convert png to windows ico format

Translations

中文

intro

install

npm install --save-dev png-to-ico

usage

npm script:

png-to-ico electron .png > app .ico

programming usage:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const pngToIco = require ( 'png-to-ico' ); pngToIco( 'electron.png' ) .then( buf => { fs.writeFileSync( 'app.ico' , buf); }) .catch( console .error);

If you want to control what sizes should be in the icon file, pass an array of files:

pngToIco([ 'electron16x16.png' , 'electron32x32.png' ]) .then( buf => { fs.writeFileSync( 'app.ico' , buf); });

Why use png-to-ico?

When I work on an electron project, it's always a nightmare to create ico for windows.

There're so many options out there like apps that make icon for you, photoshop plugin. But none of them satisfy me.

I want a JavaScript module that works like the .NET ico tool, which automatically generate different sizes for ico file.

Based on jimp: An image processing library written entirely in JavaScript for Node, with zero external or native dependencies.

In other words, png-to-ico is written purely in JavaScript, which is great for windows user.

license

MIT