Description

PM2 module to automatically monitor vital signs of your server :

CPU average usage

Free and used drive space

Free and used memory space

All processes running

TTY/SSH opened

Total opened files

Network speed (input and output)

Install

pm2 install pm2-server-monit

Configuration

Default settings:

drive is the name of the drive you want to monitor, you can monitor multiples at the same time by adding a , between names (example: /,/data to monitor both / and /data assuming they are two different partition). Default is /

is the name of the drive you want to monitor, you can monitor multiples at the same time by adding a between names (example: to monitor both and assuming they are two different partition). Default is disk_refresh_rate the rate of refresh for the metrics related to disk in seconds (default to 60 )

the rate of refresh for the metrics related to disk in seconds (default to ) memory_refresh_rate the rate of refresh for metrics related to memory in seconds (default to 2 )

the rate of refresh for metrics related to memory in seconds (default to ) cpu_refresh_rate the rate of refresh for metrics related to cpu usage in seconds (default to 2 )

the rate of refresh for metrics related to cpu usage in seconds (default to ) network_refresh_rate the rate of refresh for metrics related to network bandwitdh in seconds (default to 5 )

To modify the config values you can use PM2 Plus dashboard or the following commands:

pm2 set pm2-server-monit:drive / pm2 set pm2-server-monit:network_refresh_rate 10

Info

⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

If this module uses too much CPU, increase all the refresh rate to higher values

If you have metrics that doesn't appear, it means that is not supported on your platform. Also always check the logs with pm2 logs pm2-server-monit for errors.

⚠️ ⚠️ ⚠️

Uninstall

pm2 uninstall pm2-server-monit