plucker

Pluck nested properties from an object.

Usage

const plucker = require ( 'plucker' ) const pluck = plucker( 'foo.bar' ) pluck({ foo : { bar : 'hello' } })

API

pluck = plucker(path)

Given a dot-delimted property path , returns a plucking function.

You can also pass in an array of string keys, in case you want to avoid splitting a key which is intended to have dots in it.

Pass this function an object to pluck the nested value from it.

To pluck values from an array, you can simply use it with [].map , like so:

var pluck = require ( 'plucker' ) var array = require ( './data.json' ) return array.map( pluck( 'some.nested.value' ) )

Shorthand for plucker(path)(object) .

See Also

flat - Flatten/unflatten nested Javascript objects

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.