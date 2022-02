plur

Pluralize a word

Install

npm install plur

Usage

import plur from 'plur' ; plur( 'unicorn' , 4 ); plur( 'puppy' , 2 ); plur( 'box' , 2 ); plur( 'cactus' , 2 );

API

word

Type: string

The word to pluralize.

plural

Type: string \ Default:

Irregular nouns will use this list.

Words ending in s, x, z, ch, sh will be pluralized with -es (eg. foxes).

Words ending in y that are preceded by a consonant will be pluralized by replacing y with -ies (eg. puppies).

All other words will have "s" added to the end (eg. days).

Explicitly provide the pluralized word.

The plural suffix will match the case of the last letter in the word.

This option is only for extreme edge-cases. You probably won't need it.

count

Type: number

The count to determine whether to use singular or plural.