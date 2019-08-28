pm 是一个轻量级的Node.js多进程管理器，基于之前的
node-cluster重构而来，在淘宝内部的生产系统中得到了广泛的应用.
pm.
$ npm install pm
$ siege -b -c100 -t 60S http://172.0.0.2:33749/
|CASE
|Closed
|KeepAlive
|pm2.0
|5600
|10553
|pm1.0
|5231
|10388
|node
|5481
|10126
master.js, run as master:
var app = require('pm').createMaster({
'pidfile' : '/tmp/demo.pid',
});
app.register('group1', __dirname + '/http.js', {
'listen' : [8080, 8081],
'addr': '127.0.0.1' // it uses '0.0.0.0' by default
});
app.on('giveup', function (name, num, pause) {
// YOU SHOULD ALERT HERE!
});
app.dispatch();
http.js, run as worker:
var http = require('http').createServer(function (req, res) {
res.end('hello world');
});
require('pm').createWorker().ready(function (socket, port) {
http.emit('connection', socket);
});
Thanks goes to the people who have contributed code to this module, see the GitHub Contributors page.
Below is the output from
git-summary
project: pm
commits: 91
files : 27
authors:
86 aleafs 94.5%
4 wanglang 4.4%
1 fengmk2 1.1%
pm is published under MIT license.
See license text in LICENSE file.