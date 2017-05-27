An elegant web & terminal interface for Unitech/PM2.
Compatible with PM2 v0.12.7+
If you wanna update to pm2-gui@latest, make sure you've read the change logs.
You can track lifecycle by pm2-ant
PM2 processes are watched by a subscribed emitter.
PM2 through RPC socket directly.
PM2 processes in a real-time.
pm2-gui works without any suck.
$ npm install pm2-gui -g
$ pm2-gui <cmd> [options]
# or
$ npm install pm2-gui --production
$ cd node_modules/pm2-gui
# or (recommends)
$ git clone https://github.com/Tjatse/pm2-gui.git
$ cd pm2-gui
$ npm install --production
# run monitor
$ ./pm2-gui <cmd> [options]
Run the following command to get usage helps:
$ pm2-gui
Directly:
$ node pm2-gui.js <cmd> [options]
Programmable:
var pm2GUI = require('pm2-gui');
pm2GUI.startWebServer([ini_config_file]);
pm2GUI.startAgent([ini_config_file]);
pm2GUI.dashboard([ini_config_file]);
Edit the
pm2-gui/pm2-gui.ini file or copy the config example to
/etc/pm2-gui.ini (starting with
pm2-gui start /etc/pm2-gui.ini):
Curses-like dashboard:
Authorization
Home
Processes
Describe Complete Information
CPU && Memory Usage
Tail Logs
$ npm test
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014-2016 Tjatse
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.