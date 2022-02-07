Lite self-contained png image processing library for macOS and Linux.
node-gyp installation docs
npm install png-img
Create
PngImg object from passed buffer with image.
Arguments:
buf -
Buffer with image file content.
var fs = require('fs'),
PngImg = require('png-img');
var buf = fs.readFileSync('path/to/img.png'),
img = new PngImg(buf);
Get image size as an object.
console.log(img.size());
for 32x32 image will print out:
{ width: 32, height: 32 }
Get pixel color and alpha.
Returns object:
console.log(img.get(0, 0));
will print pixel and color for pixel (0, 0):
{
r: 100,
g: 150,
b: 200,
a: 255
}
Fill region with passed color. Modifies current image.
Arguments:
offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image
offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image
width - region width
height - region height
color - color as {r,g,b,a} object or as a '#XXXXXX' string
Returns: current image object
Throws if region is not inside the current image
img
.fill(0, 0, 16, 16, '#00ffFF') // fill with cyan
.fill(16, 16, 16, 16, {r: 0, g: 255, b: 255, a: 127}); // fill with half-transparent cyan
Same as
fill(x, y, 1, 1, color)
Crop image. Modifies current image.
Arguments:
offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image
offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image
width - new width
height - new height
Returns: current image object
Throws if new image is not inside the current image.
img
.crop(0, 0, 16, 16)
.crop(8, 8, 8, 8);
Sets new image size. Modifies current image.
Arguments:
width - new width
height - new height
Returns: current image object
If new size is less or equal than current size, than
crop will be performed.
Note: this method doesn't strech current image, it just sets new size. If new dimension is less than previous than image will be cut. If new dimension is greater than previous than image will be extended with black area.
var size = img.size();
img
.setSize(size.width/2, size.height*2);
Inserts image into specified place.
Arguments:
img - image to insert. Should be a PngImg object
offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image
offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image
Join to images (pretend that they have same witdh):
var otherImg = new PngImg(/*...*/)
img
.setSize(img.size().width, img.size().height + otherImg.size().height)
.insert(otherImg, 0, img.size().height);
Rotates image 90 degrees clockwise
Rotates image 90 degress counterclockwise
Save image to file. Asynchronous operation.
Arguments:
file - path to file to save image
callback - function with one argument (
error). Will be called after save operation finish or on error.
Overwrites existing file.
img.save('path/to/file.png', function(error) {
if(error) {
console.error('Error:', error);
} else {
console.log('OK');
}
});
npm run build
This will build native node extension and place it to the
compiled directory
Use Vagrant to build and test on Linux and Windows from macOS.
Tested with Vagrant 1.7 and VirtualBox 4.3.
vagrant up --provider virtualbox
OS env variable to run and test on specific platform:
npm run build,
npm test - current platform
OS=linux npm test - Ubuntu 14.04
OS=linux-old npm test - Ubuntu 12.04
OS=win npm test - Windows
OS=all npm test - all