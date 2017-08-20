openbase logo
plucker

by Hugh Kennedy
0.0.0 (see all)

Pluck nested properties from an object

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

plucker

Pluck nested properties from an object.

Usage

const plucker = require('plucker')

const pluck = plucker('foo.bar')
pluck({ foo: { bar: 'hello' } })
// => 'hello'

API

pluck = plucker(path)

Given a dot-delimted property path, returns a plucking function.

You can also pass in an array of string keys, in case you want to avoid splitting a key which is intended to have dots in it.

pluck(object)

Pass this function an object to pluck the nested value from it.

To pluck values from an array, you can simply use it with [].map, like so:

var pluck = require('plucker')
var array = require('./data.json')

return array.map(
  pluck('some.nested.value')
)

plucker(path, object)

Shorthand for plucker(path)(object).

See Also

  • flat - Flatten/unflatten nested Javascript objects

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

