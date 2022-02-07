Lite self-contained png image processing library for macOS and Linux.

Requirements

Linux

Depends on GCC 4.6+

macOs

Tested with Xcode 6.0 (but should also work with 5.0) and Xcode 11.3

node-gyp installation docs

installation docs node-gyp installation docs for Calalina

Windows

Tested with MSVC 2013 Express

node-gyp installation docs

Installation

npm install png-img

API

new PngImg(buffer)

Create PngImg object from passed buffer with image.

Arguments:

buf - Buffer with image file content.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ), PngImg = require ( 'png-img' ); var buf = fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/img.png' ), img = new PngImg(buf);

Get image size as an object.

console .log(img.size());

for 32x32 image will print out:

{ width : 32 , height: 32 }

Get pixel color and alpha.

Returns object:

r: red channel (0 to 255)

g: green channel (0 to 255)

b: blue channel (0 to 255)

a: alpha (0 to 255). 0 - transparent

console .log(img.get( 0 , 0 ));

will print pixel and color for pixel (0, 0):

{ r : 100 , g : 150 , b : 200 , a : 255 }

Fill region with passed color. Modifies current image.

Arguments:

offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image

- horizontal offset from the left side of the image offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image

- vertical offset from the top side of the image width - region width

- region width height - region height

- region height color - color as {r,g,b,a} object or as a '#XXXXXX' string

Returns: current image object

Throws if region is not inside the current image

img .fill( 0 , 0 , 16 , 16 , '#00ffFF' ) .fill( 16 , 16 , 16 , 16 , { r : 0 , g : 255 , b : 255 , a : 127 });

Same as fill(x, y, 1, 1, color)

Crop image. Modifies current image.

Arguments:

offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image

- horizontal offset from the left side of the image offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image

- vertical offset from the top side of the image width - new width

- new width height - new height

Returns: current image object

Throws if new image is not inside the current image.

img .crop( 0 , 0 , 16 , 16 ) .crop( 8 , 8 , 8 , 8 );

Sets new image size. Modifies current image.

Arguments:

width - new width

- new width height - new height

Returns: current image object

If new size is less or equal than current size, than crop will be performed.

Note: this method doesn't strech current image, it just sets new size. If new dimension is less than previous than image will be cut. If new dimension is greater than previous than image will be extended with black area.

var size = img.size(); img .setSize(size.width/ 2 , size.height* 2 );

Inserts image into specified place.

Arguments:

img - image to insert. Should be a PngImg object

- image to insert. Should be a PngImg object offsetX - horizontal offset from the left side of the image

- horizontal offset from the left side of the image offsetY - vertical offset from the top side of the image

Join to images (pretend that they have same witdh):

var otherImg = new PngImg( ) img .setSize(img.size().width, img.size().height + otherImg.size().height) .insert(otherImg, 0 , img.size().height);

Rotates image 90 degrees clockwise

Rotates image 90 degress counterclockwise

Save image to file. Asynchronous operation.

Arguments:

file - path to file to save image

- path to file to save image callback - function with one argument ( error ). Will be called after save operation finish or on error.

Overwrites existing file.

img.save( 'path/to/file.png' , function ( error ) { if (error) { console .error( 'Error:' , error); } else { console .log( 'OK' ); } });

Build

npm run build

This will build native node extension and place it to the compiled directory

Vagrant

Use Vagrant to build and test on Linux and Windows from macOS.

Tested with Vagrant 1.7 and VirtualBox 4.3.

Install Vagrant and VirtualBox. Create Windows vagrant box (see howto) Run vagrant up --provider virtualbox Specify OS env variable to run and test on specific platform: