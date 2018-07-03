openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
pcp

pm2-cluster-prometheus

by Ryan Wang
1.2.2 (see all)

PM2 module to aggregate node.js workers' metrics when use pm2 cluster mode

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

pm2-cluster-prometheus

PM2 module to aggregate node.js workers' metrics when use pm2 cluster mode

Install

$ pm2 install pm2-cluster-prometheus

Configuration

Default settings:

  "config": {
    "app_name": "api",             //需要拉取监控数据的 APP 名称
    "app_group": "book",           //consul 服务分组 
    "port": 3000,                  //http服务默认端口，提供 /metrics 和 /online 接口
    "reigster_disabled": false,    //是否禁止服务注册到 consul
    "consul_host": "127.0.0.1",    
    "consul_port": "8500",
    "register_mode": "cluster"            // default:cluster   other: worker
  }

To modify the config values you can use the following commands:

pm2 set pm2-cluster-prometheus:app_name hello
pm2 set pm2-cluster-prometheus:port 4000

Mode

"register_mode": "cluster" get metrics from http://localhost:3000/metrics

"register_mode": "worker" get each worker metrics from http://localhost:3000/metrics?pm_id=1

Node.js APP


// prom-client version require >= 11.0.0
const promClient = require('prom-client')

process.on('message', function (message) {
    if (message.type === 'prom:getMetricsReq') {
        process.send({
            type: 'prom:getMetricsRes',
            data: {
                requestId: message.data.requestId,
                metrics: promClient.register.getMetricsAsJSON()
            }
        })
    }
})

Uninstall

$ pm2 uninstall pm2-cluster-prometheus

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial