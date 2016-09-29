A imagemin-compatible png-to-jpeg converter in pure javascript

Install

$ npm install --save png- to -jpeg

Usage

With imagemin:

const imagemin = require ( 'imagemin' ); const pngToJpeg = require ( 'png-to-jpeg' ); imagemin([ 'images/*.png' ], 'build/images' , { plugins : [ pngToJpeg({ quality : 90 }) ] }).then( ( files ) => { console .log( 'PNGs converted to JPEGs:' , files); });

Or manually:

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const pngToJpeg = require ( 'png-to-jpeg' ); let buffer = fs.readFileSync( "./some-file.png" ); pngToJpeg({ quality : 90 })(buffer) .then( output => fs.writeFileSync( "./some-file.jpeg" , output));

API

options

quality

Type: integer

Default: 50

Set a quality preset. Any integer between 1 - 100 is allowed.

buffer

Type: buffer

Buffer to optimize.

License

MIT © Marek Ventur marekventur@gmail.com