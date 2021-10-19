This package provides a communication interface to retrieve messages of processes managed by pm2. It can be used to aggregate Prometheus metrics such that the aggregated registry represents cluster metrics.
Install the package with:
npm install pm2-messages --save
or
yarn add pm2-messages
const pm2mes = require('pm2-messages');
const prom = require('prom-client');
pm2mes.onMessage('get_prom_register', () => prom.register.getMetricsAsJSON());
await pm2mes.connect();
const metricsArr = await pm2mes.getMessages('get_prom_register');
await pm2mes.disconnect();
const metrics = prom.AggregatorRegistry.aggregate(metricsArr).metrics();
Use the
connect and
disconnect methods to connect and disconnect from pm2, respectively. Use
isConnected to determine whether there is a connection with pm2.
connect() before using
getMessages.
disconnect() after having called
connect() when you would like the process to gracefully exit.
The following example demonstrates how to properly use
connect and
disconnect once, instead of calling them around every
getMessages call.
Note that the latter will cause issues when concurrent requests are happening, i.e. when two processes in a cluster are using
getMessages at the same time. Calling
disconnect() in one process will wrongly affect the connections by other processes, resulting in an error when trying to use the connection (see issue #5).
const pm2mes = require('pm2-messages');
const gracefulShutdown = async function gracefulShutdown() {
try {
if (pm2mes.isConnected()) await pm2mes.disconnect();
process.exit();
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
process.exit(1);
}
};
process.on('SIGINT', gracefulShutdown);
process.on('SIGTERM', gracefulShutdown);
(async () => {
await pm2mes.connect();
// Your code here, e.g. init server
})().catch(async (err) => {
console.error(err);
await gracefulShutdown();
});
Message handlers return the requested message for a specific topic. Handlers may be asynchronous, i.e. return a promise. Requests may carry additional data, available as first argument.
pm2mes.onMessage('get_something', async (data) => {
if (data.val === myVal) return doSomethingAsync();
});
Messages can be collected using the
getMessages function. The first argument is required and denotes the topic, the second argument is optional and contains additional request data, and the third argument is optional and contains configuration options.
const somethingArr = await pm2mes.getMessages(
'get_something',
{ val: 'value' },
{ filter: (process) => process.name === 'my process', timeout: 100 }
);
(process): boolean => process.name === process.env.name.