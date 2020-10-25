pngjs

Simple PNG encoder/decoder for Node.js with no dependencies.

Based on the original pngjs with the follow enhancements.

Support for reading 1,2,4 & 16 bit files

Support for reading interlace files

Support for reading tTRNS transparent colours

transparent colours Support for writing colortype 0 (grayscale), colortype 2 (RGB), colortype 4 (grayscale alpha) and colortype 6 (RGBA)

Sync interface as well as async

API compatible with pngjs and node-pngjs

Known lack of support for:

Extended PNG e.g. Animation

Writing in colortype 3 (indexed color)

Comparison Table

Name Forked From Sync Async 16 Bit 1/2/4 Bit Interlace Gamma Encodes Tested pngjs Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes node-png pngjs No Yes No No No Hidden Yes Manual png-coder pngjs No Yes Yes No No Hidden Yes Manual pngparse No Yes No Yes No No No Yes pngparse-sync pngparse Yes No No Yes No No No Yes png-async No Yes No No No No Yes Yes png-js No Yes No No No No No No

Native C++ node decoders:

png

png-sync (sync version of above)

pixel-png

png-img

Tests

Tested using PNG Suite. We read every file into pngjs, output it in standard 8bit colour, synchronously and asynchronously, then compare the original with the newly saved images.

To run the tests, fetch the repo (tests are not distributed via npm) and install with npm i , run npm test .

The only thing not converted is gamma correction - this is because multiple vendors will do gamma correction differently, so the tests will have different results on different browsers.

Installation

$ npm install pngjs

Browser

The package has been build with a Browserify version ( npm run browserify ) and you can use the browser version by including in your code:

import { PNG } from 'pngjs/browser' ;

Example

var fs = require ( "fs" ), PNG = require ( "pngjs" ).PNG; fs.createReadStream( "in.png" ) .pipe( new PNG({ filterType : 4 , }) ) .on( "parsed" , function ( ) { for ( var y = 0 ; y < this .height; y++) { for ( var x = 0 ; x < this .width; x++) { var idx = ( this .width * y + x) << 2 ; this .data[idx] = 255 - this .data[idx]; this .data[idx + 1 ] = 255 - this .data[idx + 1 ]; this .data[idx + 2 ] = 255 - this .data[idx + 2 ]; this .data[idx + 3 ] = this .data[idx + 3 ] >> 1 ; } } this .pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "out.png" )); });

For more examples see examples folder.

Async API

As input any color type is accepted (grayscale, rgb, palette, grayscale with alpha, rgb with alpha) but 8 bit per sample (channel) is the only supported bit depth. Interlaced mode is not supported.

Class: PNG

PNG is readable and writable Stream .

Options

width - use this with height if you want to create png from scratch

- use this with if you want to create png from scratch height - as above

- as above checkCRC - whether parser should be strict about checksums in source stream (default: true )

- whether parser should be strict about checksums in source stream (default: ) deflateChunkSize - chunk size used for deflating data chunks, this should be power of 2 and must not be less than 256 and more than 32*1024 (default: 32 kB)

- chunk size used for deflating data chunks, this should be power of 2 and must not be less than 256 and more than 32*1024 (default: 32 kB) deflateLevel - compression level for deflate (default: 9)

- compression level for deflate (default: 9) deflateStrategy - compression strategy for deflate (default: 3)

- compression strategy for deflate (default: 3) deflateFactory - deflate stream factory (default: zlib.createDeflate )

- deflate stream factory (default: ) filterType - png filtering method for scanlines (default: -1 => auto, accepts array of numbers 0-4)

- png filtering method for scanlines (default: -1 => auto, accepts array of numbers 0-4) colorType - the output colorType - see constants. 0 = grayscale, no alpha, 2 = color, no alpha, 4 = grayscale & alpha, 6 = color & alpha. Default currently 6, but in the future may calculate best mode.

- the output colorType - see constants. 0 = grayscale, no alpha, 2 = color, no alpha, 4 = grayscale & alpha, 6 = color & alpha. Default currently 6, but in the future may calculate best mode. inputColorType - the input colorType - see constants. Default is 6 (RGBA)

- the input colorType - see constants. Default is 6 (RGBA) bitDepth - the bitDepth of the output, 8 or 16 bits. Input data is expected to have this bit depth. 16 bit data is expected in the system endianness (Default: 8)

- the bitDepth of the output, 8 or 16 bits. Input data is expected to have this bit depth. 16 bit data is expected in the system endianness (Default: 8) inputHasAlpha - whether the input bitmap has 4 bytes per pixel (rgb and alpha) or 3 (rgb - no alpha).

- whether the input bitmap has 4 bytes per pixel (rgb and alpha) or 3 (rgb - no alpha). bgColor - an object containing red, green, and blue values between 0 and 255 that is used when packing a PNG if alpha is not to be included (default: 255,255,255)

Event "metadata"

function(metadata) { } Image's header has been parsed, metadata contains this information:

width image size in pixels

image size in pixels height image size in pixels

image size in pixels palette image is paletted

image is paletted color image is not grayscale

image is not grayscale alpha image contains alpha channel

image contains alpha channel interlace image is interlaced

function(data) { } Input image has been completely parsed, data is complete and ready for modification.

function(error) { }

Parses PNG file data. Can be String or Buffer . Alternatively you can stream data to instance of PNG.

Optional callback is once called on error or parsed . The callback gets two arguments (err, data) .

Returns this for method chaining.

Example

new PNG({ filterType : 4 }).parse(imageData, function ( error, data ) { console .log(error, data); });

Starts converting data to PNG file Stream.

Returns this for method chaining.

Helper for image manipulation, copies a rectangle of pixels from current (i.e. the source) image ( sx , sy , w , h ) to dst image (at dx , dy ).

Returns this for method chaining.

For example, the following code copies the top-left 100x50 px of in.png into dst and writes it to out.png :

var dst = new PNG({ width : 100 , height : 50 }); fs.createReadStream( "in.png" ) .pipe( new PNG()) .on( "parsed" , function ( ) { this .bitblt(dst, 0 , 0 , 100 , 50 , 0 , 0 ); dst.pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "out.png" )); });

Helper that takes data and adjusts it to be gamma corrected. Note that it is not 100% reliable with transparent colours because that requires knowing the background colour the bitmap is rendered on to.

In tests against PNG suite it compared 100% with chrome on all 8 bit and below images. On IE there were some differences.

The following example reads a file, adjusts the gamma (which sets the gamma to 0) and writes it out again, effectively removing any gamma correction from the image.

fs.createReadStream( "in.png" ) .pipe( new PNG()) .on( "parsed" , function ( ) { this .adjustGamma(); this .pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "out.png" )); });

Property: width

Width of image in pixels

Property: height

Height of image in pixels

Property: data

Buffer of image pixel data. Every pixel consists 4 bytes: R, G, B, A (opacity).

Property: gamma

Gamma of image (0 if not specified)

Packing a PNG and removing alpha (RGBA to RGB)

When removing the alpha channel from an image, there needs to be a background color to correctly convert each pixel's transparency to the appropriate RGB value. By default, pngjs will flatten the image against a white background. You can override this in the options:

var fs = require ( "fs" ), PNG = require ( "pngjs" ).PNG; fs.createReadStream( "in.png" ) .pipe( new PNG({ colorType : 2 , bgColor : { red : 0 , green : 255 , blue : 0 , }, }) ) .on( "parsed" , function ( ) { this .pack().pipe(fs.createWriteStream( "out.png" )); });

Sync API

Take a buffer and returns a PNG image. The properties on the image include the meta data and data as per the async API above.

var data = fs.readFileSync( 'in.png' ); var png = PNG.sync.read(data);

Take a PNG image and returns a buffer. The properties on the image include the meta data and data as per the async API above.

var data = fs.readFileSync( 'in.png' ); var png = PNG.sync.read(data); var options = { colorType: 6 }; var buffer = PNG.sync.write(png, options); fs.writeFileSync( 'out.png' , buffer);

Adjusts the gamma of a sync image. See the async adjustGamma.

var data = fs.readFileSync( 'in.png' ); var png = PNG.sync.read(data); PNG.adjustGamma(png);

Changelog

BREAKING - Sync version now throws if there is unexpected content at the end of the stream.

BREAKING - Drop support for node 10 (Though nothing incompatible in this release yet)

Reduce the number of files included in the package

Add option to skip rescaling

Drop support for Node 8

Browserified bundle may now contain ES20(15-20) code if the supported node version supports it. Please run the browserified version through babel if you need to support older browsers.

Fix to possible null reference in nextTick of async method

Fix issue in newer nodes with using Buffer

Fix async issue with some png files

Drop support for Node 4 & 6

Include whether the png has alpha in the meta data

emit an error if the image is truncated instead of hanging

Add a browserified version

speed up some mapping functions

Real fix for node 9

Fix for node 9

Bugfixes and removal of es6

Add writing 16 bit channels and support for grayscale input

Support for encoding 8-bit grayscale images

Support for pngs with zlib chunks that are malformed after valid data

Fix single pixel pngs

Drop support for node below v4 and iojs. Pin to 2.3.0 to use with old, unsupported or patched node versions.

Support for sync in node 0.10

Add sync write api

Fix newfile example

Correct comparison table

rename package to pngjs

added 'bgColor' option

fixes to readme

breaking change - bitblt on the png prototype now doesn't take a unused, unnecessary src first argument

support passing colorType to write PNG's and writing bitmaps without alpha information

support passing a deflate factory for controlled compression

Expose all PNG creation info

Fix non square interlaced files

More tests

source linted

maintainability refactorings

async API - exceptions in reading now emit warnings

documentation improvement - sync api now documented, adjustGamma documented

breaking change - gamma chunk is now written. previously a read then write would destroy gamma information, now it is persisted.

Error handling fixes

ignore files for smaller npm footprint

Bugfixes to interlacing, support for transparent colours

Initial release, see pngjs for older changelog.

License

(The MIT License)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.