A streaming PNG encoder and decoder for Node and the browser. Supports animated PNGs and normal still PNGs.

Installation

npm install png-stream

For the browser, you can build using Browserify.

Decoding

This example uses the concat-frames module to collect the output of the PNG decoder into an array of frame objects.

var PNGDecoder = require ( 'png-stream/decoder' ); var concat = require ( 'concat-frames' ); fs.createReadStream( 'in.png' ) .pipe( new PNGDecoder) .pipe(concat( function ( frames ) { }));

Encoding

You can encode a PNG by writing or piping pixel data to a PNGEncoder stream. The PNG encoder supports writing data in the RGB, RGBA, grayscale ( gray ), and grayscale + alpha ( gray ) color spaces. You can also write data in the indexed color space by first quantizing it using the neuquant module.

var PNGEncoder = require ( 'png-stream/encoder' ); var neuquant = require ( 'neuquant' ); fs.createReadStream( 'in.jpg' ) .pipe( new JPEGDecoder) .pipe( new PNGEncoder) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'out.png' )); fs.createReadStream( 'in.jpg' ) .pipe( new JPEGDecoder) .pipe( new neuquant.Stream) .pipe( new PNGEncoder) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'indexed.png' ));

License

MIT