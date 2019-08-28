About

pm 是一个轻量级的Node.js多进程管理器，基于之前的 node-cluster 重构而来，在淘宝内部的生产系统中得到了广泛的应用.

基于 master + worker 模式，master负责进程管理，worker 处理业务逻辑，有效利用现代服务器的多CPU;

同一 master 可管理多种类型的worker, 并且支持在不同类型的 worker 之间进行轻量的消息传递;

同一类型的 worker ，对于TCP请求，采用抢占式的方式进行负载均衡；

平滑退出和 不退出前提下的 worker 进程重载 (reload).

Install

$ npm install pm

Benchmark

$ siege -b -c100 -t 60S http://172.0.0.2:33749/

QPS (only one child, http server, response req.url) (node0.6.17):

CASE Closed KeepAlive pm2.0 5600 10553 pm1.0 5231 10388 node 5481 10126

Usage

in master.js , run as master:

var app = require ( 'pm' ).createMaster({ 'pidfile' : '/tmp/demo.pid' , }); app.register( 'group1' , __dirname + '/http.js' , { 'listen' : [ 8080 , 8081 ], 'addr' : '127.0.0.1' }); app.on( 'giveup' , function ( name, num, pause ) { }); app.dispatch();

in http.js , run as worker:

var http = require ( 'http' ).createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.end( 'hello world' ); }); require ( 'pm' ).createWorker().ready( function ( socket, port ) { http.emit( 'connection' , socket); });

Contributors

Thanks goes to the people who have contributed code to this module, see the GitHub Contributors page.

project: pm commits: 91 files : 27 authors: 86 aleafs 94.5 % 4 wanglang 4.4 % 1 fengmk2 1.1 %

