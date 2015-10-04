Return a fresh PNG buffer given a set of PNG chunks. Useful in combination with png-chunks-encode to easily modify or add to the data of a PNG file.
By adding your own
tEXt or
zEXt chunks you have a useful alternative to LSB steganography for making "magical" images with "secret" data available for your applications: the data is hardly hidden this way, but you can store as much as you like. If you really wanted to, you could probably get away with sneaking a 300MB 3D model in there without too much trouble 👻
buffer = encode(chunks)
Takes an array of
chunks, each with a
name and
data:
[
{ name: 'IHDR', data: Uint8Array([...]) },
{ name: 'IDAT', data: Uint8Array([...]) },
{ name: 'IDAT', data: Uint8Array([...]) },
{ name: 'IDAT', data: Uint8Array([...]) },
{ name: 'IDAT', data: Uint8Array([...]) },
{ name: 'IEND', data: Uint8Array([]) }
]
And returns a
Uint8Array containing the raw PNG buffer.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.