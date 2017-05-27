An elegant web & terminal interface for Unitech/PM2.

Compatible with PM2 v0.12.7+

If you wanna update to pm2-gui@latest, make sure you've read the change logs.

You can track lifecycle by pm2-ant

Guide

Features

Curses-like dashboard.

Remoting monitor / web control.

All the heartbeats (no matter monitor or tail (logs) ) are automatic destroyed.

Monitor CPU and Memory usage of server in a real-time.

Monitor PM2 processes in a real-time.

Supports ANSI color codes by ansi-html.

High performance. In my case, there are near one hundred processes, but pm2-gui works without any suck.

Cautions

Web Interface is wrote by CSS3 && HTML5, so view it with the latest version of the browser (WebGL, Animation, WebSocket supports), e.g. Chrome, Safari and Firefox.

I've never test it on Internet Explorer / Windows.

Installation

$ npm install pm2-gui -g $ pm2-gui <cmd> [options] $ npm install pm2-gui --production $ cd node_modules/pm2-gui $ git clone https://github.com/Tjatse/pm2-gui.git $ cd pm2-gui $ npm install --production $ ./pm2-gui <cmd> [options]

Usage

Run the following command to get usage helps:

$ pm2-gui

Directly:

$ node pm2-gui.js <cmd> [options]

Programmable:

var pm2GUI = require ( 'pm2-gui' ); pm2GUI.startWebServer([ini_config_file]); pm2GUI.startAgent([ini_config_file]); pm2GUI.dashboard([ini_config_file]);

Configuration

Edit the pm2-gui/pm2-gui.ini file or copy the config example to /etc/pm2-gui.ini (starting with pm2-gui start /etc/pm2-gui.ini ):

Curses-like dashboard:

Authorization

Home

Processes

Describe Complete Information

CPU && Memory Usage

Tail Logs

Serving apps locally with nginx and custom domain

Test

$ npm test

