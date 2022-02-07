openbase logo
by gemini-testing
3.3.4 (see all)

Lite libpng wrapper for node.js

3.2K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

png-img

Build Status

Lite self-contained png image processing library for macOS and Linux.

Requirements

Linux

  • Depends on GCC 4.6+

macOs

Windows

Installation

npm install png-img

API

new PngImg(buffer)

Create PngImg object from passed buffer with image.

Arguments:

  • buf - Buffer with image file content.
var fs = require('fs'),
    PngImg = require('png-img');

var buf = fs.readFileSync('path/to/img.png'),
    img = new PngImg(buf);

size()

Get image size as an object.

console.log(img.size());

for 32x32 image will print out:

{ width: 32, height: 32 }

get(x, y)

Get pixel color and alpha.

Returns object:

  • r: red channel (0 to 255)
  • g: green channel (0 to 255)
  • b: blue channel (0 to 255)
  • a: alpha (0 to 255). 0 - transparent
console.log(img.get(0, 0));

will print pixel and color for pixel (0, 0):

{
  r: 100,
  g: 150,
  b: 200,
  a: 255
}

fill(offsetX, offsetY, widht, height, color)

Fill region with passed color. Modifies current image.

Arguments:

  • offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image
  • offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image
  • width - region width
  • height - region height
  • color - color as {r,g,b,a} object or as a '#XXXXXX' string

Returns: current image object

Throws if region is not inside the current image

img
  .fill(0, 0, 16, 16, '#00ffFF') // fill with cyan
  .fill(16, 16, 16, 16, {r: 0, g: 255, b: 255, a: 127}); // fill with half-transparent cyan

set(x, y, color)

Same as fill(x, y, 1, 1, color)

crop(offsetX, offsetY, widht, height)

Crop image. Modifies current image.

Arguments:

  • offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image
  • offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image
  • width - new width
  • height - new height

Returns: current image object

Throws if new image is not inside the current image.

img
    .crop(0, 0, 16, 16)
    .crop(8, 8, 8, 8);

setSize(width, height)

Sets new image size. Modifies current image.

Arguments:

  • width - new width
  • height - new height

Returns: current image object

If new size is less or equal than current size, than crop will be performed.

Note: this method doesn't strech current image, it just sets new size. If new dimension is less than previous than image will be cut. If new dimension is greater than previous than image will be extended with black area.

var size = img.size();
img
  .setSize(size.width/2, size.height*2);

insert(img, offsetX, offsetY)

Inserts image into specified place.

Arguments:

  • img - image to insert. Should be a PngImg object
  • offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image
  • offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image

Join to images (pretend that they have same witdh):

var otherImg = new PngImg(/*...*/)
img
 .setSize(img.size().width, img.size().height + otherImg.size().height)
 .insert(otherImg, 0, img.size().height);

rotateRight()

Rotates image 90 degrees clockwise

rotateLeft()

Rotates image 90 degress counterclockwise

save(file, callback)

Save image to file. Asynchronous operation.

Arguments:

  • file - path to file to save image
  • callback - function with one argument (error). Will be called after save operation finish or on error.

Overwrites existing file.

img.save('path/to/file.png', function(error) {
    if(error) {
        console.error('Error:', error);
    } else {
        console.log('OK');
    }
});

Build

npm run build

This will build native node extension and place it to the compiled directory

Vagrant

Use Vagrant to build and test on Linux and Windows from macOS.

Tested with Vagrant 1.7 and VirtualBox 4.3.

  1. Install Vagrant and VirtualBox.
  2. Create Windows vagrant box (see howto)
  3. Run vagrant up --provider virtualbox
  4. Specify OS env variable to run and test on specific platform:
  • npm run build, npm test - current platform
  • OS=linux npm test - Ubuntu 14.04
  • OS=linux-old npm test - Ubuntu 12.04
  • OS=win npm test - Windows
  • OS=all npm test - all

