ptj

png-to-jpeg

by Marek Ventur
1.0.1

A imagemin-compatible png-to-jpeg converter

Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

png-to-jpeg Build Status

A imagemin-compatible png-to-jpeg converter in pure javascript

Install

$ npm install --save png-to-jpeg

Usage

With imagemin:

const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const pngToJpeg = require('png-to-jpeg');

imagemin(['images/*.png'], 'build/images', {
    plugins: [
        pngToJpeg({quality: 90})
    ]
}).then((files) => {
    // Please keep in mind that all files now have the wrong extension
    // You might want to change them manually
    console.log('PNGs converted to JPEGs:', files);
});

Or manually:

const fs = require("fs");
const pngToJpeg = require('png-to-jpeg');

let buffer = fs.readFileSync("./some-file.png");
pngToJpeg({quality: 90})(buffer)
.then(output => fs.writeFileSync("./some-file.jpeg", output));

API

pngToJpeg([options])(buffer)

options

quality

Type: integer
Default: 50

Set a quality preset. Any integer between 1 - 100 is allowed.

buffer

Type: buffer

Buffer to optimize.

License

MIT © Marek Ventur marekventur@gmail.com

