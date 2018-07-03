PM2 module to aggregate node.js workers' metrics when use pm2 cluster mode

Install

$ pm2 install pm2-cluster-prometheus

Configuration

Default settings:

"config" : { "app_name" : "api" , "app_group" : "book" , "port" : 3000 , "reigster_disabled" : false , "consul_host" : "127.0.0.1" , "consul_port" : "8500" , "register_mode" : "cluster" }

To modify the config values you can use the following commands:

pm2 set pm2-cluster-prometheus:app_name hello pm2 set pm2-cluster-prometheus:port 4000

Mode

"register_mode": "cluster" get metrics from http://localhost:3000/metrics

"register_mode": "worker" get each worker metrics from http://localhost:3000/metrics?pm_id=1

Node.js APP

const promClient = require ( 'prom-client' ) process.on( 'message' , function ( message ) { if (message.type === 'prom:getMetricsReq' ) { process.send({ type : 'prom:getMetricsRes' , data : { requestId : message.data.requestId, metrics : promClient.register.getMetricsAsJSON() } }) } })

Uninstall

$ pm2 uninstall pm2-cluster-prometheus

License

MIT