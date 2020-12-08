pm2-meteor is a CLI tool, that will deploy your Meteor app (from your dev machine or from git) as Nodejs bundle and run it with PM2. (tested with Ubuntu and Freebsd hosts)

Features

you can deploy from a git repo you can deploy to almost every server construction (also freebsd jails) it uses PM2 to run your Meteor Apps reads your Meteor settings file from a path for you you can configure the directory where your apps will be deployed you can scale your App in realtime with one command make generic pm2-meteor settings with a pm-meteor.js file which module.exports settings

Why PM2?

PM2 is a process manager, that will run/restart Nodejs apps, just like forever - but:

PM2 has build in load balancing and scaling features

PM2 also runs bash / python / ruby / coffee / php / perl

We tested PM2 with some of our complex Meteor apps and it performed well (while forever crashed them without any notable reasons)

more under pm2.keymetrics.io

Installation (on your dev machine)

npm i -g pm2-meteor

You should have Nodejs, npm and PM2 installed on your host machine.

pm2-meteor won't install global tools on your server.

Usage

1. Init a pm2-meteor.json config file

mkdir ninjaApp_deployment cd ninjaApp_deployment pm2-meteor init

(The pm2-meteor wizzard will ask you some questions and prefill the configuration file.)

2. Complete the generated pm2-meteor.json file

{ "appName" : "ninjaApp" , "appLocation" : { "local" : "~/Workspace/ninjaApp" }, "meteorSettingsLocation" : "~/Workspace/ninjaApp/settings/production.json" , "meteorSettingsInRepo" : false , "meteorBuildFlags" : "--architecture os.linux.x86_64" "prebuildScript" : "" , "env" : { "ROOT_URL" : "http://ninja.my-host.com" , "PORT" : 4004 , "MONGO_URL" : "mongodb://localhost:27017/ninjaApp" }, "server" : { "host" : "my-host.com" , "username" : "nodejs" , "password" : "trustno1" , "deploymentDir" : "/opt/pm2-meteor" , "exec_mode" : "cluster_mode" , "instances" : 2 , "interpreter" : "" }, }

3. Deploy your app

pm2-meteor deploy

If you already have deployed this app before, the old app tar-bundle will be moved to a ./backup directory.

If you want to only reconfigure settings / env changes

pm2-meteor reconfig

Will send new pm2-env file to server and hard-restart your app.

If something goes wrong: revert to previous version

pm2-meteor revert

Will unzip the old bundle.tar.gz and restart the app

4. Control your app

pm2-meteor start pm2-meteor stop pm2-meteor status pm2-meteor logs

5. SCALE your app

Start 2 more instances:

pm2-meteor scale +2

Down/Upgrade to 4 instances

pm2-meteor scale 4

6. Undeploy your app (DANGEROUS)

To delete your app from the PM2 deamon and delete all app files add "allowUndeploy":true to your pm2-meteor setting, then:

pm2-meteor undeploy

If you want to deploy the bundle by yourself

pm2-meteor generateBundle

then transfer it to your machine, unzip it and run

$ pm2 start pm2-env.json

Example configs

Deploy from a private github repo and start 2 load balanced instances:

{ "appName" : "todos" , "appLocation" : { "git" : "https://andruschka:bestPass123@github.com/andruschka/todos.git" , "branch" : "master" }, "meteorSettingsLocation" : "settings/production.json" , "prebuildScript" : "mrt install" , "meteorBuildFlags" : "--architecture os.linux.x86_64" , "env" : { "PORT" : 3000 , "MONGO_URL" : "mongodb://localhost:27017/todos" , "ROOT_URL" : "http://todos.my-host.co" }, "server" : { "host" : "my-host.co" , "username" : "nodejs" , "pem" : "~/.ssh/id_rsa" , "deploymentDir" : "/home/nodejs/" , "exec_mode" : "cluster_mode" , "instances" : 2 } }

Deploy a local app and run app in fork-mode:

(using a pm2-meteor.js file and passing the MONGO_URL via bash env var e.g.: MONGO_URL='mongodb://user:pw@host/db' pm2-meteor deploy )

const appName = "todos" const mongoUrl = process.env.MONGO_URL module . exports = { appName, "appLocation" : { "local" : "~/Workspace/todos" }, "meteorSettingsLocation" : "~/Workspace/todos/settings/production.json" , "prebuildScript" : "" , "meteorBuildFlags" : "--architecture os.linux.x86_64" , "env" : { "PORT" : 3000 , "MONGO_URL" : mongoUrl, "ROOT_URL" : "http://todos.my-host.co" }, "server" : { "host" : "my-host.co" , "username" : "nodejs" , "pem" : "~/.ssh/id_rsa" , "deploymentDir" : "/home/nodejs/" , "exec_mode" : "fork_mode" , "instances" : 1 } }

Deploy a local app and run app in fork-mode with several instances (for managing load balancing yourself):