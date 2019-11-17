openbase logo
png-js

by foliojs
1.0.0 (see all)

A (animated) PNG decoder in JavaScript for the HTML5 canvas element and Node.js

Readme

png.js

A PNG decoder in JS for the canvas element or Node.js.

Browser Usage

Simply include png.js and zlib.js on your HTML page, create a canvas element, and call PNG.load to load an image.

<canvas></canvas>
<script src="zlib.js"></script>
<script src="png.js"></script>
<script>
    var canvas = document.getElementsByTagName('canvas')[0];
    PNG.load('some.png', canvas);
</script>

The source code for the browser version resides in png.js and also supports loading and displaying animated PNGs.

Node.js Usage

Install the module using npm

sudo npm install png-js

Require the module and decode a PNG

var PNG = require('png-js');
PNG.decode('some.png', function(pixels) {
    // pixels is a 1d array (in rgba order) of decoded pixel data
});

You can also call PNG.load if you want to load the PNG (but not decode the pixels) synchronously. If you already have the PNG data in a buffer, simply use new PNG(buffer). In both of these cases, you need to call png.decode yourself which passes your callback the decoded pixels as a buffer. If you already have a buffer you want the pixels copied to, call copyToImageData with your buffer and the decoded pixels as returned from decodePixels.

