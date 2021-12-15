CLI Table

This utility allows you to render unicode-aided tables on the command line from your node.js scripts.

Features

Customizable characters that constitute the table.

Color/background styling in the header through colors.js

Column width customization

Text truncation based on predefined widths

Text alignment (left, right, center)

Padding (left, right)

Easy-to-use API

Installation

npm install cli-table

How to use

Horizontal Tables

var Table = require ( 'cli-table' ); var table = new Table({ head : [ 'TH 1 label' , 'TH 2 label' ] , colWidths : [ 100 , 200 ] }); table.push( [ 'First value' , 'Second value' ] , [ 'First value' , 'Second value' ] ); console .log(table.toString());

Initializing rows in the constructore

Optionally you can initialize rows in the constructors directly - comes in handy for smaller tables:

new Table ({ rows : [ [ 'foo' , '7 minutes ago' ] , [ 'bar' , '8 minutes ago' ] ] })

Vertical Tables

var Table = require ( 'cli-table' ); var table = new Table(); table.push( { 'Some key' : 'Some value' } , { 'Another key' : 'Another value' } ); console .log(table.toString());

Cross Tables

Cross tables are very similar to vertical tables, with two key differences:

They require a head setting when instantiated that has an empty string as the first header The individual rows take the general form of { "Header": ["Row", "Values"] }

var Table = require ( 'cli-table' ); var table = new Table({ head : [ "" , "Top Header 1" , "Top Header 2" ] }); table.push( { 'Left Header 1' : [ 'Value Row 1 Col 1' , 'Value Row 1 Col 2' ] } , { 'Left Header 2' : [ 'Value Row 2 Col 1' , 'Value Row 2 Col 2' ] } ); console .log(table.toString());

Custom styles

The chars property controls how the table is drawn:

var table = new Table({ chars : { 'top' : '═' , 'top-mid' : '╤' , 'top-left' : '╔' , 'top-right' : '╗' , 'bottom' : '═' , 'bottom-mid' : '╧' , 'bottom-left' : '╚' , 'bottom-right' : '╝' , 'left' : '║' , 'left-mid' : '╟' , 'mid' : '─' , 'mid-mid' : '┼' , 'right' : '║' , 'right-mid' : '╢' , 'middle' : '│' } }); table.push( [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ] , [ 'frob' , 'bar' , 'quuz' ] ); console .log(table.toString());

Empty decoration lines will be skipped, to avoid vertical separator rows just set the 'mid', 'left-mid', 'mid-mid', 'right-mid' to the empty string:

var table = new Table({ chars : { 'mid' : '' , 'left-mid' : '' , 'mid-mid' : '' , 'right-mid' : '' } }); table.push( [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ] , [ 'frobnicate' , 'bar' , 'quuz' ] ); console .log(table.toString());

By setting all chars to empty with the exception of 'middle' being set to a single space and by setting padding to zero, it's possible to get the most compact layout with no decorations:

var table = new Table({ chars : { 'top' : '' , 'top-mid' : '' , 'top-left' : '' , 'top-right' : '' , 'bottom' : '' , 'bottom-mid' : '' , 'bottom-left' : '' , 'bottom-right' : '' , 'left' : '' , 'left-mid' : '' , 'mid' : '' , 'mid-mid' : '' , 'right' : '' , 'right-mid' : '' , 'middle' : ' ' }, style : { 'padding-left' : 0 , 'padding-right' : 0 } }); table.push( [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ] , [ 'frobnicate' , 'bar' , 'quuz' ] ); console .log(table.toString());

Running tests

Clone the repository with all its submodules and run:

$ make test

Credits

Guillermo Rauch <guillermo@learnboost.com> (Guille)

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2010 LearnBoost <dev@learnboost.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.