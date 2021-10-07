Pluralize and singularize any word.
npm install pluralize --save
yarn add pluralize
bower install pluralize --save
var pluralize = require('pluralize')
define(function (require, exports, module) {
var pluralize = require('pluralize')
})
<script> tag
<script src="pluralize.js"></script>
This module uses a pre-defined list of rules, applied in order, to singularize or pluralize a given word. There are many cases where this is useful, such as any automation based on user input. For applications where the word(s) are known ahead of time, you can use a simple ternary (or function) which would be a much lighter alternative.
word: string The word to pluralize
count: number How many of the word exist
inclusive: boolean Whether to prefix with the number (e.g. 3 ducks)
Examples:
pluralize('test') //=> "tests"
pluralize('test', 0) //=> "tests"
pluralize('test', 1) //=> "test"
pluralize('test', 5) //=> "tests"
pluralize('test', 1, true) //=> "1 test"
pluralize('test', 5, true) //=> "5 tests"
pluralize('蘋果', 2, true) //=> "2 蘋果"
// Example of new plural rule:
pluralize.plural('regex') //=> "regexes"
pluralize.addPluralRule(/gex$/i, 'gexii')
pluralize.plural('regex') //=> "regexii"
// Example of new singular rule:
pluralize.singular('singles') //=> "single"
pluralize.addSingularRule(/singles$/i, 'singular')
pluralize.singular('singles') //=> "singular"
// Example of new irregular rule, e.g. "I" -> "we":
pluralize.plural('irregular') //=> "irregulars"
pluralize.addIrregularRule('irregular', 'regular')
pluralize.plural('irregular') //=> "regular"
// Example of uncountable rule (rules without singular/plural in context):
pluralize.plural('paper') //=> "papers"
pluralize.addUncountableRule('paper')
pluralize.plural('paper') //=> "paper"
// Example of asking whether a word looks singular or plural:
pluralize.isPlural('test') //=> false
pluralize.isSingular('test') //=> true
MIT