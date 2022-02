Utility to make PM2 automatically resurrect on Windows startup. The utility achieves this by adding the right registry entry, using start-on-windows-boot.

Installation and usage

> npm install pm2-windows-startup -g > pm2-startup install

PM2 will now automatically revive the saved processes on startup. To save the current list of processes execute:

> pm2 save

Uninstall

> pm2-startup uninstall

This removes the registry entry that starts the process on startup