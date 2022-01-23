Plyr React

A responsive media player that is simple, easy to use, and customizable for video, audio, YouTube, and Vimeo.



Installation

npm install plyr-react yarn add plyr-react

Usage

import Plyr from 'plyr-react' import 'plyr-react/dist/plyr.css' export default function App() { return ( <Plyr source={ { /* https://github.com/sampotts/plyr#the-source-setter */ } } options={ { /* https://github.com/sampotts/plyr#options */ } } { ...{ /* Direct props for inner video tag (mdn.io/video) */ } } /> ) }

Using ref

// Functional component const MyComponent = () => { const ref = useRef() useEffect(() => { // Access the internal plyr instance console.log(ref.current.plyr) }) return <Plyr ref={ref} /> } // Component class class MyComponent extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props) this.player = createRef() } componentDidMount() { // Access the internal plyr instance console.log(this.player.current.plyr) } render() { return ( <> <Plyr ref={(player) => (this.player.current = player)} /> </> ) } }

Currently the exported APIs contains a latest instance of plyr.

In other words, the passing ref will have access to the player in the structure shown below.

return < Plyr ref = {ref} /> // ref can get access to latest plyr instance with `ref.current.plyr` ref = { current: { plyr } } // so you can make your player fullscreen 🎉 ref.current.plyr.fullscreen.enter()

Example

You can fork these examples

Javascript example:

Typescript example:

Basic HLS integration Codesandbox

Demo: https://react-fpmwns.stackblitz.io

Nightly version of plyr-react:

Contribute

We are open to all new contribution, feel free to read CONTRIBUTING and CODE OF CONDUCT section, make new issue to discuss about the problem, and improve/fix/enhance the source code with your PRs. There is a ready to code Gitpod, you can jump into it from

Support

If you like the project and want to support my work, give star ⭐ or fork it.

Thanks