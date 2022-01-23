openbase logo
plyr-react

by Chintan Prajapati
3.2.1 (see all)

A simple, accessible and customisable react media player for Video, Audio, YouTube and Vimeo

Overview

Downloads/wk

5.5K

GitHub Stars

212

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Video Player

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Plyr React

plyr-react logo

A responsive media player that is simple, easy to use, and customizable for video, audio, YouTube, and Vimeo.
tree-shakeable side-effect free

license downloads bundle size Language grade: JavaScript contributors badge

Installation

# NPM
npm install plyr-react

# Yarn
yarn add plyr-react

Usage

import Plyr from 'plyr-react'
import 'plyr-react/dist/plyr.css'

export default function App() {
  return (
    <Plyr
      source={
        {
          /* https://github.com/sampotts/plyr#the-source-setter */
        }
      }
      options={
        {
          /* https://github.com/sampotts/plyr#options */
        }
      }
      {
        ...{
          /* Direct props for inner video tag (mdn.io/video) */
        }
      }
    />
  )
}

Using ref

// Functional component
const MyComponent = () => {
  const ref = useRef()

  useEffect(() => {
    // Access the internal plyr instance
    console.log(ref.current.plyr)
  })

  return <Plyr ref={ref} />
}

// Component class
class MyComponent extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props)
    this.player = createRef()
  }

  componentDidMount() {
    // Access the internal plyr instance
    console.log(this.player.current.plyr)
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <>
        <Plyr ref={(player) => (this.player.current = player)} />
      </>
    )
  }
}

API:

Currently the exported APIs contains a latest instance of plyr.
In other words, the passing ref will have access to the player in the structure shown below.

return <Plyr ref={ref} />

// ref can get access to latest plyr instance with `ref.current.plyr`
ref = { current: { plyr } }

// so you can make your player fullscreen 🎉
ref.current.plyr.fullscreen.enter()

Example

You can fork these examples

Javascript example: stackblitz example (js)

Typescript example: codesandbox example (ts)

Basic HLS integration Codesandbox

Demo: https://react-fpmwns.stackblitz.io

Nightly version of plyr-react:

Contribute

We are open to all new contribution, feel free to read CONTRIBUTING and CODE OF CONDUCT section, make new issue to discuss about the problem, and improve/fix/enhance the source code with your PRs. There is a ready to code Gitpod, you can jump into it from Gitpod Ready-to-Code

Support

If you like the project and want to support my work, give star ⭐ or fork it.

Thanks

  • [@amirHossein-Ebrahimi](https://github.com/amirHossein-Ebrahimi) For provide help for integrate to react-aptor.
  • [@iwatakeshi](https://github.com/iwatakeshi) For provide help for convert to typescript.

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
stormzy221 Rating0 Reviews
A young and passionate MERN Stack developer also a tech enthusiast. Love collaborating with other developers
7 months ago
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Chintan PrajapatiHouston TX1 Rating0 Reviews
October 12, 2020
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

