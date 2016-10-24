JavaScript-based PNG image encoder, decoder, and manipulator
Table of Contents
##Installation
Install this module with the following command:
npm install pngjs-image
Add the module to your
package.json dependencies:
npm install --save pngjs-image
Add the module to your
package.json dev-dependencies:
npm install --save-dev pngjs-image
Require the module in your source-code:
var PNGImage = require('pngjs-image');
##Usage
Example: Creating a new image
var image = PNGImage.createImage(100, 300);
// Get width and height
console.log(image.getWidth());
console.log(image.getHeight());
// Set a pixel at (20, 30) with red, having an alpha value of 100 (half-transparent)
image.setAt(20, 30, { red:255, green:0, blue:0, alpha:100 });
// Get index of coordinate in the image buffer
var index = image.getIndex(20, 30);
// Print the red color value
console.log(image.getRed(index));
// Get low level image object with buffer from the 'pngjs' package
var pngjs = image.getImage();
image.writeImage('path/to/file', function (err) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('Written to the file');
});
Example: Loading an image
PNGImage.readImage('path/to/file', function (err, image) {
if (err) throw err;
// Get width and height
console.log(image.getWidth());
console.log(image.getHeight());
// Set a pixel at (20, 30) with red, having an alpha value of 100 (half-transparent)
image.setAt(20, 30, { red:255, green:0, blue:0, alpha:100 });
});
Example: Loading an image from an url
PNGImage.readImage('https://s.yimg.com/rz/l/yahoo_en-US_f_p_142x37_2x.png', function (err, image) {
if (err) throw err;
// The image is in the 'image' variable if everything went well
});
###Static-Methods
<PNGImage> = PNGImage.addFilter(key, fn) Adds the
fn filter with identifier
key to the filter-list
<PNGImage> = PNGImage.createImage(width, height) Creates an image with the given size
<PNGImage> = PNGImage.copyImage(image) Copies an image into a new container
PNGImage.readImage(path, fn) Loads an image from the file or url, calling the
fn function when done
PNGImage.loadImage(blob, fn) Loads an image from memory, calling the
fn function when done
###Instance-Methods
<pngjs> = image.getImage() Gets the
pngjs instance
<Buffer> = image.getBlob() Gets the data as a buffer object
<int> = image.getWidth() Gets the width of the image
<int> = image.getHeight() Gets the height of the image
image.clip(x, y, width, height) Clips the current image; the dimensions have to be smaller than the original image
image.fillRect(x, y, width, height, color) Fills the rectangle with the supplied color
image.applyFilters(filters, returnResult) Applies a list of filters to the image
<int> = image.getIndex(x, y) Converts the x and y coordinates to the sequential index of the image buffer
image.writeImage(path, fn) Writes the image to the filesystem and calling the
fn function when done
image.toBlob(fn) Exports data to a buffer and calling the
fn function when done
####Pixel manipulation
<uint32> = image.getAtIndex(idx) Gets complete 32-bit pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getAt(x, y) Gets complete 32-bit pixel at the x and y coordinate
<uint32> = image.getPixel(x, y) Gets complete 32-bit pixel at the x and y coordinate
image.setAtIndex(idx, color) Sets a specific color at the index. A color left-off will not be modified.
image.setAt(x, y, color) Sets a specific color at the x and y coordinate. A color left-off will not be modified.
image.setPixel(x, y, color) Sets a specific color at the x and y coordinate. A color left-off will not be modified.
<uint32> = image.getColorAtIndex(idx) Gets the color components of the pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getColor(x, y) Gets the color components of the pixel at the x and y coordinate
<uint8> = image.getRed(idx) Gets the red intensity at an index
image.setRed(idx, value, opacity) Sets the red intensity at an index
<uint8> = image.getGreen(idx) Gets the green intensity at an index
image.setGreen(idx, value, opacity) Sets the green intensity at an index
<uint8> = image.getBlue(idx) Gets the blue intensity at an index
image.setBlue(idx, value, opacity) Sets the blue intensity at an index
<uint8> = image.getAlpha(idx) Gets the alpha intensity at an index
image.setAlpha(idx, value, opacity) Sets the alpha intensity at an index
####Pixel conversion
<uint32> = image.getBlurPixelAt(idx, funcName) Gets the blurred color of a pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getYIQAtIndex(idx) Gets the YIQ-value of a pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getYIQ(x, y) Gets the YIQ-value of a pixel at the x and y coordinate
<uint32> = image.getLumaAtIndex(idx) Gets the luma of a pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getLuma(x, y) Gets the luma of a pixel at the x and y coordinate
<uint32> = image.getSepiaAtIndex(idx) Gets the sepia-color of a pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getSepia(x, y) Gets the sepia-color of a pixel at the x and y coordinate
<uint32> = image.getLuminosityAtIndex(idx) Gets the luminosity of a pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getLuminosity(x, y) Gets the luminosity of a pixel at the x and y coordinate
<uint32> = image.getLightnessAtIndex(idx) Gets the lightness of a pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getLightness(x, y) Gets the lightness of a pixel at the x and y coordinate
<uint32> = image.getGrayScaleAtIndex(idx) Gets the grayscale-value of a pixel at index
idx
<uint32> = image.getGrayScale(x, y) Gets the grayscale-value of a pixel at the x and y coordinate
###Filters Following filters can be applied to an image:
##API-Documentation
Generate the documentation with following command:
npm run docs
The documentation will be generated in the
docs folder of the module root.
##Tests
Run the tests with the following command:
npm run test
The code-coverage will be written to the
coverage folder in the module root.
##Third-party libraries
The following third-party libraries are used by this module:
###Dependencies
###Dev-Dependencies
##License
The MIT License
Copyright 2014-2015 Yahoo Inc.