This project is in its BETA phase

Website · Guides · Documentation

The modern web setup for static sites with a sprinkle of JavaScript!

Meta Framework: Build on top of giants like Eleventy, Rollup, and Modern Web.

Build on top of giants like Eleventy, Rollup, and Modern Web. Powerful Default Template: Provide content and you are ready to go.

Provide content and you are ready to go. Small: No overblown tools or frontend frameworks, add JavaScript and/or Web Components only on pages where needed..

Explore the Rocket Guides ▶

The Goal for Rocket

Our goal is to provide developers with a meta framework for static websites with a sprinkle of JavaScript.

Get a site up and running in no time and focus on the content. You can still tweak every detail of every underlying tool that gets used.

Rocket is part of the Modern Web Family.

🤝 Contributing

We are always looking for contributors of all skill levels! If you're looking to ease your way into the project, try out a good first issue.

If you are interested in helping contribute to Modern Web, please take a look at our Contributing Guide. Also, feel free to drop into slack and say hi. 👋

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]