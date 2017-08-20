Pluck nested properties from an object.
const plucker = require('plucker')
const pluck = plucker('foo.bar')
pluck({ foo: { bar: 'hello' } })
// => 'hello'
Given a dot-delimted property
path, returns a plucking function.
You can also pass in an array of string keys, in case you want to avoid splitting a key which is intended to have dots in it.
Pass this function an object to pluck the nested value from it.
To pluck values from an array, you can simply use it with
[].map, like so:
var pluck = require('plucker')
var array = require('./data.json')
return array.map(
pluck('some.nested.value')
)
Shorthand for
plucker(path)(object).
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.