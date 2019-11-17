A PNG decoder in JS for the canvas element or Node.js.

Browser Usage

Simply include png.js and zlib.js on your HTML page, create a canvas element, and call PNG.load to load an image.

< canvas > </ canvas > < script src = "zlib.js" > </ script > < script src = "png.js" > </ script > < script > var canvas = document .getElementsByTagName( 'canvas' )[ 0 ]; PNG.load( 'some.png' , canvas); </ script >

The source code for the browser version resides in png.js and also supports loading and displaying animated PNGs.

Node.js Usage

Install the module using npm

sudo npm install png-js

Require the module and decode a PNG

var PNG = require ( 'png-js' ); PNG.decode( 'some.png' , function ( pixels ) { });