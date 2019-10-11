Description

PM2 module to automatically rotate logs of processes managed by PM2.

Install

pm2 install pm2-logrotate

NOTE: the command is pm2 install NOT npm install

Configure

max_size (Defaults to 10M ): When a file size becomes higher than this value it will rotate it (its possible that the worker check the file after it actually pass the limit) . You can specify the unit at then end: 10G , 10M , 10K

(Defaults to ): When a file size becomes higher than this value it will rotate it (its possible that the worker check the file after it actually pass the limit) . You can specify the unit at then end: , , retain (Defaults to 30 file logs): This number is the number of rotated logs that are keep at any one time, it means that if you have retain = 7 you will have at most 7 rotated logs and your current one.

(Defaults to file logs): This number is the number of rotated logs that are keep at any one time, it means that if you have retain = 7 you will have at most 7 rotated logs and your current one. compress (Defaults to false ): Enable compression via gzip for all rotated logs

(Defaults to ): Enable compression via gzip for all rotated logs dateFormat (Defaults to YYYY-MM-DD_HH-mm-ss ) : Format of the data used the name the file of log

(Defaults to ) : Format of the data used the name the file of log rotateModule (Defaults to true ) : Rotate the log of pm2's module like other apps

(Defaults to ) : Rotate the log of pm2's module like other apps workerInterval (Defaults to 30 in secs) : You can control at which interval the worker is checking the log's size (minimum is 1 )

(Defaults to in secs) : You can control at which interval the worker is checking the log's size (minimum is ) rotateInterval (Defaults to 0 0 * * * everyday at midnight): This cron is used to a force rotate when executed. We are using node-schedule to schedule cron, so all valid cron for node-schedule is valid cron for this option. Cron style :

(Defaults to everyday at midnight): This cron is used to a force rotate when executed. We are using node-schedule to schedule cron, so all valid cron for node-schedule is valid cron for this option. Cron style : TZ (Defaults to system time): This is the standard tz database timezone used to offset the log file saved. For instance, a value of Etc/GMT+1 , with an hourly log, will save a file at hour 14 GMT with hour 13 (GMT+1) in the log name.

* * * * * * ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ │ │ │ │ │ | │ │ │ │ │ └ day of week ( 0 - 7 ) ( 0 or 7 is Sun) │ │ │ │ └───── month ( 1 - 12 ) │ │ │ └────────── day of month ( 1 - 31 ) │ │ └─────────────── hour ( 0 - 23 ) │ └──────────────────── minute ( 0 - 59 ) └───────────────────────── second ( 0 - 59 , OPTIONAL)

How to set these values ?

After having installed the module you have to type : pm2 set pm2-logrotate:<param> <value>

e.g: