out.png"));
});
Width of image in pixels
Height of image in pixels
Buffer of image pixel data. Every pixel consists 4 bytes: R, G, B, A (opacity).
Gamma of image (0 if not specified)
When removing the alpha channel from an image, there needs to be a background color to correctly convert each pixel's transparency to the appropriate RGB value. By default, pngjs will flatten the image against a white background. You can override this in the options:
var fs = require("fs"),
PNG = require("pngjs").PNG;
fs.createReadStream("in.png")
.pipe(
new PNG({
colorType: 2,
bgColor: {
red: 0,
green: 255,
blue: 0,
},
})
)
.on("parsed", function () {
this.pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream("out.png"));
});
Take a buffer and returns a PNG image. The properties on the image include the meta data and
data as per the async API above.
var data = fs.readFileSync('in.png');
var png = PNG.sync.read(data);
Take a PNG image and returns a buffer. The properties on the image include the meta data and
data as per the async API above.
var data = fs.readFileSync('in.png');
var png = PNG.sync.read(data);
var options = { colorType: 6 };
var buffer = PNG.sync.write(png, options);
fs.writeFileSync('out.png', buffer);
Adjusts the gamma of a sync image. See the async adjustGamma.
var data = fs.readFileSync('in.png');
var png = PNG.sync.read(data);
PNG.adjustGamma(png);
(The MIT License)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.