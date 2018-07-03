PM2 module to aggregate node.js workers' metrics when use pm2 cluster mode
$ pm2 install pm2-cluster-prometheus
Default settings:
"config": {
"app_name": "api", //需要拉取监控数据的 APP 名称
"app_group": "book", //consul 服务分组
"port": 3000, //http服务默认端口，提供 /metrics 和 /online 接口
"reigster_disabled": false, //是否禁止服务注册到 consul
"consul_host": "127.0.0.1",
"consul_port": "8500",
"register_mode": "cluster" // default:cluster other: worker
}
To modify the config values you can use the following commands:
pm2 set pm2-cluster-prometheus:app_name hello
pm2 set pm2-cluster-prometheus:port 4000
"register_mode": "cluster" get metrics from http://localhost:3000/metrics
"register_mode": "worker" get each worker metrics from http://localhost:3000/metrics?pm_id=1
// prom-client version require >= 11.0.0
const promClient = require('prom-client')
process.on('message', function (message) {
if (message.type === 'prom:getMetricsReq') {
process.send({
type: 'prom:getMetricsRes',
data: {
requestId: message.data.requestId,
metrics: promClient.register.getMetricsAsJSON()
}
})
}
})
$ pm2 uninstall pm2-cluster-prometheus
MIT