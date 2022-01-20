PM2 is a production process manager for Node.js applications with a built-in load balancer. It allows you to keep applications alive forever, to reload them without downtime and to facilitate common system admin tasks.
Starting an application in production mode is as easy as:
$ pm2 start app.js
PM2 is constantly assailed by more than 1800 tests.
Official website: https://pm2.keymetrics.io/
Works on Linux (stable) & macOS (stable) & Windows (stable). All Node.js versions are supported starting Node.js 12.X.
With NPM:
$ npm install pm2 -g
You can install Node.js easily with NVM or ASDF.
You can start any application (Node.js, Python, Ruby, binaries in $PATH...) like that:
$ pm2 start app.js
Your app is now daemonized, monitored and kept alive forever.
Once applications are started you can manage them easily:
To list all running applications:
$ pm2 list
Managing apps is straightforward:
$ pm2 stop <app_name|namespace|id|'all'|json_conf>
$ pm2 restart <app_name|namespace|id|'all'|json_conf>
$ pm2 delete <app_name|namespace|id|'all'|json_conf>
To have more details on a specific application:
$ pm2 describe <id|app_name>
To monitor logs, custom metrics, application information:
$ pm2 monit
The Cluster mode is a special mode when starting a Node.js application, it starts multiple processes and load-balance HTTP/TCP/UDP queries between them. This increase overall performance (by a factor of x10 on 16 cores machines) and reliability (faster socket re-balancing in case of unhandled errors).
Starting a Node.js application in cluster mode that will leverage all CPUs available:
$ pm2 start api.js -i <processes>
<processes> can be
'max',
-1 (all cpu minus 1) or a specified number of instances to start.
Zero Downtime Reload
Hot Reload allows to update an application without any downtime:
$ pm2 reload all
More informations about how PM2 make clustering easy
With the drop-in replacement command for
node, called
pm2-runtime, run your Node.js application in a hardened production environment.
Using it is seamless:
RUN npm install pm2 -g
CMD [ "pm2-runtime", "npm", "--", "start" ]
Read More about the dedicated integration
PM2 allows to monitor your host/server vitals with a monitoring speedbar.
To enable host monitoring:
$ pm2 set pm2:sysmonit true
$ pm2 update
Monitor all processes launched straight from the command line:
$ pm2 monit
To consult logs just type the command:
$ pm2 logs
Standard, Raw, JSON and formated output are available.
Examples:
$ pm2 logs APP-NAME # Display APP-NAME logs
$ pm2 logs --json # JSON output
$ pm2 logs --format # Formated output
$ pm2 flush # Flush all logs
$ pm2 reloadLogs # Reload all logs
To enable log rotation install the following module
$ pm2 install pm2-logrotate
PM2 can generates and configure a Startup Script to keep PM2 and your processes alive at every server restart.
Init Systems Supported: systemd, upstart, launchd, rc.d
# Generate Startup Script
$ pm2 startup
# Freeze your process list across server restart
$ pm2 save
# Remove Startup Script
$ pm2 unstartup
More about Startup Scripts Generation
# Install latest PM2 version
$ npm install pm2@latest -g
# Save process list, exit old PM2 & restore all processes
$ pm2 update
PM2 updates are seamless
If you manage your apps with PM2, PM2+ makes it easy to monitor and manage apps across servers.
Feel free to try it:
Discover the monitoring dashboard for PM2
Thanks in advance and we hope that you like PM2!
PM2 is made available under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License 3.0 (AGPL 3.0). For other licenses contact us.
I recently stumbled on this, while I was searching for a way to host my discord bot on AWS. Previously I was using nohup and to get error logs and maintenance I had to ssh to the ec2 instance every time. After setting up pm2 I can now easily do stuff like monitor, restart, start, stop, etc from the web dashboard itself. This has made the process of deploying Node servers really easy. There is also a paid plan where you can add teammates. If you have a small team of trusted members then I recommend sharing login credentials instead of a paid account. The dashboard UI seems to be a little bit buggy, but other than that this is a really good tool if you have some process running on a remote server.
I had to deploy my hobby project to aws server once. But, the api the app was hitting had major problems and the app crashed oftenly. A friend suggested me to use pm2 and its just awesome. We could configure the node app to run as a daemon process, monitor the process, even run any number of processes simultaneoulsy, manage them and the best part is, when the app crashes of some reason, pm2 will restart the app fresh. This is a lifesaver.
I like using pm2 as it keeps my server alive in the face of things like fatal errors because of code or server changes or file changes because of deployment. Since I work on multiple OS, I find it pretty compatible with them and till date have not faced any issues. Surely recommended.
While deploying nodejs apps this in one thing you need to keep in mind, among other tools which are present, it is which stands out. There are so many great things about this : 1. Easy to use 2. Great documentation 3. Covered many areas 4. Built-in cluster support so that nodejs can use all available cores of the processor 5. Monitoring and log management 6. Can manage multiple applications simultaneously be it monitoring health, restarts or startup scripts one script for all applications and all environments 7. Container integrations Over time it has introduced several new features which keep you updated with new coming trends and tools. So far I haven't found any problem with documentation or ease of setup, every time it gets work done. Probably one of few tools which is "must-have" while deploying apps in nodejs.
Whenever I am using a server from digital ocean or similar services. My go to pick is pm2 to run the apps. Just because how robust it is and the amount of features they provides. They have an insane feature set. I never looked to switch from pm2 and they also have an analytics dashboard to monitor your apps. If you want to make cluster of apps then pm2 is a no brainer, it will make sure you are using your server to the optimum performance. Nginx + PM2 = ❤️ Also the logging system in pm2 is quite good, a novice can do simple commands and get what they want, documentation is among the best in the industry. PM2 has put in a lot of work in the the package and it shows.