openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

pm2-logrotate

by keymetrics
2.7.0 (see all)

Automatically rotate all applications logs managed by PM2

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.7K

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Description

PM2 module to automatically rotate logs of processes managed by PM2.

Install

pm2 install pm2-logrotate

NOTE: the command is pm2 install NOT npm install

Configure

  • max_size (Defaults to 10M): When a file size becomes higher than this value it will rotate it (its possible that the worker check the file after it actually pass the limit) . You can specify the unit at then end: 10G, 10M, 10K
  • retain (Defaults to 30 file logs): This number is the number of rotated logs that are keep at any one time, it means that if you have retain = 7 you will have at most 7 rotated logs and your current one.
  • compress (Defaults to false): Enable compression via gzip for all rotated logs
  • dateFormat (Defaults to YYYY-MM-DD_HH-mm-ss) : Format of the data used the name the file of log
  • rotateModule (Defaults to true) : Rotate the log of pm2's module like other apps
  • workerInterval (Defaults to 30 in secs) : You can control at which interval the worker is checking the log's size (minimum is 1)
  • rotateInterval (Defaults to 0 0 * * * everyday at midnight): This cron is used to a force rotate when executed. We are using node-schedule to schedule cron, so all valid cron for node-schedule is valid cron for this option. Cron style :
  • TZ (Defaults to system time): This is the standard tz database timezone used to offset the log file saved. For instance, a value of Etc/GMT+1, with an hourly log, will save a file at hour 14 GMT with hour 13 (GMT+1) in the log name.
*    *    *    *    *    *
┬    ┬    ┬    ┬    ┬    ┬
│    │    │    │    │    |
│    │    │    │    │    └ day of week (0 - 7) (0 or 7 is Sun)
│    │    │    │    └───── month (1 - 12)
│    │    │    └────────── day of month (1 - 31)
│    │    └─────────────── hour (0 - 23)
│    └──────────────────── minute (0 - 59)
└───────────────────────── second (0 - 59, OPTIONAL)

How to set these values ?

After having installed the module you have to type : pm2 set pm2-logrotate:<param> <value>

e.g:

  • pm2 set pm2-logrotate:max_size 1K (1KB)
  • pm2 set pm2-logrotate:compress true (compress logs when rotated)
  • pm2 set pm2-logrotate:rotateInterval '*/1 * * * *' (force rotate every minute)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial