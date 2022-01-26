openbase logo
pti

png-to-ico

by Weilin Shi
2.1.2 (see all)

convert png to ico format

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
2.5K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

png-to-ico

Build Status

convert png to windows ico format

Translations

中文

intro

image

install

npm install --save-dev png-to-ico

usage

npm script:

png-to-ico electron.png > app.ico

programming usage:

const fs = require('fs');
const pngToIco = require('png-to-ico');

pngToIco('electron.png')
  .then(buf => {
    fs.writeFileSync('app.ico', buf);
  })
  .catch(console.error);

If you want to control what sizes should be in the icon file, pass an array of files:

pngToIco(['electron16x16.png', 'electron32x32.png'])
  .then(buf => {
    fs.writeFileSync('app.ico', buf);
  });

Why use png-to-ico?

When I work on an electron project, it's always a nightmare to create ico for windows.
There're so many options out there like apps that make icon for you, photoshop plugin. But none of them satisfy me.
I want a JavaScript module that works like the .NET ico tool, which automatically generate different sizes for ico file.

Based on jimp: An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.
In other words, png-to-ico is written purely in JavaScript, which is great for windows user.

license

MIT

