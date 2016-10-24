JavaScript-based PNG image encoder, decoder, and manipulator

Table of Contents

##Installation

Install this module with the following command:

npm install pngjs-image

Add the module to your package.json dependencies:

npm install --save pngjs-image

Add the module to your package.json dev-dependencies:

npm install --save-dev pngjs-image

Require the module in your source-code:

var PNGImage = require ( 'pngjs-image' );

##Usage

Example: Creating a new image

var image = PNGImage.createImage( 100 , 300 ); console .log(image.getWidth()); console .log(image.getHeight()); image.setAt( 20 , 30 , { red : 255 , green : 0 , blue : 0 , alpha : 100 }); var index = image.getIndex( 20 , 30 ); console .log(image.getRed(index)); var pngjs = image.getImage(); image.writeImage( 'path/to/file' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Written to the file' ); });

Example: Loading an image

PNGImage.readImage( 'path/to/file' , function ( err, image ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(image.getWidth()); console .log(image.getHeight()); image.setAt( 20 , 30 , { red : 255 , green : 0 , blue : 0 , alpha : 100 }); });

Example: Loading an image from an url

PNGImage.readImage( 'https://s.yimg.com/rz/l/yahoo_en-US_f_p_142x37_2x.png' , function ( err, image ) { if (err) throw err; });

###Static-Methods

<PNGImage> = PNGImage.addFilter(key, fn) Adds the fn filter with identifier key to the filter-list

Adds the filter with identifier to the filter-list <PNGImage> = PNGImage.createImage(width, height) Creates an image with the given size

Creates an image with the given size <PNGImage> = PNGImage.copyImage(image) Copies an image into a new container

Copies an image into a new container PNGImage.readImage(path, fn) Loads an image from the file or url, calling the fn function when done

Loads an image from the file or url, calling the function when done PNGImage.loadImage(blob, fn) Loads an image from memory, calling the fn function when done

###Instance-Methods

<pngjs> = image.getImage() Gets the pngjs instance

Gets the instance <Buffer> = image.getBlob() Gets the data as a buffer object

Gets the data as a buffer object <int> = image.getWidth() Gets the width of the image

Gets the width of the image <int> = image.getHeight() Gets the height of the image

Gets the height of the image image.clip(x, y, width, height) Clips the current image; the dimensions have to be smaller than the original image

Clips the current image; the dimensions have to be smaller than the original image image.fillRect(x, y, width, height, color) Fills the rectangle with the supplied color

Fills the rectangle with the supplied color image.applyFilters(filters, returnResult) Applies a list of filters to the image

Applies a list of filters to the image <int> = image.getIndex(x, y) Converts the x and y coordinates to the sequential index of the image buffer

Converts the x and y coordinates to the sequential index of the image buffer image.writeImage(path, fn) Writes the image to the filesystem and calling the fn function when done

Writes the image to the filesystem and calling the function when done image.toBlob(fn) Exports data to a buffer and calling the fn function when done

####Pixel manipulation

<uint32> = image.getAtIndex(idx) Gets complete 32-bit pixel at index idx

Gets complete 32-bit pixel at index <uint32> = image.getAt(x, y) Gets complete 32-bit pixel at the x and y coordinate

Gets complete 32-bit pixel at the x and y coordinate <uint32> = image.getPixel(x, y) Gets complete 32-bit pixel at the x and y coordinate

Gets complete 32-bit pixel at the x and y coordinate image.setAtIndex(idx, color) Sets a specific color at the index. A color left-off will not be modified.

Sets a specific color at the index. A color left-off will not be modified. image.setAt(x, y, color) Sets a specific color at the x and y coordinate. A color left-off will not be modified.

Sets a specific color at the x and y coordinate. A color left-off will not be modified. image.setPixel(x, y, color) Sets a specific color at the x and y coordinate. A color left-off will not be modified.

Sets a specific color at the x and y coordinate. A color left-off will not be modified. <uint32> = image.getColorAtIndex(idx) Gets the color components of the pixel at index idx

Gets the color components of the pixel at index <uint32> = image.getColor(x, y) Gets the color components of the pixel at the x and y coordinate

Gets the color components of the pixel at the x and y coordinate <uint8> = image.getRed(idx) Gets the red intensity at an index

Gets the red intensity at an index image.setRed(idx, value, opacity) Sets the red intensity at an index

Sets the red intensity at an index <uint8> = image.getGreen(idx) Gets the green intensity at an index

Gets the green intensity at an index image.setGreen(idx, value, opacity) Sets the green intensity at an index

Sets the green intensity at an index <uint8> = image.getBlue(idx) Gets the blue intensity at an index

Gets the blue intensity at an index image.setBlue(idx, value, opacity) Sets the blue intensity at an index

Sets the blue intensity at an index <uint8> = image.getAlpha(idx) Gets the alpha intensity at an index

Gets the alpha intensity at an index image.setAlpha(idx, value, opacity) Sets the alpha intensity at an index

####Pixel conversion

<uint32> = image.getBlurPixelAt(idx, funcName) Gets the blurred color of a pixel at index idx

Gets the blurred color of a pixel at index <uint32> = image.getYIQAtIndex(idx) Gets the YIQ-value of a pixel at index idx

Gets the YIQ-value of a pixel at index <uint32> = image.getYIQ(x, y) Gets the YIQ-value of a pixel at the x and y coordinate

Gets the YIQ-value of a pixel at the x and y coordinate <uint32> = image.getLumaAtIndex(idx) Gets the luma of a pixel at index idx

Gets the luma of a pixel at index <uint32> = image.getLuma(x, y) Gets the luma of a pixel at the x and y coordinate

Gets the luma of a pixel at the x and y coordinate <uint32> = image.getSepiaAtIndex(idx) Gets the sepia-color of a pixel at index idx

Gets the sepia-color of a pixel at index <uint32> = image.getSepia(x, y) Gets the sepia-color of a pixel at the x and y coordinate

Gets the sepia-color of a pixel at the x and y coordinate <uint32> = image.getLuminosityAtIndex(idx) Gets the luminosity of a pixel at index idx

Gets the luminosity of a pixel at index <uint32> = image.getLuminosity(x, y) Gets the luminosity of a pixel at the x and y coordinate

Gets the luminosity of a pixel at the x and y coordinate <uint32> = image.getLightnessAtIndex(idx) Gets the lightness of a pixel at index idx

Gets the lightness of a pixel at index <uint32> = image.getLightness(x, y) Gets the lightness of a pixel at the x and y coordinate

Gets the lightness of a pixel at the x and y coordinate <uint32> = image.getGrayScaleAtIndex(idx) Gets the grayscale-value of a pixel at index idx

Gets the grayscale-value of a pixel at index <uint32> = image.getGrayScale(x, y) Gets the grayscale-value of a pixel at the x and y coordinate

###Filters Following filters can be applied to an image:

blur

grayScale

lightness

luma

luminosity

sepia

##API-Documentation

Generate the documentation with following command:

npm run docs

The documentation will be generated in the docs folder of the module root.

##Tests

Run the tests with the following command:

npm run test

The code-coverage will be written to the coverage folder in the module root.

##Third-party libraries

The following third-party libraries are used by this module:

###Dependencies

###Dev-Dependencies

##License

The MIT License

Copyright 2014-2015 Yahoo Inc.