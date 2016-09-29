A imagemin-compatible png-to-jpeg converter in pure javascript
$ npm install --save png-to-jpeg
With imagemin:
const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const pngToJpeg = require('png-to-jpeg');
imagemin(['images/*.png'], 'build/images', {
plugins: [
pngToJpeg({quality: 90})
]
}).then((files) => {
// Please keep in mind that all files now have the wrong extension
// You might want to change them manually
console.log('PNGs converted to JPEGs:', files);
});
Or manually:
const fs = require("fs");
const pngToJpeg = require('png-to-jpeg');
let buffer = fs.readFileSync("./some-file.png");
pngToJpeg({quality: 90})(buffer)
.then(output => fs.writeFileSync("./some-file.jpeg", output));
Type:
integer
Default:
50
Set a quality preset. Any integer between 1 - 100 is allowed.
Type:
buffer
Buffer to optimize.
MIT © Marek Ventur marekventur@gmail.com