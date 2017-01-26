Plumber

https://jamonserrano.github.io/plumber-sass

Create better looking documents and speed up CSS development by adding vertical rhythm to your page.

Looking for the postcss plugin? Go to https://github.com/jamonserrano/postcss-plumber.

What is it?

Using a baseline grid on the web is not easy. For every font family and size you have to measure where the letters sit so you can shift the text to the nearest gridline. After this, you have to precariously add margins and paddings to keep the vertical rhythm.

Plumber provides a single SASS mixin that does all the hard work for you.

Installation

Manual

Download and extract the latest release, move _plumber.scss into the vendor folder of your project and include it:

@ import "vendor/plumber" ;

NPM / Yarn

Install:

$ npm install plumber-sass --save-dev $ yarn add plumber-sass --dev

And import it in your project:

@ import "node_modules/plumber-sass/plumber" ;

Bower

Install:

$ bower install plumber-sass --save-dev

And import it in your project:

@ import "bower_components/plumber-sass/plumber" ;

Usage

1. Decide on the vertical grid height you will use in the unit of your choice (pixels or rems are recommended).

2. Look up the baseline ratio of your font family in the table or use the measure tool. For example the value for Roboto is 0.158203.

3. Include the plumber mixin in your styles – specify font size as a fraction, line height, top and bottom leadings as multiples of the grid height:

p { @ include plumber( $grid-height : 1rem, $baseline : 0.158203, $font-size : 1.75, $line-height : 3, $leading-top : 1, $leading-bottom : 2 ); font-family : Roboto, sans-serif; }

This will output the following CSS:

p { font-size : 1.75rem ; line-height : 3rem ; margin-top : 0 ; padding-top : 0.901855rem ; padding-bottom : 0.098145rem ; margin-bottom : 2rem ; font-family : Roboto, sans-serif; }

For a real-world example take a look at the code of the documentation page.

Default settings

To avoid repetition set up default values before using the mixin:

@ include plumber-set-defaults( $grid-height : 1rem, $baseline : 0.158203, $font-size : 1.75, $line-height : 3, $leading-top : 1, $leading-bottom : 2 ); p { @ include plumber(); } li { @ include plumber( $leading-top : 0, $leading-bottom : 1 ); }

Using multiple fonts

When using multiple font families just add different $baseline parameters:

$body-font : Roboto, sans-serif; $body-baseline : 0.158203 ; $quote-font : Georgia, serif; $quote-baseline : 0.151123 ; p { @ include plumber( $baseline : $body-baseline ); font-family : $body-font ; } blockquote { @ include plumber( $baseline : $quote-baseline ); font-family : $quote-font ; }

Responsive typography

For responsive typography define the grid height in rems or other relative units, and metrics will change along.

@ include plumber-set-defaults( $grid-height : 1rem, $font-size : 1.75 ); html { font-size : 8px ; @ media screen and (min-width: 641px) { font-size : 12px ; } }

Alternative leading calculation

Leadings are measured from the top and bottom edges of the text block by default. To measure them from the baseline, set $use-baseline-origin: true before using the mixin:

@ include plumber-set-defaults( $use-baseline-origin : true);

Considerations

Precision

Due to rounding and browser rendering it’s entirely possible that the text will not sit exactly on the baseline. Following these guidelines will get you closer to pixel perfection:

Define grid height in pixels, or as a multiple of the base font height.

Use a grid height with many divisors.

Use font sizes that produce whole numbers with the grid height.

If you have access to the OpenType metrics of the font you can calculate a more precise baseline ratio with the following formula: (UnitsPerEm − hhea.Ascender − hhea.Descender) / (2 × UnitsPerEm)

Varying baseline among fonts in the same family

Although some weights or styles in the same family can sit on different baselines, it’s generally fine to use the one for the regular font. If pixel perfection is important, set individual baselines for each font.

Viewport-specific units

While supported, using vh, vw, vmin, vmax for the grid height can lead to catastrophic results.

Collapsing margins

Plumber’s use of collapsing margins makes it possible to set the minimum distance between blocks of texts. If you don’t need this, you can set either $leading-top or $leading-bottom to 0.

API

plumber

The main mixin.

Parameters: All parameters are optional, default values can be changed with plumber-set-defaults .

Name Description Type Default value $baseline Baseline ratio Fraction between 0 and 1 —* $font-size Font size as a fraction of grid height Positive number 2 $grid-height Grid height Any unit 1rem $leading-top Top leading† as a multiple of grid height Integer 0‡ $leading-bottom Bottom leading† as a multiple of grid height Integer 0‡ $line-height Line height as a multiple of grid height Positive integer 3 $use-baseline-origin Set the origin of leadings to the baseline Boolean false

* Baseline must be provided either in the defaults or in the mixin parameters. † Leadings are measured from either the baseline or the edges of the text block, depending on the $use-baseline-origin setting. ‡ The default value is always calculated so there will be no visible gap above or below the text block.

Output: font-size , line-height , margin-top , padding-top , padding-bottom , margin-bottom properties with the same unit as the grid height.

Sets up or changes default parameters to use.

Parameters: Same as the main mixin.

License

MIT License