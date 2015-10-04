Return a fresh PNG buffer given a set of PNG chunks. Useful in combination with png-chunks-encode to easily modify or add to the data of a PNG file.

By adding your own tEXt or zEXt chunks you have a useful alternative to LSB steganography for making "magical" images with "secret" data available for your applications: the data is hardly hidden this way, but you can store as much as you like. If you really wanted to, you could probably get away with sneaking a 300MB 3D model in there without too much trouble 👻

Usage

buffer = encode(chunks)

Takes an array of chunks , each with a name and data :

[ { name : 'IHDR' , data : Uint8Array ([...]) }, { name : 'IDAT' , data : Uint8Array ([...]) }, { name : 'IDAT' , data : Uint8Array ([...]) }, { name : 'IDAT' , data : Uint8Array ([...]) }, { name : 'IDAT' , data : Uint8Array ([...]) }, { name : 'IEND' , data : Uint8Array ([]) } ]

And returns a Uint8Array containing the raw PNG buffer.

