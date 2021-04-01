RPC client / server for axon.

The arpc(1) executable allows you to expose entire node modules with a single command, or inspect methods exposed by a given node.

Usage : arpc [options] <module> Option s: -h, -- help output usage information -V, -- version output the version number - a , --addr <addr> bind to the given <addr> - m , --methods <addr> inspect methods exposed by <addr>

Server

var rpc = require ( 'axon-rpc' ) , axon = require ( 'axon' ) , rep = axon.socket( 'rep' ); var server = new rpc.Server(rep); rep.bind( 4000 );

Expose a single method name mapped to fn callback.

server.expose( 'add' , function ( a, b, fn ) { fn( null , a + b); });

Expose several methods:

server.expose({ add : function ( ) { ... }, sub : function ( ) { ... } });

This may also be used to expose an entire node module with exports:

server.expose( require ( './api' ));

Client

var rpc = require ( 'axon-rpc' ) , axon = require ( 'axon' ) , req = axon.socket( 'req' ); var client = new rpc.Client(req); req.connect( 4000 );

Invoke method name with some arguments and invoke fn(err, ...) :

client.call( 'add' , 1 , 2 , function ( err, n ) { console .log(n); })

Request available methods:

client.methods( function ( err, methods ) { console .log(methods); })

Responds with objects such as:

{ add : { name : 'add' , params : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'fn' ] } }

