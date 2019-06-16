|babel-cli
|Babel Command line interface
|babel-core
|Babel Core for transpiling the new JavaScript to old
|babel-loader
|Adds Babel support to Webpack
|babel-plugin-react-display-name
|Add displayName to React.createClass calls
|babel-preset-es2015
|Babel preset for ES2015
|babel-preset-react
|Add JSX support to Babel
|babel-preset-react-hmre
|Hot reloading preset for Babel
|babel-register
|Register Babel to transpile our Mocha tests
|cheerio
|Supports querying DOM with jQuery like syntax - Useful in testing and build process for HTML manipulation
|colors
|Adds color support to terminal
|compression
|Add gzip support to Express
|cross-env
|Cross-environment friendly way to handle environment variables
|css-loader
|Add CSS support to Webpack
|enzyme
|Simplified JavaScript Testing utilities for React
|eslint
|Lints JavaScript
|eslint-plugin-import
|Advanced linting of ES6 imports
|eslint-plugin-react
|Adds additional React-related rules to ESLint
|eslint-watch
|Add watch functionality to ESLint
|eventsource-polyfill
|Polyfill to support hot reloading in IE
|expect
|Assertion library for use with Mocha
|express
|Serves development and production builds
|extract-text-webpack-plugin
|Extracts CSS into separate file for production build
|file-loader
|Adds file loading support to Webpack
|jsdom
|In-memory DOM for testing
|mocha
|JavaScript testing library
|nock
|Mock HTTP requests for testing
|npm-run-all
|Display results of multiple commands on single command line
|open
|Open app in default browser
|react-addons-test-utils
|Adds React TestUtils
|redux-immutable-state-invariant
|Warn when Redux state is mutated
|redux-mock-store
|Mock Redux store for testing
|rimraf
|Delete files
|style-loader
|Add Style support to Webpack
|url-loader
|Add url loading support to Webpack
|webpack
|Bundler with plugin system and integrated development server
|webpack-dev-middleware
|Adds middleware support to webpack
|webpack-hot-middleware
|Adds hot reloading to webpack