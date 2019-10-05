A generic NodeJS API for creating plug.dj bots.
Originally by Chris Vickery, now maintained by TAT and The plug³ Team.
Run the following:
npm install plugapi
You can choose to instantiate plugAPI with either Sync or Async:
Sync:
const PlugAPI = require('plugapi');
const bot = new PlugAPI({
email: '',
password: ''
});
bot.connect('roomslug'); // The part after https://plug.dj
bot.on(PlugAPI.events.ROOM_JOIN, (room) => {
console.log(`Joined ${room}`);
});
Async:
const PlugAPI = require('plugapi');
new PlugAPI({
email: '',
password: ''
}, (err, bot) => {
if (!err) {
bot.connect('roomslug'); // The part after https://plug.dj
bot.on(PlugAPI.events.ROOM_JOIN, (room) => {
console.log(`Joined ${room}`);
});
} else {
console.log(`Error initializing plugAPI: ${err}`);
}
});
New features in V5.0.0
Guest login is now possible if no userdata is passed into plugAPI or guest is set to true
Guest:
const PlugAPI = require('plugapi');
const bot = new PlugAPI();
// OR
const bot = new PlugAPI({
guest: true
});
Facebook login is now possible. Easiest way to obtain the Access Token and user ID is to login via fb on plug and view the request data.
Facebook:
const PlugAPI = require('plugapi');
const bot = new PlugAPI({
facebook: {
accessToken: 'xxxxxxxx',
userID: 'xxxxxxxx'
}
});
PlugAPI now uses tough-cookie to store cookies. Refer to the wiki for more information.
Here are some bots that are using this API.
|Botname
|Room
|AuntJackie
|Mix-N-Mash
|BotX
|NightCore Fanclub
|BeavisBot
|I <3 the 80's and 90's
|brainbot
|5M4R7
|Charlotte
|Youtunes
|-DnB-
|Drum & Bass
|DRPG
|Discord Dungeons
|Ekko
|EDT
|F!shtank
|SWaQ Hanger
|FlavorBar
|Flavorz
|FoxBot
|Approaching Nirvana
|Holly Refbots
|Connect The Songs (Read Info!)
|KawaiiBot
|AnimeMusic
|prehibicja
|[PL] Prohibicja.xyz ANY GENRE
|QBot
|EDM Qluster
|Skynet Cubed
|PlugCubed
|TFLBot
|The F**k Off Lounge | TFL
|Toaster-chan
|☆ ♥ Nightcore-331 ♥ ☆
You can listen on essentially any event that plug emits.
// basic chat handler to show incoming chats formatted nicely
bot.on(PlugAPI.events.CHAT, (data) => {
if (data.type === 'emote') {
console.log(data.from + data.message);
} else {`
console.log(`${data.from} > ${ data.message}`);
}
});
Here's an example for automatic reconnecting on errors / close events
const reconnect = () => { bot.connect(ROOM); };
bot.on('close', reconnect);
bot.on('error', reconnect);
For V4 documentation, the Wiki is the best resource.
For V5 documentation, please refer to the Docs for documentation on methods and events. The documentation is written in JSDoc in the respective files found in the lib/ folder. If there are changes to be made, edit the JSDoc and run the followng command:
npm run docs
Submit a pull request and wait for review
npm install to set up the environment.
npm test to make sure all tests pass.
Multi line chat
Since plug.dj cuts off chat messages at 250 characters, you can choose to have your bot split up chat messages into multiple lines.
Delete Message Blocks
With how plug currently works, deleting messages deletes the entire group of messages from the same user. Set this option to disallow that.
Delete All Chat
PlugAPI mimics plug's behavior in disallowing deletion of chat of users above the bot's rank. Setting this option to true will bypass that check.
var bot = new PlugAPI(auth);
bot.deleteMessageBlocks = false; //set to true if you want the bot to not delete grouped messages. Default is false.
bot.deleteAllChat = false; // Set to true to enable deletion of chat regardless of role . Default is false
bot.multiLine = true; // Set to true to enable multi line chat. Default is false
bot.multiLineLimit = 5; // Set to the maximum number of lines the bot should split messages up into. Any text beyond this number will just be omitted. Default is 5.