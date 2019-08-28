openbase logo
A graceful node library to contribute a permanent "master-worker" server.

Readme

About

pm 是一个轻量级的Node.js多进程管理器，基于之前的node-cluster重构而来，在淘宝内部的生产系统中得到了广泛的应用.

  • 基于 master + worker 模式，master负责进程管理，worker 处理业务逻辑，有效利用现代服务器的多CPU;
  • 同一 master 可管理多种类型的worker, 并且支持在不同类型的 worker 之间进行轻量的消息传递;
  • 同一类型的 worker ，对于TCP请求，采用抢占式的方式进行负载均衡；
  • 平滑退出和 不退出前提下的 worker 进程重载 (reload).

Api

  • Visit the wiki page to get more information about pm.
  • Also, we supply demo scripts in the code directory demo.

Install

$ npm install pm

Benchmark


$ siege -b -c100 -t 60S http://172.0.0.2:33749/
  • QPS (only one child, http server, response req.url) (node0.6.17):
CASEClosedKeepAlive
pm2.0560010553
pm1.0523110388
node548110126

Usage

  • in master.js, run as master:
var app = require('pm').createMaster({
 'pidfile' : '/tmp/demo.pid',
});

app.register('group1', __dirname + '/http.js', {
 'listen' : [8080, 8081], 
 'addr': '127.0.0.1' // it uses '0.0.0.0' by default
});

app.on('giveup', function (name, num, pause) {
  // YOU SHOULD ALERT HERE!
});
app.dispatch();
  • in http.js, run as worker:
var http = require('http').createServer(function (req, res) {
 res.end('hello world');
});

require('pm').createWorker().ready(function (socket, port) {
 http.emit('connection', socket);
});

Contributors

Thanks goes to the people who have contributed code to this module, see the GitHub Contributors page.

Below is the output from git-summary

 project: pm
 commits: 91
 files  : 27
 authors: 
    86  aleafs                  94.5%
     4  wanglang                4.4%
     1  fengmk2                 1.1%

License

pm is published under MIT license. See license text in LICENSE file.

